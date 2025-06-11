It was great to be able to come, in person, to the UFT DA, for the first time all year.

Mulgrew, like all his faithful Unity ducklings, defended the health care plan that does not yet exist. He did not address the amazing coincidence of it coming out immediately after the UFT election. We shall see what it’s like when it does exist, but that doesn’t stop Unity from defending it regardless.

UFT pushed through an endorsement of a politician who actively disrespects retirees.

This is the first time I’ve been able to come in person. I sat directly in front of Mulgrew, but of course he did not see fit to call on me.

First, I learned today that I have the extraordinary privilege of paying double UFT dues. Not only do they deduct from my pension, but they also deduct from my paycheck as an F-status teacher. They’ve likely been doing this for the full two years since I retired, If they’re doing this to me, who knows how many hundreds of retirees they’re doing it to as well?

I was made aware of this by Marianne Pizzitola, of all people. No wonder Mulgrew doesn’t like her. Still, It’s good to know someone’s looking out for me. Too bad the people whose salaries my dues pays, twice, can’t be bothered. I guess I’ll get on to calling whoever I have to call to try to resolve this.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, please report it here. We’d like to know just how pervasive this issue is.

I also wished to speak in favor of the resolution to protect newcomers. I was very fortunate, in my miserable tenure at Lehman HS as a brand new teacher, to be asked to teach ESL. I had four preps, and that made it five, but it kind of changed my life.

Afterward, I got a job at Newtown HS teaching beginners, which led to me making a career as an ESL teacher. These young people told me their stories. I recall two sisters from Afghanistan telling me about crossing the mountains with no water. I recall a young woman from El Salvador breaking out in tears in the middle of a class. I took her in the hall, where she described her brother having been murdered there.

Donald Trump would send her back to be murdered as well. I’ve met amazing people from all over the world, and I haven’t remotely got the time to post them here, as they clean up the room at 52. It’s changed my outlook completely. It’s been a great privilege to serve them. These are the people for whom I worked. These are the people for whom we work.

It’s on us, now, to do what we can for them.

I’m very sad we didn’t manage to democratize our union this time round. There will be another. We need to come together, and we just need to shave the few remaining points that enabled continuation of the old Unity patronage mill.

It’s time.

Notes—unedited

UFT Delegate Assembly, June 11th 2025

Michael Mulgrew—calls us to order 4:19.

Asks moment of silence for three unionists, Ronnie Jones, Richard Miller, Joan Davis.

Thanks us for all we do. We are largest local in country, on planet. Comes w responsibility, always have target on our back. Work of union never stops.

Election fully certified, thanks all people who ran. Congratulates winners, time to get back to work. Also certifies trustee Christina McGrath.

ICE in LA—We’re already in a war. Clear last week polls tanked “big beautiful plan.” Giveaway to rich and screws poor. No one likes tariffs either. So needed to change story, cause chaos somewhere. With devastating poll numbers he changes story. That’s what happened. Targeted union leaders for first time.

Says teacher unions are infrastructure of insurrectionists of US. He will run a whole thing on that. Won’t be the first time we were under surveillance. We can debate about what happened, but that’s just a move to cause a reaction. Yes it’s horrible, as is what happened to NYC students going to school, to a job, and ICE agents waited outside of courts.

Saturday is No Kings Day. Will try and provoke people to do stupid things so they can use them. We don’t want to give them anything for their purposes. Will be a long summer. Didn’t take genius to know that once people understood big bill would not fly with the public. No one believe enriching billionaires is good for regular people.

We told congressional delegation we needed plan. Had none. Proposed they change tax cut for middle class and workers instead of billionaires. When you hear teacher unions are infrastructure us, we see their plan. This will get real. Are we ready? Have we prepared? We will be smart, we will be here and they won’t.

State elections—heating up. As we get through mayoral race, next piece is governor’s race. Think through what we have to deal with. Next year priority is fix Tier 6. Don’t want to hear about federal government. Have to show how we take care of this stuff.

We have to get through endorsements today. If you’re part of this delegation and you think it’s good to stop endorsements, you’re not doing what you were elected to do. Will be first order of business,.

Retiree health—Bentkowski—If overturned, I’ve told city and MLC that you cannot move forward with plan because all bids now ineligible due to time. Would have to start process. We will be a no. I don’t believe other unions will do anything but what we do.

Mayor’s race—no clear consensus among our membership. One of most polarizing races we’ve seen inside union. Told candidates no endorsement without DA approval. No decision until after last debate. Some candidates want our endorsement, others not interested.

If you like any candidate you hate all the rest, Not good for a union. We will come back for DA if we have to. Early voting Saturday, primary 24th.

Health care—Does anyone know what negotiated acquisition process means?

Nate Bonheimer—negotiating new agreement, respond to request for proposal, and you have the right to continue negotiating.

Mulgrew—We did not do RFP. Would have been no negotiation. Insurance and health care and hospitals not our friends. Not all trying to provide best care. Need all in writing. Why did we do it now? Going on for two years, only for GHI product. Highest percentage of our members in this.

Show chart about premiums in private sector. Costs tripled 2003-2023. NYC employees pay no premium.

Next slide—We are premium free, but city pays premium. 03-23 family plan doubled. Individual also.

Yes, we have copays, says Mulgrew, irritated, Elections are over. Says we’ve been combatting costs for 20 years, but costs escalate. Kept premium free without. Our health care plan is year to year—one year contract. Around country people would say no way workers are not paying premiums.

We had tool—telling insurance companies plan wasn’t good enough. GHI didn’t want us to put our plan our for bid, but we had “less and less” doctors in our plan, and less access out of area, limited hospitals in network. Were hoping for fed intervention. Fed will only give to billionaires, not us.

We are now starting to see if we can come to a contract agreement with Emblem and United Health Care. Inside of health care we wanted larger network of doctors, national network of hospitals. Pre-65 retirees, we have thousands, will say I love my pension, doctors don’t accept my health care.

Larger mental health panel also needed. We get bids from all different companies. We start eliminating them. Down to two finalists. We couldn’t do this in RFP. Then we get to a place where we call the question. One scored higher than the other. Now we start negotiations.

Now we also have a health care committee, in Friday, was in two weeks ago, asks for applause. Now we start the work because I’ve heard all of this crap already, that I was going to tell you what it is today. Starting that work now.

In-service have always had prior authorization, 80% jerking one another’s chain. If we know 80% aren’t needed, we want them out. We want transparency in how we challenge those that remain. We know every doctor you use because they send a bill. 90% in network, which reduces costs. Not getting done this or next month, may go on for a year.

If you hear people saying stupid things about this, please clarify. There’s nobody in this country that has what we have. No one else has done what we have done, More doctors, hospitals, mental health has to happen. All comes down to final language on page.

Special education—92% of members doing IEPs outside of workday. 48% said that’s because they have no time in workday. Have to build for September off this survey. Too many unreasonable demands, IEP process taking up way too much time. Can’t use processes designed by lawyers who want tons of paperwork worried about getting sued—they’re sued every day and lose every case.

Cell phone ban—Having disagreement with DOE. Says cannot be part of teacher’s daily work. In law provision says you can ask students to put in backpack. Has to be bell to bell, no access. Why would we say use backpack? Because it works in K-5. Don’t want to go back to Albany with this. In process of clarifying, Will be biggest challenge for middle and HS in September. Chancellor understands,

WE understand they don’t want students suspended, but if students follow up with remarks about you and your family, is different. We have consequences for violation 1, 2, 3 and 4. At 3 phone taken away, at 4 can’t bring back. Not up to principal. We’re okay with this. There may be medical wavers. For teachers who use them in instruction there is provision.

Adjust calendars—January 2nd—can’t talk about things until they’re done. Got people to understand making people come in on day like that not helpful. Costs few hundred million to open, attendance issues bad idea—can do this only because we had one extra day. No more days to be negotiated. Don’t have to come back Thursday night.

Class size implementation—People raise hands if approved. How are we doing with hires? Who’s having a problem? District 79, needs 7 bilingual and sped. Recruiting pretty hard, any help welcome. District 15, problem with school not being on open market. Openings not posted.

Mulgrew—not posting on Open Market won’t work anymore. Principal may open short. Will be stressful for school. We never needed 7K teachers before. Schools will need to compete. If not having issues, good luck. Make newcomers welcome. This years we’ll see what best practices are. Should have more new teachers than ever. Open Market full of positions like never before,

Reorganization—If someone wants to file, two day window.

SBOs—Friday deadline for sessions.

If we do have to call DA back, want you to understand will try to be as courteous as possible. Will do what we need to do for business of union.

Thanks us for work we do, and preparing for real portion of this war. We will deal, win and be here 5:04

LeRoy Barr—May speech and hearing month. Pride heritage month now. Immigrant heritage month. Caribbean heritage month. Juneteenth coming up, June 19th, will be tour of Seneca village. Mariner’s gate 85 st. Non Kings Rally June 14th, please join Bryant Park at 1:30 Salesforce Tower. Have great end of year and great summer.

Questions—

Q—consultants come to our school every 5 minutes. Can we say no to district mandates that take time away from our prep?

A—Have SLT say we don’t want this. Put superintendent’s feet to fire, Most consultants not useful. Check who chose consultant.

Q—Rally for immigrant families, curious about Cuomo’s response, can do illegal and unconstitutional things? Has sexually harassed women. How can we consider endorsing him?

A—Union is diverse, always has been always should be, People have right to their opinions. Appreciate your opinion, doesn’t mean all agree. Rally Saturday, thank you for speaking about Cuomo, want as many people as possible, important day. Want us loud, loud and loud. Beginning of second portion of this war. People may want to do it in different ways. We have to be smart, strategic, and tactical. Trump did this on purpose because his plan was blowing up. Congress who supported it wouldn’t come out of homes for a week.

Q—Few concerns with OT/PT, tuition reimbursement, sessions, placement. Happy to transfer to TRS. Taking 12-24 months to finalize. Will be meeting Monday to expand night session. Not sure what it looks like now. Will have news Tuesday. OT/PT and other titles eligible to transfer. TRS and BERS planning transfer period. Depending on numbers, will see how long process takes. Irrevocable.

