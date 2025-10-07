On days like these, I feel terrible that our union is really not much of a union. It’s more of a fiefdom, with officials appointed by Michael Mulgrew. Highly compensated individuals stand up and praise Mulgrew’s insistence on genuine democracy, even as he’s done everything within his power to twist the election to his advantage.

Look at all the things that happened during the campaign—glasses yearly, the 10K para check that never happened, the ridiculous convoluted process for retirees to get a pittance back after paying the Mulgrew Tax, the live balloting only in places where Unity congregates…I’ve likely forgotten something. Mulgrew loves to cry “shenanigans” during election time, but he’s the very worst offender,.

There were no speakers tonight. There are only ten minutes for lowly members to address the Executive Board, and the last time I tried, there were so many people that I was gonna get one minute and change. I didn’t bother. Also, because there used to be opposition voices on Exec. Board, they limit the question period to fifteen minutes.

Unsurprisingly, there aren’t many challenging questions tossed about in a room full of patronage employees. Tonight there was one lonely question, and a simple one at that. It’s pretty well established that anyone who dares seriously question Mulgrew, the Great and Powerful, will be fired.

As a case in point, tonight I sat next to Hector Ruiz. Hector worked, for years, for paraprofessionals. And when I say that, I mean he worked for them. When a longtime paraprofessional at Francis Lewis High School, our building rep, was ready to retire, after decades of service, she learned she was not enrolled in the pension system. She had to return to work, despite having expected to retire.

When Hector found out, he came to the school with a pension expert. They sat with all of our paras and I watched as pension was clearly explained to them (and me). Hector took immediate action. Alas, Hector was friends with Amy Arundell, so he was fired. In fact, last I heard, so was the pension expert he’d brought.

Why? Because actual work, actual caring—that sort of thing is not valued in our union. What’s valued in our union is loyalty. How else can you explain a committee that unanimously recommends a health contract to membership without even seeing it? How else can you explain a Delegate Assembly that votes 78% for it, again, without seeing it?

How else can you explain the demonstrated fact that we not only accepted that, but also accepted it from a guy who’s lied to us about health care before, most spectacularly when selling an inferior Medicare Advantage plan to retirees?

How can you explain the fact that the redacted contract was made available to us only after we voted for it?

Another indicator this was an old boys (and girls) club was the fact that not everyone even bothered to identify themselves. They were so important they need not bother. LeRoy Barr, helpfully, called people by their first names. Fortunately, Hector knew everyone’s last names, and I added them in parentheses where necessary.

What makes me really sad is that our ABC candidate, Amy Arundell, had a very different vision for the UFT Executive Board. Amy envisioned a board full of working educators, as opposed to union staffers and big shots. She envisioned leadership that would listen to people on the ground, those who really do the work— not people who collect inflated salaries and/ or sit in offices all day. One third of our union voted for that vision, and in Michael Mulgrew’s “democracy,” we remain entirely shut out.

During the campaign, I watched Amy in meeting after meeting, taking questions from all comers. I watched Unity hacks Gish Gallop their way through lists of personal affronts and nonsense, preposterously insisting members wanted to know. I watched fanatical questioners more intent on stating their absolute truths than receiving responses. Amy sat and listened to every word, and responded politely, with well more patience than I’d credit myself with.

I’ll tell you another thing I do not have in common with Amy—she loves meetings. A few weeks ago, we had a meeting that didn’t happen. Best meeting ever, I texted her. She apologized, not realizing I was sincerely delighted to not sit through a meeting at just about any time. 39 years of nearly 100% wasteful faculty and department meetings have simply done me in.

In spite of all that, tonight’s meeting managed to stand out as a waste of time. I suppose if you came for the free dinner it was not that bad. (Full disclosure—I took a bottle of water, not to mention a banana I bought for 18 cents at Whole Foods. At home, my dogs insist I share bananas with them, so having it for myself was liberating.)

