Yesterday I went to a demonstration at Queens UFT. While this was the first, it won’t be the last. Democracy in our union has always been questionable, but lately it verges on non-existent. We all know many chapter leaders are seduced by the Unity loyalty oath, and that they’ve pledged their allegiance not to membership, but rather to Unity and its perks, all of which we, the lowly duespayers, finance.

That said, there are a lot of good people in Unity. But being a good person, or even doing your job well, are not things valued by King Mulgrew. Woe to any union member who doesn’t follow his edicts. However, as Mulgrew is a thin-skinned snowflake of the first order, following his edicts is no longer sufficient.

If you wish to be part of the Unity Patronage Cult, you must also renounce all friendships with non-cult members. Sure, you can speak to them if you have to, but Mulgrew believes anyone who still openly respects Amy Arundell has to go. Thus, District Rep Ashley Rzonca had to go. Here she is speaking to us:

District 30 CEC was there as well. The first speaker was one of its co-presidents, who spoke well and at length. While I did not catch her name, she spoke about rights and oppression. She spoke of how union was created to protect the rights of working people. You couldn’t help but notice that, within our union, working people have no rights whatsoever. Our top-down leadership has no regard for members or member interests.

We have a union that leads by fear and threats. Clearly all they care about is retaining their power. And clearly this latest purge was a message, the same one they have for anyone who dares challenge their hegemony—Sit down and shut up. ABC is here to stay, and we’re never complying with that. Below are just some of us who showed yesterday:

We’ll be back next time, and the time after that. Unlike Unity, we believe in democracy. Of course there are things we may agree on.

As much as anyone, I’m horrified that Trump unilaterally cut 8.6 billion in education funding. You’d think he’d respect the fact that Congress approved it, but of course he didn’t. Just like it’s on us to stand up to Mulgrew, it’s on Congress to stand up to Trump. If you fail to defend your rights, you haven’t got any.

Should these cuts stand, they will not only affect our schools, our jobs and our students adversely. It will also set an awful precedent. We need checks and balances. Without them, corrupt, self-serving leaders do whatever they wish, and we’re left with little or no recourse.

While we organize and battle to protect our health care, Unity does its best to change the subject. Why aren’t we battling what’s happening in Washington, they ask us. The thing is, we are, and if you want to help, you can sign and share via this link. (And by the way, this is not Unity battling these cuts—it’s the Network for Public Education.)

The issue with Unity, though, is that they don’t simply want us involved in a national battle—they want us to drop the local ones. And that we will not do.

Michael Mulgrew, in a purge designed to terrify everyone on the UFT payroll, fired six UFT employees. The one I know best is Amy Arundell. As Norm wrote yesterday, Amy organized the Queens office like it was never organized before. I can attest to that firsthand. The most I ever reached out to Amy’s predecessor was never. Before Amy came, I expected nothing, and was never disappointed.

After Amy, things changed. I was far from the only person who noticed. I was far from the only person horrified when she was reassigned. Mulgrew never bothered with a reason. He claims he doesn’t discusss personnel matters, but really he doesn’t need any stinking reasons. He’s the King and he can do as he pleases. And any of his little patronage ducklings who feel otherwise can either piss off or get fired.

Not only are these practices undemocratic, but they’re fundamentally anti-union. As I’ve said before, a large responsibility of chapter leaders is to make sure administration follows rules. Mulgrew, as a union president, follows none. He makes up the rules as he goes along.

As much as they possibly can, Unity ignores us completely. Only when they paint themselves into a corner do they respond to us. When the Retired Teacher Chapter voted them out, they were suddenly opposed to Medicare Advantage. When it comes time to support legislation, though, they actively oppose us.

When the RTC brought up Medicare Advantage at the DA, Unity not only paid us valuable lip service, but also established a sham health care committee to cover their asses the next time they pull some nonsense or other. The next time they commit a health care related atrocity, they’ll blame it on the committee, and pretend it isn’t yet another Unity rubber stamp.

They also responded to their 3-1 loss in the para election. Despite the fact that they could’ve given paras a 10K pensionable raise and opted not to, they suddenly discovered that it was time to respect them. They made a big show of legislation designed to compensate for that blunder. In full campaign mode, Mulgrew suggested paras could vacation with it. However, any paras vacationing now are paying out of their own pockets.

Paras elected Migda Rodriguez to represent them. In a blatantly undemocratic move, Mulgrew fired her from her job doing so. Paraprofessionals have Unity’s thoughts and prayers, but not the representation they elected. Instead, Unity placed their loyalists in power, they very same ones who paras opposed overwhelmingly.

Unity got 54% of the vote in the last election. That is the lowest margin they’ve received in their history. Instead of trying to bring us together, Unity’s building even more walls. When RTC changed hands, Mulgrew once again emulated Donald Trump. He built a literal wall to keep out the undesirables.

Make no mistake—those of us who demand a democratic UFT are deemed undesirables by Unity. Mulgrew’s called us enemies of the union, and LeRoy Barr has instructed members to shun us. This is fascist talk, pure and simple.

We cannot and will not allow it to stand.