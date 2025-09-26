You know, the new health plan may be as good as they say it is. I certainly hope so, because we’re gonna be stuck with it. The majority of the Delegate Assembly is beholden to Unity, and as such will support Whatever. And that’s precisely what this is.

It’s clearly an advantage for out of state retirees to have a larger pool of doctors from whom to choose. However, United Health Care is notorious for claim denials, to the point at which the person who appears to have murdered their CEO finds himself admired by many. Is that what out of state retirees can look forward to?

Surely Michael Mulgrew will deem that inaccurate. He’ll say that UFT will protect them. I’m wary of his claims. My experiences with the Welfare Fund suggest that when members have real issues with providers, union employees do little or nothing to protect us. Counting on the good graces of the Unity Caucus is not a winning strategy.

Every retiree knows Mulgrew tried to dump us into a Medicare Advantage plan. It was only through the remarkable efforts of Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees that we avoided not only that, but also a 5K premium, to start, if we wished to retain our health care. We were misled by Mulgrew and his Unity minions in 2018, and have been paying the costs ever since.

We are mostly teachers, and many of us are parents as well. But all of us in UFT, whatever our titles, are here to guide children. I would tell any kid depending on my guidance to be sure to read things before signing them. I wouldn’t make an important decision about a home, or a car, or an expensive musical instrument (or whatever you may be inclined to spend considerable money on) without fully understanding the terms. I’d teach my students and children the same, and I assume you would too.

Now Unity, who’s lied to us before, is asking us to trust them.

Except for important decisions like those cited above, my default is to trust people. Of course, once someone betrays that trust, I no longer extend that courtesy. Unity is asking me, a delegate, to make a decision about the health of my brothers and sisters.

Note that this is the first time Unity has asked anyone to do any such thing. This is because the RTC pushed a watered-down version of a petition designed by Daniel Alicea and others. The petition asked that health care decisions be sent to rank and file, who ought to be the ultimate voice if we’re democratic.

To accommodate Unity, this decision was instead sent to the DA, chock-full of folks who either have or want Unity jobs. To further give the illusion of democracy, Unity added a hand-picked health committee. There are five members of Retiree Advocate on that committee, four of whom showed up for the vote, and all voted yes. There are no members of ABC. I’d have voted no on any contract to which I did not have access, and no, a redacted version would not do.

If I were buying a used car, particularly from a dealer whose word I doubted, I’d have it checked by a mechanic. For something as important as a health plan, I’d hire lawyers to review it. I’d pool my resources with others to pay for it. Unity, evidently, deems that unnecessary.

I’m sorry, but there are few things, if any, that are more important than our health. Perhaps you’re religious. I respect your beliefs. Whatever they are, you still need to take care of yourself. Choosing a pig in a poke as your health plan, I’m afraid, does not constitute doing so.

Even if you’re convinced this health plan is the best thing ever, note that if it doesn’t save the city a billion dollars in year one, it’s going back to the drawing board. Maybe the city can save this much money without a reduction in services. Who knows? Not me.

That’s why I’m going to vote NO on Monday. Just in case you need more to reflect on, I’m going to leave you with the text of a letter Marianne Pizzitola sent to the Municipal Labor Committee:

Dear Union Leaders,



This new NYCE PPO plan might be GREAT, but we ALL need more information before we can make that assessment. Let me remind you that retirees do not have a seat at your tables, and under the Taylor Law you do not represent retirees. So we have to watch on the sidelines and pray the right thing is done, again. After the last experience, we are seeking to partner WITH YOU, to demand MORE information. We sent a demand to OLR asking for this information BEFORE Open Enrollment as to make a decision if this plan is right for us and our families. We want to see improvements for us all, especially since we have been complaining about the lack of a national network for decades.



As you will recall, twice over the past few years, when the City tried to switch retirees’ health insurance plan and failed to provide us with this sort of information, the New York County Supreme Court preliminarily enjoined the healthcare switch based in part on the lack of transparency. See NYC Org. v. Campion, N.Y. Cnty. Index No. 158815/2021, NYSCEF Nos. 112, 166; Bentkowski v. City of N.Y., N.Y. Cnty. Index No. 154962/2023, NYSCEF No. 95. It is in everyone’s interest to avoid that outcome a third time. Thus, we DEMAND that we be shared the FULL UNREDACTED contract like we were given the last time by the City, all appendices, the networks, formularies, full list of prior authorizations and answers to all our questions timely. If not, we WILL pursue all legal processes available to us like before.



Here are our requests of YOU... in the process of reviewing the NYCE PPO Plan,



1. Demand to see the FULL unredacted contract with your Board and share information with your members. And not how they did it last week, in a few hours at another union office without your board, members or advisors. Remember, the Court stopped the MA plan because he said retirees MUST know what doctors and hospitals are in the networks BEFORE it is implemented, the prior authorizations list and the drug formularies MUST be provided.



Healthcare and copays are a MANDATORY Subject of bargaining for EVERY Union - including unions not in the MLC. Why weren’t city unions not in the MLC invited to see this plan and contract? And a reminder folks, the MLC does NOT have a bargaining certificate. The only way they can “negotiate” is if YOU convey your bargaining power to them in a vote.



