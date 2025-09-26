Union Matters

Discussion about this post

Katherine Goldberg
6h

Once again I agree 100% with Arthur G. The well known phrase “ the devil is in the details “ is as old as the hills , and I see it as applicable in this case. How can I vote for a contract if I’ve only been shown an outline of its “ best features ?”

5h

You don't get something for nothing. They want to save money as Mulgrew promised to do in the 2014 & 2018 contracts in exchange for funding the 2014 raises with the money from the healthcare stabilization fund. The only way to save money is to "buy a cheaper/generic product." You don't save money by buying Heinz ketchup and Guldens mustard for your all beef hot dogs and grass fed angus beef hamburgers. You save money by buying no frills condiments, no name hot dogs and ground chuck. It may technically be the same thing, but the cheaper items will likely taste like what they are-cheap, give you indigestion and other gastro intestinal issues (if you have stomach issues) and in general make you realize it wasn't worth trying to save a few pennies because you get what you pay for and trying to save on certain things cost more than it's worth. Cheap healthcare will cost more than it's worth.