Q—School has 15 openings. Please don’t send friends to my school if you like them.

A—On this stuff, unprecedented time with all these openings. Massive number. Never been on open market. Will depend on how schools manage it. My school had SBO hiring, committee hired because we were vocational. Everyone excessed to us had an issue. We stopped it to protect our school. DOE never understands. We like to be proud of what we do. All about school culture, if supportive people want to go.

Q—Cell phones—If you have four tier setup, how will it work with wonder bags? What happens when kid uses burner, pops phone out of wonder bag.

A—We want to talk about cell phones. Everyone will be part of convo. Literally Yonder bag is just little magnet. That’s a violation if kid has another phone, Sometimes they put fake phone in bag. Very creative students. Should have convo at school level. Must be at steps. Will be rough September and October.

Motions—Yadi Michel—Moves order of business for defense of immigrant students. 9 up to 3. Need vote this year.

Mulgrew—Endorsements, hybrid rules one and two. Three also has to get done.

Michel, asks to move to number four, at someone’s request.

y 593 n 150 inside? 81% passes

Sandy Wong—New motion, this month. Support of protecting NYC students from ICE detention. I’m a child of immigrants, my parents came legally, many students fled countries for many reasons, seeking asylum. Some have been detained, wants to stand with them.

online y 594 n 135 y 302 n 30 room 84% passes

Jeff ?—Motion commemorate significance of Stonewall and LGBTQIA advocacy. Historic moment, to show union support for vulnerable community,

online y 446 n 222 room y 230 n 80 69% passes

Resolutions—

Venecia Wilson—Recommended candidates, borough president, public advocate and comptroller

Chris Alena—Supports Mark Levin comptroller, was UFT member, teacher. All vetted by political committees, should support.

Rashad Brown—calls question.

Mulgrew—asks if someone wants to speak against.

Naomi Cooper—Against Keith Powers. Resident of his district, not at all supportive of retirees, blows us off.

Motion to call question.

online y 479 n 106 245 y 68 n 81% passes

Resolution vote

online— y 420 n 172 room 222 85 71% passes

Mary Vaccaro—On hybrid DA—Since 2021, has been hybrid, attendance up, more participation, want to continue.

Mia Ambrosio—hybrid meetings great, but needs to be documentation. Agenda, handouts. Even if we could have a screen, more visuals. Asks for Zoom.

Mulgrew—Says okay.

Point of privilege Lauren Ashkenazi—Vote of no confidence in school, decision was stressful, but environment toxic, inappropriate and disrespectful to students against people with color and disabled, retaliation and intimidation of staff. Organized an entirely almost untenured staff, only one expressed confidence in principal. Thanks Manhattan borough staff. Asks Mulgrew to come to school.

Mulgrew—Appreciates work, will come to school before end of year. One principal said to lock doors and not let me in, going tomorrow. Thanks her as someone who was in that position. Feels burden every time she goes in. This makes this union …?

Andrea P—calls question.

Mulgrew asks for speaker in favor.

Jeff Andrewson—against—Best people in UFT I met here, wouldn’t have if he was sitting in underwear at home,. need to show up.

online y—660 n 90 room 264 29 88% passes

motion— online y 724 n 28 room 243 n 46 93% passes

Pat Crispino—extend to finish three and four.

Point of information—How long?

Mulgrew—to finish.

online y 514 n 182 room 222 72 74% passes

Rich Mantel—Asks we give Exec Board authority to meet in summer and modify endorsements, except mayor.

Shelby Shu—Against reso. Union democracy—important for full membership to be represented by elected delegates. DA should be body to ratify decisions as check on union’s ? in Democratic Party politics, want to rep working class. co workers, families.

Jeff Madigan—In favor. in this time, no minute to waste, body doesn’t meet for two months need to …

?—Calls question.

online y 547 n 79 room 251 44 87% called

Resolution

online y 455 n 152 room 211 84 n 74% reso passes

Yadi Mishel—Resolution to defend immigrants. Trump admin ran offensive against immigrants., Asked them to register, tried to eliminate birthright citizenship. Schools fair game, immigrants being pressured to self deport. National Guard and Marines deployed to LA. In public schools, DHS wants wellness checks. Taken two of our students. Adams said don’t interfere with ICE. Wants them in Rikers. Quid pro quo. Students are our kids. We must fight for them. We must show up and show out. true dems also deported more than Trump. School based committees to defend ss. NYC is an immigrant and union town, We have the power.

Tina Marie Zuber—Thanks, has ss self deporting, afraid to go to school, great idea for committee to decide what more we can do.

Herb Michael—Many trying to get this motion passed, asks you look at what’;s going on, AFT president recognized we’re facing president and system dominated

by fascism Imagine if you were doing this. Imagine looking for attics to hide in,

Calls question.

Mulgrew asks for speaker against.

No vote on calling question.

Reso—

Online y 566 56 271 6 93% resolution passes