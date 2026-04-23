Union Matters

Union Matters

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Norm Scott's avatar
Norm Scott
6h

Watching Bennett over the past year and a half, he bends over backwards to defend Unity and criticizes their critics - in public, while privately he will be critical.

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2 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
20h

It's all so pretty and dismal when you walk out of these RTC General Meetings. Why? Well, you described it here so well, and sadly in so many pieces you've posted, Arthur. Thank you again and again.

Our RTC Heads will engage in anything - including excuses -- rather than honestly tackle the real health battle they've been elected for. Not only don't they like hearing how Marianne Pizzitola saved us from Medicare Advantage - but they abide by the mantra to not ruffle any feathers at 52 Broadway. This is ludicrous- since it's Mulgrew and his close Unity Circle who are so busy destroying our benefits under the guise that this is all the future has to offer us.

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