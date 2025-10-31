Union Matters

Beth Haft
17h

Nothing new, really. Why would anyone be shocked? Yesterday I looked at the new "plan rates" table for January and one thing I noticed-which I'm sure was redacted when voters saw the contract post vote, there is no enhanced major medical coverage for retirees on the NYCE PPO. Where did that go? Did anyone know they were voting to eliminate that? I'm sure the defense would be that the plan is so wonderful that it's not needed. Really? How would we know? Doctors still no nothing about this plan. Even more believably unbelievable, I was told yesterday, by a relative in the medical field who deals with insurance, that WHEN a doctor desires to accept an insurance plan, they have to apply to the plan and it can take several months for them to be credentialed in the new plan. If the fee schedules aren't up to par with what the doctor usually accepts, they can choose not to join. I'm sure big conglomerates, such as Northwell or NYU Langone will make the decision for all, but that doesn't negate the fact that it's a process, not an "automatic transfer" as we've been led to believe. If this goes thru, I'll steer clear of Dr appointments until March or so.

4 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Katherine Goldberg
11h

What a nightmare this is turning out to be. This is what happens when a contract is asked to be voted on by a membership who never had an opportunity to see the details. Arthur , So glad that you are keeping on top of the latest information and keeping us informed.

