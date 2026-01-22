That, above, is a book my uncle gifted me when I was a child. There are a whole bunch of sentences beginning with “if.” The very first, the one from which the title came, is “If apples had teeth, they’d bite back.” I was reminded of this yesterday when I read the letter ABC lawyers sent to Unity.

Here’s the thing—after decades of trying to condition us to be utterly dependent on Unity for which activism is and is not acceptable, Unity does not see the United Federation of Teachers as an activist force. That’s our deepest failure, and Unity wants to continue it, solely to keep a monopoly on those sweet patronage gigs.

You could see Unity’s aversion to genuine activism at the last Delegate Assembly. When an honest to God member got up and said, “Let’s demonstrate and stand up to the murderous forces of ICE,” Unity countered with why don’t we all just wear some color that day and place feel-good photos in NY Teacher?

Whether Unity likes it or not, feelings of members are palpable. This touches me, as an ESL teacher of over 40 years. I work with these kids, and I love these kids. They’ve made me a better person. If you can see multiple points of view, as opposed to your own, if you’ve traveled, if you’ve learned, if you’re open, you’re a better person too.

On the other hand, some people don’t learn from their errors. Unity, instead of backing off when caught being ageist, decided to deny it altogether, applauding the offender. When Unity paid UFT lawyers to threaten me with civil and criminal penalties, I posted their threatening letter on my then-blog, NYC Educator.

Shortly thereafter, my former domain was blocked and I could no longer use the site address most of my readers knew. I strongly suspect the lawyers sent a cease and desist to Google, which owned Blogger, my former host. This did not work well for Unity, as I moved here and have thousands more readers than I ever had there.

ABC and I know this is part and parcel Unity’s Prime Directive—Let’s make our detractors sit down and shut up.

I’ve been hearing this from them for years. It’s blatantly anti-union to quash grassroots voices. That doesn’t bother them at all, though. If they were to lose power, they’d lose a whole lot of patronage jobs. Then, they’d have to live on educator salaries like The Rest of Us.

But here’s the thing—Unity does not learn from their errors. That’s why, after failing with me, they went after ABC. First they went and brought us to some panel, claiming that we, UFT members, were not allowed to call ourselves UFT members. ABC and I wrote about this, which would have humiliated them, if only they had any shame. Not only that, but they lost, and were told we had this right.

After that, they went and paid lawyers, with our dues money, to write threatening letters. They’re going to take us to court, they say. I’m at a rare loss for words to express how ridiculous it is for a union to sue members for referring to themselves as such. Of course, UFT lawyers are paid to say and do Whatever Unity Wants. (That’s why it’s beyond absurd when Mulgrew brings his lawyers to RTC to tell us it’s illegal for us to try to protect ourselves.)

The thing is, UFT lawyers share Unity values. That’s their job. Their instructions are to make us sit down and shut up. When they threatened me for the offense of parodying Michael Mulgrew, they assumed I did not know that the First Amendment specifically protects satire. Maybe they were absent from law school that day, but I remember it from high school.

I will not sit down and shut up. ABC will not sit down and shut up either, and that’s why I stand with them.

We aren’t afraid of Michael Mulgrew, and we aren’t afraid of his paid stooges either. We find it outrageous that UFT dues are used to attack Unity’s political opponents.

Mulgrew likes to call election time “silly season,” but the fact is he’s a political animal, unrestrained by either common decency or common sense. (In Spanish, they say it’s the least common of all the senses.) Threatening us hasn’t worked in the past, but what the hell, says Unity—let’s keep throwing ketchup at the wall and see what kind of modern art emerges.

Let’s be frank here—it is the job of Michael Mulgrew, and the job of every paid Unity stooge to protect members. Here they are attacking us for exercising our political voice. Clearly, they have no shame. What they do have, though, is a response from ABC’s attorney. You may read it below: