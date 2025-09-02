It’s precisely 4:32 PM as I begin this in my South Freeport home. As I write, Michael Mulgrew is surely bloviating, as is his wont, and today’s theme is How Great the New Health Plan Is. This plan will save the city a ton of money—to wit, 10% of what they’d pay otherwise, a billion dollars. Mulgrew will say it’s as good or better. Somehow, we’re getting more for less.

Whatever is wrong with this program, Unity is hiding it.

Those of us who stood out in front of City Hall this morning are acutely aware he said the same thing about not one, but two Medicare Advantage schemes. The first one was perfect, excellent, and there was nothing like it in the known universe. Then, Emblem dropped out, and the second one was perfecter. A lot perfecter, in fact.

Many of us also recall the 2014 UFT contract, in which we were sold a bill of goods. Unity specifically promised no more co-pays, which was a lie, and no extreme changes, which was another lie. At this point, I’m hard-pressed to believe anything Mulgrew says. Unless we can see the entire contract, and have it analyzed by independent experts, there’s absolutely no reason to believe him.

In fact, if Unity supported us, they’d have been standing with us today. There were a few reps from RTC there today, though, and they brought the banner. (I can only suppose Mulgrew missed the opportunity to hide or steal it.)

I’m told that one of Unity’s most loathsome, morally bankrupt hacks called Bennett Fischer, upset that he intended to support this. The fact remains, though, that Unity opposes Intro 1096, which would protect our health care, and actively lobbies against it. They do this against the express wishes of our chapter, which overwhelmingly supported it in a resolution I wrote and introduced.

The Unity Caucus fails to represent us.

I hadn’t planned to be writing right now. I had planned to attend and report on Mulgrew’s propaganda extravaganza. To that end, I registered not once, but twice. I registered with the first email, and then got another one today, saying it was my last chance. And as of this very minute, I’ve received two emails with registration numbers, but none with a link to enter.

At 4:45, I received the email link to attend Mulgrew’s propaganda session. I saw it at 5 PM—so I will go in and cover it. I entered, and Carl Cambria is talking about the history of this plan. He claims it’s because we complained about GHI. Last I heard, though, they were compelled to renegotiate when they sold out the retirees.

Cambria is talking about our “premium-free” health insurance. As someone who pays $300 a month in premiums for my pharmacy insurance, I take strong exception to this false claim. Fascinating though this revisionist history lesson is, I’m going to talk a little more about today.

We gave Mayor Adams a birthday card. Mayor Adams is 65 years old and not likely to be a city employee much longer. It would be in his interest to help us out. (Of course, for all I know, he’s got a slush fund large enough to get him through without the health care the rest of his need.)

Cambria is now saying that our health committee voted unanimously to send this to the Delegate Assembly. Let’s talk about that. A few years back, Daniel Alicea and others introduced a petition to demand that members, rank and file vote on any health care changes.

In Retiree Advocate’s second spectacular failure (their first being surrendering the popular UFT Retiree Facebook page to a Unity hack), they dumbed down this proposal, sending it to the rubber-stamp DA rather than rank and file. This allowed Unity to not only introduce it, but also to add a few poison pills. One, of course, was their performative opposition to Medicare Advantage. The other was the health committee.

The health committee was handpicked by Unity. It has zero representation from ABC, even though I know personally several who applied. We got one third of the vote in the last election, and are not repped at all. There are five Retiree Advocate reps on the board, four of whom attended.

Though we have not seen the contract, and though we know Unity has concealed and misrepresented contracts before they were voted on, not one of the Retiree Advocate members saw fit to object. Therefore, the measure was unanimous. Why did Unity exclude ABC? Precisely to preclude opposition.

I just heard a really interesting comment from a woman, a UFT employee and surely a Unity member, who said this concerned her because it was her family’s plan. I don’t doubt that at all. That said, I got an email today from yet another ABC member who worked for UFT part time. She was fired, this morning via email. Mulgrew is purging everyone who disagrees with them.

So here’s the thing. I don’t know the woman who was speaking. I do know, though, that she would lose her job if she did not support this contract. I know that every UFT employee has a veritable gun to their head. Michael Mulgrew does not tolerate dissenting opinions, and at least 46% of UFT voters are not represented in any significant decision-making process.

Here you can see the interior of Mayor Adams’s birthday card. Meanwhile, Carl Cambria is talking about a review committee for something or other. So we can count on Unity, the same folks who can’t get me into a meeting on time, the same people who have lied to us repeatedly, to defend us. He’s also saying we’ll still have the UFT Welfare Fund. I’ve got a lot of experience with this fund, the one Unity claims is the best in the country, and alas, I don’t trust them either.

The woman, whose name is Trisha Arnold (I just saw it on the screen), is talking about pre-Medicare retirees purchasing an “optional rider” for pharmacy coverage. This, evidently, is how you say “premium” in Unityspeak. She is saying that 2% of members will have to change to an “alternate medication.” She says they’re exactly the same, and we shall see. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather hear this, frankly, from my doctor, who is not beholden to the Unity patronage mill.

Cambria is now saying our pharmacy premium will be “the same or similar to the same.” I don’t know about you, but “similar to the same” suggests a higher premium to me. I’ve never known prices to go down. Now he’s threatening us with not getting the Wonderful Plan he’s describing. We will lose the Very Great Thing, the details of which may or may not remain hidden from us, and we will lose our “premium free” health care, the one in which current premiums will remain, “similar to the same.”

This is an appeal to fear. Unity thrives on appeals to fear. We lose everything if we don’t support every contract they negotiate. You know, just like if you’d voted for ABC, the paraprofessionals would lose their “respect check,” the one they never got anyway.

Carl Cambria says the health committee will see a redacted copy of the contract.

He says you only need to see the details on the screen he’s showing now. Good thing, because you won’t even see the redacted copy, let alone the full one. Given his Unity patronage mill has lied to us, repeatedly, I’m not feeling the love. What are they hiding? Whatever it is, we won’t find out until later.

The woman says every question we have is answered on the slides. Oddly, my question is this—what is NOT on the slides?

Experience leads me to question people who’ve repeatedly told me whoppers. I’m funny that way. I have no doubt there will be questions. I further have no doubt many will be plants. I’ve heard them over and over again.

Mulgrew now says no one’s claiming we’re getting 1.6 million more doctors. He’s wrong:

Unity publicly claimed we were getting 1.6 million doctors added, even though there are not, in fact, that many doctors in these United States. Now Mulgrew’s talking about people who don’t want us to get what we need, for their own reasons. I want us to get what we need, though. One thing we need is the truth, and we’re not in the habit of getting it from Unity’s well-oiled patronage mill.

Mulgrew says he doesn’t trust insurance companies or hospitals. Perhaps these entities have repeatedly lied to him. I know how he feels. Mulgrew’s saying there is no tiering. He’s saying he will be at the table to tell hospitals they can’t charge more, and that they will think twice because we are so big.

This strikes me as odd. The fact is that Mulgrew was unable to negotiate with Pro Health or City MD, and as a result “penalized” them. He penalized them by having us pay a $100 co-pay. And when and if Mulgrew fails to negotiate with hospitals, who will pay the penalty then?

That would be you, of course.

“Not that we don’t trust insurance companies, but we don’t trust insurance companies,” says Mulgrew.

Again, I know exactly how he feels. The last time I heard Michael Mulgrew say he made a Very Smart Deal to lock in premium health care, he tried to either dump retirees into an inferior health plan, or make them pay yet another premium to retain what they had.

Not that I don’t trust Unity, but I don’t trust Unity.

Caramba, dude, They’re gonna put us through this same thing next week, another lecture for all members, September 9th. I’m mystified why anyone needs to sit through this twice (but I’ll likely do so).

Katie Anskat, an ABC officer candidate who was rejected from the health care committee, asks a question. Mulgrew tells her just thank them. Thank you, Michael Mulgrew, for hand-picking the committee and excluding us, ABC, a full third of the electorate. Donald Trump has nothing on you.

Mulgrew’s talking about how people are saying this is the best plan ever. No one does health plans like him. No one does contracts like him.

My apologies to those who wanted to hear more about today at City Hall. That said, I’m very grateful to Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees for organizing, and for continuing to stand up for us. If we, opposition, wish to continue running the RTC, her cause must be our cause. Make no mistake, that’s what we were elected to support.

I’m sending NYC Retirees a donation right now, in the name of Michael Mulgrew. Please do the same as you are able.

Be well. To ensure that, keep lobbying for 1096. And keep asking questions.