It was pretty remarkable to hear Bennett Fischer stop a speaker from saying that Michael Mulgrew imposed copays on us, deeming it a “personal attack.” That, in fact, is not a personal attack. It’s a statement that, as far as I know, is true. The copays were put in place to make his crappy Medicare Advantage plan look better.

A personal attack would be saying your adversaries spout fairy tales. It would be saying some people can’t handle the facts. It would be saying your adversaries make everything a conspiracy, or that those who disagree with you are enemies of the union. Michael Mulgrew said all those things at a UFT Executive Board meeting I attended.

Mulgrew and Unity tolerate and promote ageism, and don’t merit any more respect from us than we get from him. Against our express resolution, they lobby against 1096. They claim to oppose Medicare Advantage, but do all they can to reserve the right to dump us into it anyway.

It’s indisputable that Michael Mulgrew attempted to dump us all into Medicare Advantage. It was only through the efforts of Marianne Pizzitola and the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees that we defeated that. I talk to Marianne almost every day. As far as I can tell, despite all the work she did to get us elected, the folks running our chapter don’t speak with her at all.

While 1096 was given lip service for one moment by Gloria Brandman, I’m not at all persuaded we’re doing what we were elected to do. Make no mistake—we were elected to protect our health care. We are in a unique position to do that, yet we’re doing virtually nothing about it. Several times the RTC Executive Board declined to take action.

There was some interesting discussion about the New York Health Act. I’d like to see it tweaked to help out of state retirees, and I’d like to see it passed. This notwithstanding, it isn’t happening any time soon. The will, in Albany, hasn’t been there and isn’t there now.

What we can do is pressure UFT to work for us, instead of Michael Mulgrew. We are not doing that, and that’s a fundamental issue.

Bennett surprised me when asked why our meeting last month coincided with an Albany Lobby Day. He seemed to suggest that Marianne ought not to have scheduled her meeting on the same day as ours. I frankly doubt Marianne, a non RTC member, was sent a schedule of RTC meetings. I also know she had to reschedule so as not to go up on St. Patrick’s Day.

What I am sure of, though, is that I asked the RTC Executive Board to consider changing the date of our meeting to accommodate those of us who wished to go to Albany. Bennett refused to even try, and not one of today’s speakers raised a peep urging him to do so.

It’s interesting to hear about the Health Committee, and the Labor Solidarity Committee, and how we oppose the war in Iran. Frankly, though, I’m not persuaded that these things are the ones we’re best equipped to accomplish. Standing up for ourselves is how we got elected, and we are simply not doing that anymore.

In fact, last summer, while I was attending a demonstration demanding 1096, I was told the Labor Solidarity Committee was having a Zoom meeting. Why on earth did they not cancel the frigging Zoom meeting and show up to our demonstration? Isn’t that what we were elected to do?

What I saw was a whole bunch of people telling us what a great job they were doing. This, to say the least, is less than persuasive. In my career as chapter leader, two members told me they were “master teachers.” I won’t share details, but I can tell you both of their careers ended catastrophically. It’s an entirely different thing when your students say you’re a great teacher.

RTC leadership has entirely dropped the ball. While I happen to share their politics for the most part, that was not what we were elected to promote.

If we don’t take care of ourselves, we’re not equipped to take care of everyone else.

Robin DiPalma gave a very clear and useful presentation about IRMAA. That said, I was struck by her argument about SHIP. How can they charge us 120 a year when they’re giving us 105 back, she asked. The logical conclusion is they should never have offered the 105 back. If they hadn’t, we’d all have at least an additional 15 bucks in our pockets.

It was a cheap campaign ploy, and Robin’s argument is persuasive. They should never have done it.

To further buttress that argument, Bennett talked about how this particular refund slowed down SHIP. Great reason not to have enacted it Another is that the paperwork is excessive and redundant, and more trouble than many would go to for 105 bucks. In fact, if you need that 105 buck so desperately you jump through hoops for it, you’re being punished for your neediness. That seems pretty anti-union to me.

I don’t know about you, but I’d rather keep my 120 bucks than jump through hoops for 105. If that’s not common sense, I don’t know what is.

Notes—unedited

Bennett welcomes us. 2:34. Says he’s been mixing up the times and will see how it goes.

UFT health care committee, into new plan and new drug plan. WF thinks things are going well. Says 2% disruption rate, sounds good but means nothing if you are the statistic. Says most headaches WF is equipped to handle. Are your best resource. Call or write them.

Concern about Emblem moving to use Amazon exclusively in 2027. Problematic for security, doesn’t access mailboxes. Amazon not unionized or labor friendly. Partnering with someone so anti labor doesn’t ring true who we are. Made frustrations clear to committee at meeting, Asked them to put thumb on scale and make sure we always have a choice to not use Amazon. Said nothing is in stone.

