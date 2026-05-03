Union Matters

Union Matters

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Linda LaRocca's avatar
Linda LaRocca
3h

SHIP IS A PIA! I had a “helper” on the phone we went step by step-me telling her what paperwork I have and she agreed. She said fax it over. 5 days later I received a letter that I was missing EOM(which was attached) This was my 4th attempt. My local office could not help I tried to make an in person appointment at headquarters to no avail. Why would I pay a co-pay to a doctor without an appointment? If I pay on line and send the page why is this insufficient? SHIP is a test in patience.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
17m

thanks arthur....mulgrew doesn't care. he won't do anything to help with this. he will call anyone who complains whiners and unappreciative and anti-union. he will say we always paid copays when we were actives so we are used to it (even though we never did on medicare). he will say the paperwork is easy and we do the same for all SHIP reimbursements (which we don't.) he will claim he didn't put the co-pays in place although he publicly said a long time ago HE wanted them, just like he had city md and such copays go up so people wouldn't use them, even though they might need to in an emergency (and he publicly said this too). personally I need the $105 as, due to my medical conditions I have a minimum of 9 medical appointments/copays every month, having a pension of about $38,500 a year. I had to retire early due to being assaulted by a student at 57, 5 years short of my full pension and so took a thirty percent pension reduction for retiring early rather than getting my full pension due to injury in the line of duty (which, by the way, the union refuse pd to fight for for me, telling me that as chapter leader I had already used all my "favors" helping other union members get things like injury in the line of duty. and I was a unity member at that time, but one who asked too many questions and challenged the powers that be on issues)...as I said, I need the money, but I don't have the time and energy to jump through all the hoops....due to disability I can only spend little time on a computer to gather things. when I called to see what could be done, telling the person I was disabled, I was told it was easy and was asked why couldn't I just get someone, a neighbor or somebody, to just go online for me...and I know there are lots of retirees in my kind of situation. but, they just don't care and won't help. I guess it doesn't really affect them personally so why would they care...

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