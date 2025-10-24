ABC ran a pretty tight meeting last night. It wasn’t quite as tight as planned, as presenters went overtime, but most presenters were on-point. I’d have liked to see PowerPoint slides that were less busy, and pushing only main points, but otherwise I was on board. I thought a few messages were of particular importance, and delivered well. A key message was the need to activate membership.

Why? I remember, as chapter leader, being in constant struggle with administration. It’s a tough job because you’re always the point person. It can be scary, at times, but someone has to do it. During my first year, I had a principal pushing an SBO that was hugely unpopular with teachers.

With little experience, I shared it with staff, who roundly rejected it. I got an earful from this principal. He was going to enact it anyway, he said, and I could get all the lawyers and union reps I wanted, but it wouldn’t matter. I fully expected to be observed every day for the rest of my career. I polished my lesson plans a little more than usual that day.

The following day, I got an apology from a principal who realized he would not be able to do that. Of course, that did not necessarily follow. It’s scary standing up to your employer. Ironically, though, if we don’t do that, we essentially surrender our rights. We fall down when no one pushes us. That’s unacceptable. I’ve written repeatedly of how our union has untapped power that needs to be awakened.

Once, a member came up to me after school, complaining about something or other. I advised the member to file a grievance. He told me to file it. Not being the aggrieved party, I told him that would not work. He should file. I’d write the grievance for him, and rep him at the meeting.

“I can’t,” he said. “You can do things like that,” he told me.

I could, and would, even if I were him. A lot of members don’t understand that they can too. We really need to show them otherwise. I have no magic power—just a big mouth. Members need to know that they can stand up too. Michael Mulgrew is not Superman, and will not suddenly appear from the sky to save us. We need to save ourselves.

Also, our union leadership has a history of lying. We know Unity worked overtime to deceive retirees into buying a Medicare Advantage plan, claiming it was as good or better than real Medicare. We also know several Unity retirees went to City Council and testified they needed the “option” of real Medicare.

Why? Well, one had cancer, and others had various issues. The question remained—if the Advantage plan wasn’t good enough for retired UFT big shots and cancer sufferers, how on earth was it good enough for anyone at all?

Given the para presentation, and that a retired para with 23 years of service brings in less than 2K monthly, how on earth would that para be able to afford the 200 bucks a month (to start) it would’ve cost to retain a benefit she’d been promised for free? And what if she had a spouse to pay for, doubling that fee? That’s a huge portion of her income. What about all the city employees who make even less than paras?

And speaking of paras, if Unity really respected them, they’d have used the 450 million dollars they had in hand to get them a real raise rather than a potential tip. I hope they get the respect check, because Lord knows they need it, but they deserve better.

It’s important to note that the only reason paras are looking at even a possible bonus is due to the activism of the paras who presented last night. They started Fix Para Pay, which outpolled Unity by three to one. This is an example of effective grassroots activism, discouraged for decades by entrenched Unity leadership.

It’s sad to say, but the activism we encourage for facing administration is needed just as much to face our cynical union bosses, who come up with all sorts of benefits during election time, but ignore us when we need them most.

There’s no better example that that of OT/PTs, who’ve been demanding parity with teachers for some time now. Unity essentially told them to go to hell. If they can get away with it, they’re comfortable giving that message to any and all of us. That’s why we need to stand up to them as well, just as Fix Para Pay.

I’m proud to be part of a group that advocates just that.

I certainly hope our suspicions about the new health plan prove unfounded, and that it’s just as good as Unity suggests. But given their incredible duplicity in the past, we’d be fools to simply trust them. That’s why, for example, when principals say they’ll take care of your crappy program, you’re better off filing a grievance and putting it on record.

As one of my least favorite Presidents used to say (and I read somewhere he stole the expression from the Russians), “Trust, but verify.”

ABC meeting notes (unedited)

7:01—Chad Hamilton welcomes us. Says meeting will begin in one minute. Asks we mute ourselves. (I have two dogs, so I understand.

Nat Hookway says people are still coming in and asks us to wait another minute.

7:05—Chad shows agenda. Warns that he may be inadvertently muted. Introduces himself as special ed. teacher and chapter leader. First ABC mass meeting since election. Shows agenda.

Chad goes through meeting norms. Basically says we must raise hands and respect one another, allow different voices to be heard, and respect opposing perspectives.

Asks us to stay on topic, solution-oriented and avoid cross talk. Wants to keep things positive. Will remove anyone trying to disrupt meeting.

Nat—Chat is closed, but you may ask questions of co-hosts. Will answer, if not tonight, then either later or via email.

Leah Lin—Wishes everyone a good school year, wishes retirees good days. Says we are a member led grassroots movement. Ran in UFT election. Did not win but retain beliefs. A union is us, so we will continue to organize and mobilize to make our union more open and democratic.

ABC wants basics, contract that keeps up with cost of living for all titles, real protection for health care, protection for professional autonomy. We want a union that is responsive to members and community.

Unity won, but with only 54%. They may say we have more participation, but it’s still very low. Half of membership has no confidence in Unity, judging by combined opposition. Leadership touts member input, but it’s always selected teams, decisions made without our input. We need more.

Top down leadership is the norm. Decisions feel already made. Union needs to celebrate all voices and debate. When trust is broken, there’s low engagement. We want a union that collaborates, rather than dictates.

We’re calling for rebuilding our union. If you want to be more involved, we want to make sure every title is protected and has a voice. Please think of what input you can make.

Healthcare—Daniel Alicea, middle school teacher and UFT delegate, edits and curates The Wire on Substack, tries to put out another view. Welcomes us.

There are big changes underway. Starting January, NYCE PPO will cover active workers, pre-Medicare retirees and their families. Leaders say it’s best thing ever, expanded networks. Says co-pays and deductibles won’t change and city will save a billion a year. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably not. You may select another plan if you wish.

Pharmacy benefits manager for Medicare has changed, and some folks will see changes in what’s covered.

In 2014 city used health care savings to fund wage increases. Took a billion from stabilization fund. Originated with Mulgrew and de Blasio, Also agreed to 600 million dollars a year savings, in perpetuity. Said there would be minor tweaks, but not true. More higher copays and deductibles, tried to force Medicare recipients into MA, but NYC Retirees fought back, and courts agreed.

At same time health stabilization fund was depleted, UFT has billion in Welfare Fund reserve. 9/11 benefits not covered in stabilization funds, city owes millions to Express Scripts. Were very nice slides and FAQs, but we never got full disclosure. Only delegates and CLs got to vote on plan they did not see.

We asked that members be able to vote on changes. That hasn’t happened, nor has it happened with political endorsements. We need a member-driven union.

They said and denials would go through Emblem, but that’s not true. Will go through biggest denial system in USA, company called UMR, subsidiary of United Health Care. They will decide for Emblem recipients. As you get older, you start to see you need health care,, denials and delays can have huge effects. Denial will be decided by United Health Care’s AI machine. We know they use it already.

Also concerns about being self funded. They’ve already depleted health fund, squandered money, ran it into bankruptcy.

Said there are no tiers, but there is already a plan for them with preferred providers, network, and out of network. Have already put additional copays on Urgent care, said they will punish hospitals who don’t play along. Said don’t worry, no more copays, will go through MLC, but city decides as of January 1 and copays can be added.

We need more transparency, We know comptroller has final say. Need to find ways to ensure our health care is protected. Out of state retirees may have more doctors, but if your care is being denied more, is it worth it? If doctor says no because AI says no, that’s a problem. Asks people join health care work group.

Paraprofessionals—Marie, Migda, Linda

Marie Para—Advocates for better pay for paras. Had group, Fix Para Pay. Don’t believe in respect check, is propaganda. Couldn’t attend meeting because have second job. Not about 10K check, but about 280 million dollars a year. Don’t see how it’s sustainable. I don’t think City Council knows how expensive it is. Looks like we’ll get a 3% raise in next contract. Tired of this. Need to get ready for next para election. We don’t want non-pensionable money. We should get money that’s pensionable. This is anti-union. Why does he ask us to do this? Migda Rodriguez strong unionist, was purged by Mulgrew, but will fight for us.