I am again providing you with TWO affidavits from James Hanley, former Commissioner of OLR and Arvid Anderson, former Commissioner of the Office of Collective Bargaining who said the MLC DOES NOT BARGAIN! CLICK HERE Just because the MLC has done something repeatedly overreaching their authority, does not make it right to continue.



2. Some unions posted there is a five-year no-premium guarantee. Has the City provided this commitment in writing to the MLC? We would like to see that for affirmation. We will not take anyone’s word for it after the last debacle and neither should you.



3. Is there a similar five-year cap on out-of-pocket costs (copays, deductibles, coinsurance, and out-of-pocket maximums)? If not, what triggers increases, and are there limits on raising any of these elements?



4. We understand that provider tiers are defined as Preferred (ACPNY & H+H) and Standard. Is the membership of the Standard hospital network guaranteed for five years? If not, under what circumstances could a hospital be removed and deemed out-of-network? Could an additional tier be created with different copays, deductibles, or coinsurance?



5. What benchmarks and methodology will be used to measure year-to-year trend?



6. What is the ASO fee, and does it change annually? Are there separate ASO fees for UnitedHealthcare and Emblem Health? If so, what are they?



7. If costs rise above the established trend or benchmarks, what penalties will UnitedHealthcare and/or Emblem Health incur?



8. If costs rise above the established trend or benchmarks, is the City required to increase participant out-of-pocket payments?



9. We need to be able to see what doctors and hospitals are in the networks. Don’t post “you can visit any doctor” - sure you can, but we need to know if we “visit” what, if anything, are we paying?



10. We need the full drug formulary. For many patients, like for example rheumatology patients, their pain levels are controlled by meds. If you stop covering a drug, it could take MONTHS or a year for that patient to find relief again. We need to know the appeal process as well.



11. Your literature said you cut 50% of all prior authorizations - but the MLC has added more over time. We need to see the FULL LIST of prior authorizations, and the appeal process for denials, and what is the turnaround time? How often can these be renegotiated and by whom?



12. This plan is now “self funded” and no longer under the oversight of the NYS Department of Financial Services (DFS). How is oversight going to be handled now? Will you be covering ALL the treatments currently covered as a self funded public plan does not have to cover the state mandates and is that promise in writing? What ensures you will cover those mandates during the 5 year term?



13. Is the equalization agreement and stabilization fund still in place? If not, what governs? What changed? What is the future of the stabilization fund once the Core Fund of the current CBP insurance carriers are paid out? And Until that time, interest revenue will continue to accrue. Is restoration of payments to the union welfare funds from the stabilization fund likely in the future? What is happening with the $35 million annually that was supposed to into the Stabilization fund?



14. What happens to the MEDICARE retirees’ optional rider drug plan since you are changing the rider for this cohort? The UFT people keep posting “nothing changes” so we need to know if this vendor and formulary change affects us. Those on that rider are UFT retirees, OSA, CWA and all managerials/city council, commissioners, etc.



15. What rules will be governing the committee reviewing this plan monthly? Who is on it? Don’t just say the city, unions, insurance company - we need accountability. Who? Why are you creating yet another small committee and not using the ones you have currently?



16. What is happening with all the other 11 plans offered by the City including DC37 Med Team? And does the HIP HMO still exist as the benchmark?



17. We need in addition to the full contract, all the benefits included even the ones your literature says were added and new. What is new other than the national network?



18. What hospitals are in Emblem’s Network since they are handling hospitalization for the Downstate 13 Counties? Who is in and who is out? Looking at Emblems’ “Prime Network” we did not see Northwell, which holds the largest CBP utilization.



19. If the City doesn’t see the savings of the $1 billion you promised, what is the penalty? When does that start and in what forms will we be paying? Did you put any “blow up clause” language in any agreement in case the insurance companies can’t provide the savings you promised?



These are not in any specific order and not exhaustive, but we urge each of you to get these answers and share them with us, as when we sat with a handful of health policy experts, these were some of the asks BEFORE they could tell me if your new plan was GREAT!



So we are counting on ALL OF YOU!!! Please help us get these answers so we can support you in this if it truly is a Great plan. Remember - Healthcare is a MANDATORY SUBJECT OF BARGAINING. You are entitled to see the contract and your Boards and members a right to read, research the terms, and know what you are committing to.



To sign a contract with redactions, after what you were sold in the Medicare Advantage plan debacle, is insane. In the RFP you committed to 10% in savings. What will happen if those savings are not met? Premiums? Higher copays? More prior authorization? You need to know what you are committing to - because if ONE of you saw the last contract with your lawyers, and it was learned there was no blow-up clause to allow you to escape if the terms were not met - you would not be here today. The Aetna MA contract was over 10,000 pages and we were given it in full and it was posted on the OLR website. Why isn’t this?



PS: Any union wishing to partner in getting the transparency we demand, please contact us. Our legal team is open to meeting with you, your board and advisors.



In TRUE SOLIDARITY,



Marianne Pizzitola

President

NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees