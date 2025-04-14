This is a turning point for us. We can continue to plod ahead in the same way we always have, or we can embrace a new direction. As things stand, we have a union run by three men in a room (or more likely one man in a room dictating to the two others).

The UFT Delegate Assembly has devolved into a literal bully pulpit. Mulgrew rambles on as long as he wishes, and precludes the body from accomplishing anything of which he does not personally approve. Last week, the priority was getting the endorsements done. It was vitally important that UFT money go to candidates, particularly City Council Candidates sworn to oppose bills that maintain retiree health care. That, and absolutely nothing else, got done.

Thanks a lot, King Mulgrew.

What members want is not remotely as important as what Mulgrew wants. Otherwise, UFT would be supporting our lawsuit to maintain real Medicare, instead of opposing it in an amicus brief. We’d be fighting to pass 1096, instead of lobbying against it on false pretenses. Mulgrew claims to oppose Medicare Advantage for retirees, but all his actions say he supports it. Is it too much to ask for honesty in our ostensible leader?

Michael Mulgrew clearly thinks so.

We have a 500-member negotiating committee. We make a grand show of it. It’s certainly impressive to see all those members in a big room. It’s great that the city sends a few people to participate. But what are the most important factors to most members in contract negotiations?

Some things come and go, but salary and health remain constants. The grand exalted committee is able to negotiate neither. So why do we need it? Clearly it’s primarily for show. Did paras come closer to cost of living? Did OT/PTs inch closer to parity with teachers? Of course not.

Every working person in the city is concerned with salary and health. Who negotiates that?

As for salary, Mulgrew has washed his hands of it.

Mulgrew allows the city to lowball whoever it can, and goes along with whatever. That’s the way it is, and tough noogies if you feel otherwise. Mulgrew uses the Municipal Labor Committee (MLC), an umbrella organization of city unions, to make boneheaded agreements that give away our health care for less than nothing.

Amy Arundell sees other possibilities.

Why on earth would we organize brother and sister unions simply to degrade our health care? Why can’t we organize to agree on compensation increases that meet or beat cost of living? Isn’t a real raise when you make more money instead of less? Someone Unity voice wrote somewhere that this wasn’t what the MLC was for. Well, why the hell not? It’s for whatever we use it for.

Do you want to move forward, or backward?

Unity has a loyalty oath. This means that every Unity member works to support their caucus. Whatever the caucus decides, their members publicly support. A contract that doesn’t approach cost of living? Great. Dumping retirees into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan? Fantastic. Having enough money to give paras a pensionable raise, instead of a non-pensionable tip, and doing nothing instead? Wonderful. Telling the OT/PT chapter to more or less go to hell when they voted down their contract? Excellent.

Amy Arundell believes unions should be member-driven.

She believes, as do I, that members should decide what’s important, and that unions should act on that. Bread and butter issues are those that universally touch membership. We can argue, as Mulgrew does, about where to place casinos, but that’s not a union issue. Union exists to amplify member needs. UFT Unity forgot that long ago.

Right now, Unity is trying to manipulate our election. For years, they’ve won elections because most members don’t even believe voting is worth a walk to a mailbox. Make no mistake—this is a huge failure on Unity’s part. They’ve been more than content with it, though. Right up until last year, it worked in their favor.

For the longest time, I believed there was no defeating the Unity Caucus, except in high schools. I won a seat in the HS Executive Board, and we thought we could expand that. Our caucus, though, deemed it unimportant, killed the newsletter we were writing in service of said expansion, and purged us all. So much for the caucus system.

What changed was organization. Sadly, it was not our union organizing. It was Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. It took me a while, but I came to see that Medicare Advantage would not serve us well. I came to learn that Mulgrew sold out retirees, forever, in exchange for a mediocre three-year contract.

I came to learn that Mulgrew and his Very Smart People were among the worst negotiators on earth.

I’ve written over and over about how, when it’s time to show up and mobilize, Unity trots out the same dozen or so staffers. Evidently they’re getting the message, and at the DA Mulgrew spoke about getting more members on call. Still, it’s not bottom-up organizing. It’s a bunch of people going wherever Mulgrew tells them to go, whenever Mulgrew tells them to.

There’ll be no organizing for things members need unless Mulgrew wants them too. As for the election, if Unity really wanted member participation, you’d be able to vote on your phone or laptop. That technology exists, and we now use it for SBO elections. PSC and others offer it as an option for union elections. It’s long been available to us. PBA used it in contract voting and achieved 84.7% participation.

I wrote about it :

For years, voting participation in the UFT has been abysmal. In the last election, 75% of us could not be bothered to vote. Voting is too cumbersome or inconvenient for the overwhelming majority of our membership. That’s unacceptable. UFT Unity resists efforts to improve this. In 2021, a proposal to use electronic voting was rejected by every Unity member of the Executive Board. Unity members vote in a bloc, as instructed. They sign an oath to do so. Oath or no oath, it’s absurd to point to mail-in voting as successful for our union.

This year, they’re still studying it, as they’ve supposedly been doing for years before.

Make no mistake, electronic voting would be a sea change for our union, and Unity is terrified.

So rather than enable something that would result in representative democracy, Unity enables in-person voting exclusively where it favors them. Members can vote in-person at UFT offices and UFT events. Who is at these places, for the most part? That would be the Unity Caucus, who comprise virtually 100% of patronage hires.

Make no mistake—this is not an attempt to increase member participation. It’s an attempt to increase Unity participation. And as for the members who wander into offices for consultation, who are they going to interact with? They’re going to interact with Unity members, who will urge them to vote. What will said Unity members say if members ask for whom they should vote? Will they simply tell people who to vote for whether or not they ask? Read the loyalty oath and judge for yourselves.

There’s even a rule, as Norm Scott brought up at the DA, that no one on the ticket can monitor voting. That leaves out virtually all the people who’ve monitored voting before. In fact, it leaves out the very union employees who will be interacting with members. But they’ll be there anyway.

Unity may be influencing voters this in other parts of the buildings, and we’re supposed to sit back and make believe it isn’t happening at all.

If, as Mulgrew said at the DA, members will simply be filling out paper ballots, there’s absolutely no reason to restrict in-person voting to UFT HQ and events. Members could vote in school buildings, and Unity could easily enable that. That would be better than what we have now, but not nearly as reasonable as electronic voting. Instead, they’re taking a transparently self-serving action, and pretending it’s democratic.

That’s why ABC is suing them. Should Unity prevail, their defense will be that they followed the rules. Well, Unity wrote the rules, and continue to manipulate said rules to keep themselves in power.

That, in a nutshell, is what’s wrong with our union. That’s why they have to go, and that’s why it’s time for A Better Contract, both with the city and with our union.

Graphic by Daniel A.