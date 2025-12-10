The UFT Delegate Assembly is like Forest Gump’s box of chocolates—you never know what you’re gonna get.

I was really gobstruck to hear Mulgrew talk about how important affordability is. Yet when it comes to UFT retirees, it’s neither here nor there. Most city retirees pay nothing for pharmacy insurance. While the Welfare Fund sits on a billion dollars, we pay 150 a month, each, and next month we’ll be paying 180 each. We get back 900 bucks for ourselves, but nothing for our non-UFT spouses.

That is simply unaffordable for many retirees, and I know someone who will not retire because of expenses just like this.

I also got an email that Unity plans to DOUBLE the cost of the SHIP program. SHIP helps retirees with uncovered medical and dental costs. Recently, they introduced a new benefit. If you’re willing to do hours of tedious paperwork you’d grieve it your principal introduced it, you can get 105 bucks back from the new co-pays Mulgrew imposed. I hear it’s so complicated they had to hire new SHIP employees just to explain the process to people.

Now, though not everyone benefits from this dubious improvement, everyone will be required to cover even more than they can possibly get back. I’ve personally spent multiple hours trying to do this, and have not been successful. I’m at work today and I can assure you DOE compensates my time in such a way that spending more hours to get 105 bucks back not only appeals to me not at all, but would have me working for well less than I get now.

I’m lucky, though. Some retirees sorely need the money, and Mulgrew’s new co-pays are driving them to destitution. Not only will they have to go through all this nonsense, but they’ll also end up losing money rather than recuperating it, after Unity’s capricious money grab. Retirees live on fixed incomes. Ageist Unity couldn’t care less, deeming us a source of hilarity.

I’ve submitted multiple other things to SHIP with no issue whatsoever. Despite RTC Chapter Leader Bennett Fischer, in the comments on this very Substack, claiming it’s no different, it’s way different. Bennett just sent an email saying doubling the fee was too much. Perhaps he wants it in 25% increments. Who knows?

Does Bennett suppose UFT had to hire new SHIP employees to explain this stuff simply for fun? Regardless, I’ve seen no evidence from UFT that this needs to be done. If it’s because of the stupid co-pay thing, they ought to withdraw it and tell us that it was just a hollow, stupid campaign stunt designed to get us to vote for them.

It’s great that they’re all fired up about Tier 6, but I distinctly recall their doing nothing whatsoever to fight it when it came out. I was a chapter leader, and managed to negotiate a day off for a new teacher so she could run out and join Tier 4 on the very last day it was available.

As for the new health plan, I certainly hope it’s everything Mulgrew says it is. However, he’s lied to us in the past. He told us the agreement to give 600 mil a year to the city would entail no major changes. He told us all our doctors would take the Advantage plan. He said it was better than Medicare, but sent his retired VPs to the City Council, along with a cancer patient and another Unity hack, to say they needed real Medicare.

And the real 64K question is why the hell were we not allowed to see the frigging contract before we voted on it? I know I keep repeating that, but it’s highly suspicious to say the least, and we still haven’t seen it. Blanche Du Bois is free to depend on the kindness of strangers, but I don’t. More to the point, once you lie to me, I can’t trust you anymore.

Unity is full of hypocrites, and head hypocrite is Michael Mulgrew.

Meeting notes (unedited)—

4:17—I’m connected to meeting. Mulgrew says let’s get going. Says there are many creative and ugly sweaters. Welcomes us to final DA of 2025.

Discusses a resolution, calls someone out of order.

Says there’s a lot going on, will try to get report as quickly as possible.

National—Will see everything heat up in Jan. over midterms. Everyone playing games, demonizing immigrants, taking away rights and authority.

Two significant races in Manhattan for Congress, Nadler not running. At least six candidates, downtown 2. Will work in NJ and PA. Much on the line.

State—three candidates for gov. will probably be fourth, two on each side. National goes through AFT, state through NYSUT. Our voices will be heard. In January NY legislative session, all about budget. Goal to fix tier 6. Both controller and budget director say state revenue higher than expected, but will not offset Medicaid cuts. That will be following session.

Will be big fight over revenue. Mayor and governor want free universal child care. Having conversations about what strategically will be best. If you make a million a year you will get 50K tax break, 5 million will get 300K tax break.

We have to guard you don’t pay for child care by taking from education. Have to be solid on that. We will help because we rep day care providers. We don’t have capacity right now to serve entire city. City and state agencies are broken, and have been for years. Trying to find out if you qualify is like having a second job. Then there are other issues, is a mess. You can’t say we have it unless there are systems for people to get it. Will never fill need unless we pay providers more. Might go quicker as mayor and governor agree. Need to check revenue source, want nothing regressive, needs to target right people.

On Friday, state AFL CI) Meeting, coordination hub for tier 6 fight. When tier 6 happened, to me was breaking of contract, Was raised to believe you’d get less money, but great benefits and health care. 13 years ago contract was broken. Now is the time to fix it. Happened in middle of night after three months of campaigning by moneyed interests. Said we would bankrupt city and state. Were coming out of recession. Spent over 8 million running ads and lobbying.

Mayor Bloomberg and Andrew Cuomo led charge. Cuomo thought since he upheld last in first out we owed his so he could do it. Won’t just allow it to be changed. Will take massive effort. Will absolutely be an attack upon us, how great we have it. They will say whatever they need to, will lobby heavily so they don’t have to pay 20 cents more in tax. Have to deal with contributions, penalties, but they will attack age, that public sector workers can retire 8 years earlier, will lose their shit.

Have already started campaign. Have voluntary meeting Saturday afternoon. Will have another a week from today. Will do actions every month on the 6th. First school based.

Talks about meetings Saturday and Wednesday. Doesn’t say what they are about—finally says it’s tier 6. Says people don’t understand it’s done by legislative act and that we need new legislation. Age will be toughest one to fix. No matter what happens in Washington, affordability is big issue. This issue goes directly towards it. 55 should be it. Over 98% start at age of 21.

Will continue to work with AFL CIO. March 8, Sunday, UFT will go to Albany by bus. Will rally in main square near capital. Will need you to reach out to state senators and assemblypersons. What was done 13 years ago was wrong. Took 90 pieces of legislation to fix tier 4. That’s what it’s gonna take.

Don’t listen to people who say you’re one of few groups with defined pension. Everybody should have one. Pension funds better than ever. Tom de Napoli says best funded pensions are NYC and NYS. Will hear a lot of crazy crap, none is true. Will go after it and get it.

City—Transition has started for NYCE PPO health care plan. Was another challenge, tried to stop, judge denied it. All unions in favor of moving forward. In court, no claim of diminishment of benefits, only new benefits, many providers in plans, southern states will get doctors for first time.

Irony is this—group formed legally, and exec board of group aren’t public sector workers. Workers in group but not on exec board. Why would anyone try to stop with benefits guaranteed, nationwide plan? About shenanigans that go on by people with different agendas who hate us and won’t serve interests of unionized workers.

750K people on Jan. 1 will have new plan. Has to be no disruption. UFT on phones daily will providers. Don’t want a single doctor dropped. They go right into new plan and you get all of new ones. All about no disruption. We have access to monthly data we never had before.

Will break it into drug and medical sides, will have representation in both groups, Will see pricing. No change for anyone in five years. Biggest thing we’ve done on health care in history of union.

We do a lot of work with different orgs, very proud of what we’re able to do about educating our members about what ICE can and cannot do. People who we work with very concerned about monitoring, do the work but keep it on the down low. We can’t do that though. Meetings all over city. Can see results with students we are able to help, still too many disappearing. Would not happen except for this body and what we voted on.

Can’t believe people here legally doing what they’re supposed to just disappearing off streets. Thanks all. Doing story about NY students protected by school communities.

City Council—We now know who speaker will be. Menin worked with us. not our choice, we do not endorse. Did not expect to know this early, but we do. Was head of community board 1. Did a lot of work with her. Worked for de Blasio, created 300 dollar savings accounts for NYC children. She created council bill for medical transparency, but nothing has happened with it. Current admin wouldn’t fund it. Guarantee this will dramatically change. Was here two weeks ago, said NYC pays highest hospital costs, no reason, will make sure para respect check goes through.

Is it ever over until it’s over? Never done until it’s done, and no one ever gave us anything. Wants paras to understand process. Will be town halls. Current bill does not disappear, but remains. Next step is one more hearing and will be vote. Current council leadership blocking it. 250 million dollars needs to be part of budget process.

80% of city council re-elected. Rest are new. Not done, we have more to go, will stay on it, never stop. For in service you are off January 2nd. Thank God you have a union. Did you all get Teacher’s Choice? Thank God for union.

Transition of city government—Will find out publicly what mayor elect finding out now—much to be fixed. Many agencies affected by current admin. We are on transition teams of mayor and controller. Both will have 100 day plan. I’m gonna have a ten day plan. What are they gonna do in 100 days? Have to fix problems they’ve inherited.

Have been many articles about chancellor’s position. Always fun. Asks how many CLs have gotten new principals? Sort of same thing? Do you hate them, or are you willing to work with them. We look forward to working with them. What do we want?

We all want a system with serious changes. We want money in schools, not consultants. I can’t advocate for violence, but let’s empty out Tweed court house. Unfriendly IT systems. Need change of culture for DOE. Culture should be if I have the privilege to work for central I should work to support those who help children. Cathy Black showed up to meeting with 5K shoes.

Culture that we are here to serve Tweed. Have seen chancellor’s who didn’t believe that, fought and lost. D21 had to do an action last week because principal infantilizes entire staff. We come across admin who think teachers are students. World has changed dramatically but DOE culture has not. 27 of 30 schools wore black.

PT night, you had to show you could get home in an hour to leave school. Unprofessional, silly. Worst part comes from fact that DOE believes teachers do not deserve to get basic HR protection because we have a union. Shouldn’t work that way. HR is about work environment, much not subject to collective bargaining. We are their employees and they forget they have this responsibility.

l

If we have a complaint, they call supe, heard principal disparaged way body looks. Supe calls principal, principal denies it, claim employee is disgruntled. That’s problem with DOE culture. As it grows more, just a group mad at me, Hasn’t worked in ten years and making them work.

We want a chancellor who will change culture of DOE. We know how to work, engage children, have proven that. Covid hit. Tweed shut down, no one went back to work for two years. Didn’t interact with schools. We did it with no one at Tweed helping us. We have evidence we don’t need them. Buses, schools safety we need. Teaching and learning? We don’t need it from them.

Chancellor may come in, have group of people, once you iisten to them, you’re done. Will say you’re now national ed. leader. Will come a time to have your voice heard. We will help you come to and present your vision. Will make sure we have 35 people with you, 5 walking corridors, and will book you talking about vision. One day you’ll realize they just wanted to keep me from doing your job.

Everyone says they will blow up Tweed, no one does it. Have to do class size reduction. 100% of schools have submitted plans. Who knew class size and cell phones would all work fine? Not all people believed that they’d get money for new teachers. Will be separate allotment, has happened.

Principals seeing that additional teachers will be funded if plans submitted. Originally no one had any space. DOE had crazy estimates. With current space we have, schools are saying we can be at 77% compliance in September. We only need capital plan for other 23%, will cost less than estimates. Money comes from state, have to do it before Medicaid cuts.

Albany will do best, especially if right governor wins. Need to get to 80% and then will deal with exemptions. If principal didn’t share plan, DRs have plans for all schools. All of a sudden schools that had no space have it everywhere. Want the money to hire teachers.

Our agenda is a little aggressive, will transition health plans, will monitor, will deal with members. Won’t have to deal with insurance companies, will handle all of it. Will be many questions, especially on drugs. Will need a new script if out of refills. If you have a surgery scheduled, you can go. Good luck.

Small number of people who work for DOE, hearing they got dropped. Will all be back on very quickly. DOE made mistake about who was employed. We will take care of it.

Respect check will go right in, city budget, tier 6. Usually no one would do all three things at one time. Massive undertaking but opportunity is there. Affordability—everyone feeling pressure, people have had it. Have given away way too much. Creating a political opportunity in city and state of NY. Mayor won on affordability, Current governor running on same issue.

Won’t be easy. Hell of a lot of work, but I believe UFT can get it done. Need you to organize schools, get information out. Have to do this together.

Ends report 5:17

LeRoy Barr—Para town hall tomorrow. Asian heritage tomorrow. African heritage friday 12/12 Queens. UFT coalition for homeless, at 52 Saturday. Pension workshop Tuesday 16 Queens UFT. Brooklyn SRP celebration 12/19. Para lunch March 7 NY Hilton. Happy holidays, happy new year.

Questions—

Q—Chancellor—hoping mayor selects candidate who can appoint supe who respects contract, and us, and knows we aren’t teaching robots. Explain process.

A—We know they were interviewing last week and this week. Asking how to work with teachers, effect change. Doing backgrounds. One district would love this person to get the job and leave them. I tell what we’re looking for, how to manage system overall. There are supes when we sit there in awe. We have some quite good, but others with philosophy. responsible for both children and employees. Others hide behind DOE legal. DOE is sued a lot. Much rightfully so, especially with special needs kids. Many parent groups. Want input.

NYC most complicated district on entire planet. Need someone who can manage people, knows system, and can do right thing.

Q—Prescription meds—Emblem says you need to switch to Amazon. Can you still use Express Scripts?

Geof Sorkin—Many different plans. As of 1/1 Emblem will go to prime therapeutics. Amazon is about home delivery. Amazon for medicare eligible one of two choices, with Express Scripts. In service or pre medicare, you only have one choice, through Prime Therapeutics. Hope that explains.

Mulgrew—Some drugs under city plan, not welfare fund. Call them if you have questions. Emblem switching company that buys drugs. Express scripts ripping everyone off they say. They feel prime therapeutics can give same quality at better price. Not for majority of drugs you all use. Only small segment of population.

Sorkin—Not for in service members using Welfare Fund. Retirees in Emblem plan switching. Some categories of drugs mandated by state and city you use your city health plan for.

Q—School culture, observations—Contract says don’t have to be announced Principal always gets heads up. They come in unannounced, makes things stressful. Can we get heads up?

A—This is a contract negotiation. We do point out hypocrisy. Unprofessional to even visit a school without heads up, they say, but not required to give notice for observations. Waiting to get respect, tier 6 done, and will create committee. State says when you have tenure you only need to be observed once every three years. Still anyone can be observed at any time.

Tenure not collective bargaining issue, but a law. Why are we doing all those observations and a tenure portfolio? People who most hate observations are administrators. Don’t want to do work. There are programs admin uses, AI for observation. Let DR know if this is happening. If you’re digitally videotaped and didn’t volunteer, let DR know.

5:36

Motions—

Orlando Cordero—next month—commemoration Montgomery bus boycott. Have reached milestone of 70 years. Demonstrated power of unity, collective action. Encourage members to teach how it was successful. Everyone remembers Rosa Parks. Not many recall 40K citizens that made the change happen. Example of organizing. UFT should commit to continue legacy.

online y 791 n 73 room y 240 n 5 93% passes

Danish Sharp—Motivate res for this month. Need for adequate bandwidth and wi fi in schools. Every day we try to give students best, held back by something as basic as bandwidth. Can’t even log in. Stops learning. Losing momentum. Not a luxury, but fundamental. Allows teachers to teach instead of troubleshoot. Don’t want anything extra. What students deserve, what we need, invests in equity, opportunity and success. When tech works, we can do the work.

online y 636 n 104 room y 217 n 22 87% passes

Resolutions 5:46

James Vasquez—works with HS in Queens, sees work of CTE schools, crucial, gives pathways to students. Aviation, auto mechanics, plumbing, has expanded to many things. Dozens of schools with such programs. Need teachers, professionals with skills. Often come from industry. Come to DOE with little or no support. Deals with getting them support. They need it every day. They know profession, industry, nursing robotics. We need people who know the industry so students can be qualified for work. We need to attract and support them. Please support.

Point of info—Susan Herzog—Could you tell us in last negotiation, why didn’t you ask for it. Why do we have to do this now?

Mulgrew—One of our demands was that they have time to maintain industry certification. Get paid in summer. Always a struggle with DOE.

Rick Lee—Supports. Mentors a CTE teacher. I was teaching fellow. Recall abysmal support I got. All teachers need tremendous support, not just emotionally, pedagogically, but also to navigate systems there. CTE teachers have extra burden to maintain programs, certify students, provide internships. paperwork astonishing.

Rashad Brown—calls question.

online y 671 n 50 room y 221 n 10

Question called.

online y 553 n 22 room y 224 n 4 97% passes

Tom Brown—Compliments Mulgrew, with three minutes left. Speaks of going to Key Foods, says person knew he was a teacher, said my taxes pay for your pension. Every working American deserves a pension. 124K in service members of TRS. 67 K in tier 6. Rises to support resolution, and has yet to say what it is. Micheal said we never stop, and it’s 5:59. He has a feeling tier 6 will be fixed sooner rather than later. Mentions other trustees, says something about fiduciary manner, says have been 90 improvements, says let me indulge a few minutes, changes we’ve had per session and military service….I’m motivating it now. when all of you enjoy per session earnings we thank UFT. When someone was discharged from military for being gay, we through legislation got that member pension credit. I can go on and on and on and I’m wrapping up, has always been a goal for members, Michael Mulgrew especially, everyone should retire with dignified pension and financially secure future, Michael said we don’t stop, can go on and on and on about all the benefits.

Mulgrew tells him to wrap it up.

Urges everyone to support tier 6, our pension fund 128 billion in assets, extremely well funded…what more do you want…urges everybody to vote yes and kick off this tier 6 campaign. 6:03

Sheila Zukowsly—-point of order—didn’t present resolution, just talked about it…

Mulgrew—People motivate in all sorts of ways, we are not motivation police. Tom is Tom.

Ryan Brokenthal—Would’ve asked people to campaign, but asks we consider it as policy we are pushing for.

?—Calls question.

online y 546 n 36 room y 191 n 6

Resolution

online y 487 n 21 room y 215 n 4 97% passes

Mulgrew wishes us a good holiday. 6:09