This could easily have been an email sent out to all UFT members. More people could, and would be involved in the various events they were pushing by that very act. The fact that Michael Mulgrew couldn’t even bother to show up lets you know how seriously he takes these meetings. And if that’s not enough, the fact that when he DOES show up he stays for as few minutes as possible, talks, and leaves, underlines the fact that the UFT Executive Board means absolutely nothing to him.

Perhaps they’ll read this and stage something in two weeks. But I guarantee you the real business of our union is done behind closed doors. We haven’t got a clue, and the longer Mulgrew can keep it that way, the happier he will be.

Minutes:

6 PM. LeRoy Barr welcomes us.

Minutes approved.

Mulgrew is not here.

Tenicia Franks—Speaks of certification, keeping credentials up to date. Says team will go after people and remind them what they need. 224 members on list. All but 59 were saved. List of paras with issues 1950, down to 63. Got employer to let paras stay.

Mary (Vaccarro)—Speaks of remote day. Says every school will be given two hours to do child abuse training. Have to take it with same agency. Made agreement if school had whole Election day filled, they’d get two hours on Mondays.

Math—Oct. 14 info on NYC Solves for schools not using it. Don;’t agree with how they’re doing it, but letter being put out again. Will be in principal;’s digest. Teachers should get time to do this on Monday, or during leftover child abuse time.

Rich Mantel—Flyers about MS anti bullying conference oct, 23. One in every three MS students is bullied. Big number due to internet and cell phones. Also Thanksgiving Coat Drive. Gives kids in temp housing coats, scarves. gloves. 140K students in temp housing. Contribute what you can.

Servia Silva—Fed gov has cut grants to American Cancer Society. UFT Oct 19, 26 walks, for breast cancer. Wear pink at DA. Get mammograms. UFT negotiated so people can get time for screening.

Carl (Cambria)—DA voted for new plan. Big turnout. Thousands on line,. Engaged membership. 78% in favor. Thanks those who participated.

Health care committee working since August. Did first vote then. Helped get info out. MLC voted day after DA, 88% to pass it. City signed contract. Co admin with insurance companies. In October about getting info out about doctors and providers. Nov. 1 open enrollment begins. Will automatically roll in from GHI, and other members can come in. Jan 1 goes into effect.

Public comment period for city. Open through October 8 on website. Also the ASA, redacted contract is up there. You will see info on website aligned with it. Like any contract, what we have to do now is make sure they are held to what they agreed to. If not aligned, we will fight and challenge that with oversight committee.

Questions—

Tracy Avanik—Will everyone get two hours for workshop?

Mary—Everyone will get two hours.

Reports from districts—

Sally Ann Femler—MOSL meeting, updated website. Available now. 10/10 deadline for school level, IPC by oct 31. Teachers can’t be observed for this until IPC signed. If they were tenured but outside window they will still need 3 and formal.

Nancy Aramondo—2 weeks ago diet 15 had event 150 members, cope cards signed, Bklyn had door knocking event for mayor race. 1200 doors 3 sites.

Rashad Brown—Housing committee four plays 10/16 state of LGBQ community in person and remote. School library committee submitted names for chair.

Pat Crispino—LYFE program—daycare for teenage parents. Was shooting in front of a school. four paras and a teacher were there. Near one paras head, but they missed, are heroes, they never let go of kids, sheltered and protected them, came back to work next day,

Janella Hinds—Caring Kind walk Oct 18. Caretaking family members suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia. Women’s committee—hot topics to hot flashes, Oct 30 4 PM. Virtual event.

?—Today is mid autumn festival. Celebrated all over Asia. Oct 25 will celebrate it will be more info.

Election task force report—Carl Cambria—A year ago, we created task force. Last election recommendations made to examine electronic, in person or hybrid election, Set to convene and present findings by end of school year, Will create under direction of Exec Board. Will reach out to all slates. Mulgrew said we have fair open and democratic election, that remains true and we want to examine this, Will report back.

6:28 We are adjourned.