Migda—Was first vice chair, went to meeting. Don’t want to give you hope because meeting today was not clear. You may be released to attend town hall. Keep focused and don’t jump for joy. Would love to receive 10K, but not pensionable. We need pensionable money. This is why paras stay into 60s and 70s. Can’t afford to retire.

Marie—If you think our salaries are low, pensions even worse. Migda worked 23 years, pension less than 2K a month. We need paras to speak up for us, need retention rights, longevity, we work 2 jobs to support our families. Last contract committee we couldn’t talk about money. We cannot give up. We need well run union.

Special Ed. D75—Chad—Need to address staffing shortages, pay, working conditions for paras. LODI for paras, OTs and PTs. Reform pay and conditions for OT/PT, salary steps on par with teachers. Time for IEP writing, assessments. We need developmentally appropriate curriculum. Issues with HMH and others.

Contract enforcement—Mike Schirtzer, Goldstein HS, C0-CL—Wants to coordinate contract enforcement committee, please follow us on social media.

Main concern is working conditions. Bringing work home, planning, micromanagement, our of touch supervision.

Need to know your rights and enforce contract. Want to hold contract 101 workshops and show what can be done. If you want to attend, help, or organize, please fill our form. You can fight and win.

Steve Swiecki—Lehman HS CL—worked in grievance dept. Big impediment is fear to take action. Think grievances may be personal attacks. Simply says provisions of contract are violated and we would like remedy. DOE docking lateness—if one scheduled to be in front of class, their pay is docked—if not, sick bank is docked, Inequitable, so filed grievance. Different titles treated differently. Arbitrary and capricious. Hoping to get this fast tracked in front of arbitrator.

ABC would like to be practical resource for people and help.

Retirees—Gail Lindenburg—We’re all retirees in training. Two issues unite us all—health care and pension. Both are earned benefits, not entitlements. Mulgrew sold us out, trying to place us into inferior Medicare Advantage plan. We were lied to, betrayed, and tend never again to trust Mulgrew. Second issue we share is Fix Tier 6. Will be addressed by active members. Retirees don’t even vote for TRS reps. Ours is a tremendously difficult job, taxing on health. We should all be able to retire at 55, should all be tier one.

Norm Scott—-We’re part of a 70K chapter, largest in UFT, paras 27K, both groups overturned Unity in 2024. People may not worry about Medicare or Medicare Advantage, but they have parents and grandparents. Mulgrew said they were same, but they aren’t. Medicare has government pay for insurance. MA is insurance company run for profit, trying to save money, increase profits. Medicare tied to civil rights, stopped hospitals from denying people of color. Please do research. Even if you’re young, you’re a future retiree.

Pension reform—Ben Morgenroth—Pattern in what they tried to do to retirees. Compensation package continues to be cut. 2009-2012, pension cut by roughly 50%. TDA cut from 8,25 to 7%, tier 6 came in. Recent changes have been accomplished, Average of last three year base of pension, last year city canceled TRS election, still in dispute with city, Please contribute if you can. Want to restore 8.25. Want to get Tier 6 contributions reduced. Want to reform benefits. Tier 6 pays 10X what 4 does, receives less. Want age down to 55. Want option to go into TIAA plan. Affects all of us. Some don’t think about it early in careers, but talking millions of dollars.

We need it for morale, and to attract people.

Nat Hookway, OT, asks people sign up and work with us. Shows one of those things that leads to a link, QR code. Says it’s important we share information. We will be more powerful and educated.

Matt Brown, CL, teaching 23 years. Our union likes model it has. It’s a service union. Members need assistance, but they make you feel you’re beholden to them. It’s a members’ union, everyone’s union. Your UFT chapter only as strong as its members, and contract only as strong as you enforce it.

Amy Arundell says if everyone tells ten people message will spread exponentially. This is our union. Look what ABC did in six month. Imagine what we can do in two years. If everyone tells ten people, imagine what we can accomplish. We are not here for just services but also action, Imagine the coalition we can build if we all get involved.

Asks that people share link tree on screen, FB, Twitter Substack. Chad closes out meeting. Thanks us. Says will do ten minutes only of Q and A.