Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce Marino's avatar
Joyce Marino
31m

I retired in December 2011 from D.26 Q. I began subbing in my district in 2015. I continue to do so now. We used to be reimbursed for the extra charge of dues but, then, the 'double-dipping' began. I'm in FL now but when I return to my home in Queens I will write to state when the change in the double dues. I recall calling and asking questions and was told, as were others 'this was the way it was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture