Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen S's avatar
Karen S
36m

Well said and so true. Wish this could get out to the active staff . I worry that they are not well informed or more likely misinformed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture