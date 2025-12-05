Union Matters

Union Matters

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Boyd's avatar
Maggie Boyd
1d

Why don't we have the independence we deserve as a result of the election? I thought after our truly remarkable ass-kicking of Unity, that we'd control the Retirees Chapter. We are in the midst of major decisions being made about us and yet, we will need to continue to fight for our rights. It's pathetic. Thanks, Arthur. I'm goingvto give an extra holiday donation to NYC Retirees so they can continue to work for us. Thank God for Marianne.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Carolyn Greenwood's avatar
Carolyn Greenwood
1d

Your comment about Mulgrew getting up on "his hind legs" always makes me laugh!! Once again, thank you for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture