I met a nurse this morning, and she was wearing a button that read, “Have the day you deserve.” I told her I was a long-time teacher and sympathized. She asked me if the kids bothered me. I said no. The parents? Not them either, I said. It was the administrators.

I’ve been very lucky since I got away from a terrible administrator at John Adams High School. But as chapter leader, I got to hear tales of others who really tortured those unfortunate enough to work for them. I used to parody one in particular, and his whole department would read these tales.

The problem, really, is that some people are just not suited to be teachers. I don’t know exactly how they got into this field, but I know how they get out. The easiest route out is to become an administrator. Of course, this news hasn’t reached the notice of most reporters, and of course teachers still get slammed in the press far more frequently than admin. Despite what administrators think, we’re the ones doing the important work.

Of course, administrators aren’t the only ones who think they’re the only ones doing work. There’s also the Unity Caucus, whose motto (aside from Sit Down and Shut Up) is, “We do the work.” Another thing Unity Patronage Cult members have in common is this—they, too, have “escaped the classroom.”

People who need to escape the classroom make not only the worst administrators, but also the worst union leaders. Administrators get all puffed up, but fold when you a. show them language that contradicts their assertions, and particularly if you b. manage to go over their heads and get someone even worse than they are to scream at them. In the case of UFT leadership, they fold as soon as an ostensibly labor-friendly mayor offers them a crap contract in exchange for egregious health care cuts.

Mulgrew likes to look like a tough guy. Sure, he says he’ll punch your face out if you touch his Common Core. Of course, if you’ve experienced Common Core, which Mulgrew has not, you don’t want to touch it with a ten-foot pole. Regardless, Mulgrew announced that to the AFT, which is largely controlled by NYSUT. NYSUT is largely controlled by UFT. So it’s a case of the chicken wagging the dog. And don’t get me wrong—I love dogs a lot more than I love chickens.

There are reasons for that. Dogs are loyal, for one thing. You’d never have a dog sell out your health care, especially for contracts that don’t even meet inflation. And it’s a two-way street with dogs. For example, the reason my dog has better pharmacy insurance than I do is because I carefully checked out the plan before purchasing it. As I represent him, I got him the best plan I could find.

That’s not to say there’s no loyalty among chickens. The Unity Caucus, for example, is loyal to Mulgrew. Dump all retirees into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan? Where do I sign up, Michael? Tell all the retirees their doctors will accept it even if they won’t? I’ll spread the word. Cut ten percent from everyone else’s health care and sell it as a win? I’m all in.

And that’s a two-way street as well. Get yourself elected chapter leader of some school with twelve members, say the right things, and before you know it you’ve got not only a free trip to Schenectady, but also a cool gig after school, where you get paid for four hours but complete a Salesforce list of tasks in forty minutes. The rest of the time you can write lesson plans, play Wordle, or watch Netflix.

Parlay that into a seat on the UFT Executive Board and you can really go places.

Oh, Michael, please don’t go to AFT. We need you here. What would we do without you? You mean everything to us! Oh, Michael, I spoke to two ATR teachers at my school, the one with only twelve teachers and no ATRs. The fictitious ATRs absolutely adore the plan you negotiated that has them all retiring with a pittance of a bonus to do so. They’re so grateful you found a way for them to leave the system rather than find them, you know, jobs.

In six years on the UFT Executive Board, I got to hear comments like those and more. Those were the sort of comments that could score you full-time UFT gigs. And once you did that, it was no more classroom for you. No more Danielson observations. No more effective or ineffective. Just like King Mulgrew.

For once in your life, you had a full time job that not only paid better than teaching, not only did away with those observations that make real teachers nervous wrecks, but also gave you the freedom to be effective, mediocre or ineffective at your job as you wished. Leave a grievance hanging in limbo for two years? Four years? No problem. Treat members like crap at retirement consults? No issue at all.

Make no mistake, Mulgrew aims to make this worse. His recent firings are a line in the sand. Anyone who opposes Mulgrew’s regime is fired. Not only that, but anyone who’s friendly with those of us who oppose his absolute power are out too. At least three of the UFT six were not running with ABC. They committed the crime of, you know, speaking to us.

Now sure, Unity ducklings will get on their high horse and write pieces claiming the loyalty oath is not, in fact, a loyalty oath. It’s just an application form that happens to have a loyalty oath printed on it. But the fact is Unity members have pledged their loyalty to the caucus, and if that comes at the expense of members, too bad.

Unity likes to ridicule us for battling to retain our health care. Why beat a dead horse, they demand. And yet we’ve not won that battle. They say to focus on Trump instead. After all, Trump can’t remotely tolerate opinions that vary from his own. We need to stand united against dictators like that.

Of course, they’re right. We can’t tolerate dictators. We can’t tolerate them when they’re running our country, and we can’t tolerate them when they’re running our union either. You know what Trump has that Mulgrew doesn’t? He has a Congress that has representation from both sides. Sure, the Democrats aren’t doing a great job right now. Sure, they’re in the minority.

On the other hand, Mulgrew won 53% of the vote and has 100% of the representation. Virtually no one working for UFT isn’t Unity. The Executive Board is a rubber stamp. The Delegate Assembly, despite being more diverse, supports Whatever. A fake health committee to endorse whatever Mulgrew says? No problem.

In fact, because Michael Mulgrew is such a chicken, he’s told paras, for whom he claims to advocate, that the people they voted in as officers by a three to one margin cannot work at UFT. He’s a big baby who has to have everything the way he wants. Have you had to deal with supervisors like that?

I have. They’re the worst leaders there are. Not only are they unqualified to lead, but they’re also unqualified to teach. And just like Michael Mulgrew and his patronage ducklings, they ought to be doing neither.