There is an anti-Amazon, anti-ICE event before Mayday event.

Drug up-tiering, when drug you’ve taken for years suddenly costs a lot more. Seen much of it happening with Prime Therapeutics. Will have to keep close eye on it. $2100 cap on prescriptions. If you hit cap it won’t make a difference. If not, will be really big jump. Don’t know what I can tell you, will keep asking union and WF to find alternatives. Ask you to keep your fingers on speed dial, often can help find lower cost. Cost plus drugs and RX help will help you comparison shop.

Senior care co-pay—pushing to get our resolution on DA agenda. Have sent to AdCom, asked them to move forward. President Mulgrew well aware and came to task force and suggested it be part of this discussion. It’s one of the things we can do. Want them to prioritize no co pays for all members. Don’t care how it’s done.

Budget and pension talk. Mamdani, city council and state budget all up in the air. We don’t want budget gaps filled on backs of retirees. Want legislators to protect our benefits and do what’s fair. Mamdani talked about taking 220 out of trust fund, billion from rainy day fund. Mamdani wanted to tax rich, needed state approval, but got pied a terre tax. Rest up in the air.

City council made proposals. Reappearance of the scheme that we successfully fought against and were opposed to last year—reamortization. City wants to pay less now and more later. Article in NYT today where Mamdani proposes similar thing.Now about all five pension funds. Expect resistance. Hasn’t gone to pension trustees.

Other horrible idea is pension obligation bonds, other cities have had that backfire. Even if that were to happen, and city had to pay more money, our pensions are guaranteed, When you pay for one thing, you lose another. Could affect health care, education. Other scheme is affordable housing.

Pension funds invested all over the place now.

Will vote to replace departed delegates in June. Asks that constitution be posted on UFT website. Phonebanking for Carl Wilson, UFT endorsed candidate today and tomorrow in Manhattan Borough Office,

RTC luncheon June 3rd. Invites go out soon. Next meeting Tuesday May 19.

Questions—

Naomi Cooper—Wasn’t able to attend yesterday. Can we watch meeting while listening?

A—Don’t know what capabilities are. Will ask.

Diane Gallagher—Why does copay resolution take so long?

A—Well….you bring it, you put it on the table and someone has to call on you. Randomness of nature has not yet found our raised hand.

Susan Metz—Having Brad Lander at my house May 20th, When are we going to be able to vote on endorsing Brad?

A—Question for DA. NYS seat endorsements done through NYSUT. Will fight for retiree representation not just on screening committees, but making sure we have representation on borough wide committees. Not RTC that makes endorsements for union.

Mary Hughes—Why long period for medical claims to be settled?

A—Don’t know how quickly with insurance, but with SHIP, sometimes many claims come in, and with co-pay reimbursements, no matter what you think of the process, those are now the largest single reimbursement retirees ask for. My office is on 17 and I’ve seen stacked boxes with those. SHIP has hired extra people to deal. Good people who work there would like process streamlined as much as you would. Most people say they’re incredibly quick.

Julia ?—On pension, said someone is holding our pension. Are they giving it to the mayor?

No, no one is taking our pensions

Q—Please don’t have meetings when we’re going to Albany. SHIP should come here. I have a problem. We should not have fees filed.

Our SHIP director has spoken here, will be back. Not the people who work there, but board of trustees who decide on rate. Four UFT officers and three retirees on board. Demonstration on Albany was mentioned last month. Some went up to lobby for HERA act. Wish people who scheduled that demo hadn’t done it on a day we scheduled RTC meeting.

Committee reports.

Health committee—Gloria Brandman—120 people on committee 50 attended. Vigilant about Senior Care, no changes being made this year. We have premium free insurance, won’t change unless they changed laws. Requested oversight, but haven’t got it.

Working groups, one for 1096. Updated version will be presented. Need to stay aware and do what we can.

Wellness group, small but productive. self-help groups. Had presentation by Alzheimer’s association.

In June will have a Tai Chi class.

Working group on NYHA met. I co chair with Michael Shulman. Lot of education is needed on it. Concern about out of staters who would not get it, but they should get what we have now. Concern for some people.

Michael Shulman—excellent workshop. Have questions about NYHA, will meet with Mulgrew, members, but are moving forward. Four or five more meetings during school year. Some pressure on those who initiated act have borne fruit. Posed issue of out of state. Major concern, Glad to report have been amendments made to strengthen provision. Not just promoting something without looking at all aspects. If interested please contact me or Gloria. Would love to hear from you.

Bobby Greenberg—Labor Solidarity Project—introduces members. Grandson stood up by himself. Saw it on FaceTime.

Regina Gorey—Unionnow.org—not for profit org. Focusing on decline of union density. 1950s 1 in 3 were union members. Now fewer than 1 in 10. Disturbing. 70% would like to see more union. Org looking for money to supply groups trying to unionize. Also looking for expertise, resources from orgs that have it. UFT can offer all that.

An event took place at Terminal 5, usually music venue, many young people. Mayor spoke. Bernie Sanders spoke. Go to YouTube, plug in Union now and you can watch it. Will give you idea of what’s happening.

In this period of time when unions are being attacked, was great thing to witness. Challenges of current political environment make this more difficult and important than ever. Go to site, read, and donate.

Bobby—Randi spoke at the meeting. Very dynamic speech. Also Queens para and teacher. Very promising.

Scott Henshaw—Started newsletter. Up to 20th. Focused on city labor movement. Last posting about no more 24. People on hunger strike, a week in. Working 24 hours, paid for 13. Mamdani and Hochul won’t support that because of 450 million budget gap. Economy should work for people, not vice versa. These people are underpaid, subsidizing home care system. Also what’s happening with our union.

Greenberg—If you aren’t a member yet you can sign up.

Fred Arcoleo—When we started it, went out to labor sites, but also had self education aspect. If you want to change the world you have to study it. We have 40 members of our book club. Finishing up 1990s labor union. Labor solidarity, health care, government all connected. Social and fund and intellectually stimulating. Brain health as valuable as retirees as it was when we were working. Leave your email. Finishing book called Uncivil Rights and looking for next book. Learned a lot from first book waiting on next one.

Greenberg—recommends Polly Crabapple book. Had powerful effect on trade union in Europe. Next Friday is Mayday, endorsed by us and UFT.

Herb Michael—Great that somebody asked that question. Have good news, exciting, that labor movement surging ahead, rise of Mayday demonstrations. Next Friday May 1, meeting at Garabaldi in Washington Square.

Began 1886 in Chicago. People worked 12 hours a day. 8 hour day took 60 years to win, because working people united. Could spend more time with families, more time reading books. How many think a better world is possible? If you don’t think that, think again. Remains symbol of collective action. We want to rebuild labor in NYC. 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Congress beholden to billionaires. See it in Govt policies, Trump’s war, price of gas and food. Push to transform our benefits.

Chapter radically transformed when they pushed us to Medicare Advantage. This is what democracy looks like, what goes on in these organization. Be proud of an organization that allows members to speak. Opposed war in Iran at last meeting, and will continue to oppose because it ain’t over, and of course the newsletter that Scott’s been printing. Will have banner at Mayday and will fight billionaire class. Signup sheet. Some of us going to Clinton Hall to have beer and talk about it. Let’s hear it for Bennett and others. Never got to speak when Tom Murphy was President.

Bennett—Great presentation for IIRMA.

Robin DiPalma—You are my people. Retired for 15 years. I have worked in pension dept for almost quarter century. Working with very fine people. Your trustees have a fiduciary duty to keep money growing. May have UFT jobs, but are not UFT employees.

SHIP is great, isn’t it. Been 18 years since there’s been an increase. SHIP self funded. Gets money only from premiums. You get money back from your copays, if you’re paying 120 dollars and you get back 100 how can they pay for other things? I know money is hard, but please understand they held it off for as long as they could. If you get back 105 and pay 120 not sustainable.

Medicare Standard and IRMAA. Both part b. 202.90 a month in 2026.

Higher income may have to pay IRMAA. Based on income from two years prior. 2026 based on 2024. All reimbursable. Forms are online. Sign up for My Medicare account at Medicare.gov.

Finishes speaking at 4:10

Takes questions

PowerPoint not available online. They don’t allow health PowerPoints to go out because things can change, and they may not remain accurate.

Q—Which year do we put in for 1099?

A—2025 and 2026 (I think)

Q—If you misplace Nov or Jan letter, can you get it?

A—Yes in My Medicare.

`rdipalma@uft.org

Good and Welfare

Michael Broucum—District 3. We have Medicare because of Marianne, supports Layla ?—Don’t vote for anyone Mulgrew supports. Copays were Michael’s invention.

Bennett says keep personal attacks out of this room.

Point of information—Can we get to one resolution today? On affordable housing?

Bennett—If we get through questions.

Woman being awarded Jake award in SI tonight.

Sonia ?—Flier for Claire, candidate for Congress. Wil have activities in Astoria. Union organizer. In part of Queens and part of Brooklyn,

Marie Polinsky passed away. Thank you for remembering her.

Susan ?—Invites us to meet Brad Lander. May 20th between 7 and 9 Prospect Heights.

New Motions—

Gloria Brandman—Home health care working 24 hours, paid for 13. Resolves to support elderly immigrant women who’ve started hunger strike. Broken health care system, workers forced to shoulder the burden. Encourages city council to pass intro 303.

Kiran Choudury—doing labor organizing. Supporting workers. Totally related to no more 24. I worked nights and early mornings as teacher, but wasn’t imprisoned.

Resolution vote—94% passes.

We are adjourned.