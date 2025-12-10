Union Matters

Ashley Rzonca
10h

The culture piece, among other items, was hard to listen to. The company, I mean the UFT, Mulgrew bosses has an HR department that is at his will in addition to all of the employees. When I called UFT HR department out on it after my firing, the response I received from the head of HR was “I am just the middleman”. I’m pretty sure that’s not how HR departments are suppose to work.

How can he actually criticize? Because people don’t know what they don’t know. So he gets away with it. As I’m sure his predecessors did and the ones that he taps will.

Not to mention how little pay some of the employees of the UFT get from his own unwillingness to pay them. I am glad we are finally getting the paras the pay they deserve as employees of the DOE, but seriously like also pay your own secretaries and other jobs that exist in UFT buildings. The secretaries employed by the UFT were given a choice between barely a living wage and remote days. There are so many negative things he says about leaders that he literally mirrors or creates in his own leadership of UFT Incorporated.

I heard this week he wants to own the term “uft members”. It is tyrannical. There are no lengths this man will not go to for ultimate control and whoever he taps next will follow his legacy.

