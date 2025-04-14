Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
Apr 14

The graphic is great and says it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Arthur Goldstein's avatar
Arthur Goldstein
Apr 14

You are free to post comments. Please post them only once. If you post the same comment four times, I will delete three of them. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture