Union Matters

Patricia Dobosz
1d

Thank you Arthur. This is a good summary. I missed the very beginning because I had difficulty getting in. But made it. One other thing folks can do to try and save our retiree healthcare is to encourage our City council members to pass bill 1096 which will protect our healthcare and get rid of the copays that are hurting retirees. Call or write your council member

The other way to get information is to follow The Organization of NYC retirees led by Marianne Pizzitola at nycretirees.org. The knowledge put out on this site and all her social media links is not just for retirees, but for all in service municipal workers who are being affected by changes to our healthcare and prescription plan.

ABC/UFT is a great group of educators with lots of experience and knowledge. Please join one of the working groups that interests you and let’s make our Union begin to work for us.

Laura Genovese
19hEdited

Huge thanks to the dynamic ABC Team and, to you, Arthur, for never failing to report on what takes place in our union. I wasn't able to attend yesterday's virtual, as I've been away care-taking for my very elderly father. So I really appreciate reading your account.

Something must change to stop the way our current Union leadership has not only dissociated from us, but has been transferring costs onto us. It's easy to divide and compartmentalize us as they give back many hard-fought wins for quick trade-offs during negotiations. Fighting against big monied interests and the City's hope that we'd pay for it all, takes knowledge - which is what ABC is so committed to.

I'm glad fellow retirees spoke about the municipal retiree battle that has been raging on for the last four and 1/2 years. I join them, you, Arthur, and Patricia Dobosz in the hope that more in-service members understand how significant -how HUGE- our retiree healthcare issue is, and why Marianne Pizzitola and her NYC Retiree Organization of Public Service Retirees is so important to follow and support.

What happens to current municipal retirees health benefits now is an urgent life or death matter for many of us. While public national healthcare and removing private insurances from any healthcare equation is what I have, and will continue to fiercely advocate for, I believe that, how NY behaves in regards to protecting the vested benefits retirees worked hard for, already paid into, were promised, and desperately need, is being closely watched by some of the worst profiteers - and will determine the direction our country takes in the coming months. I know there's a great deal to fight for, but I also urge fellow members to please learn about and fight for retiree Bill 1096!

