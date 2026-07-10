Union Matters

Union Matters

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Kathy Napoli's avatar
Kathy Napoli
10h

Best quote “We are sorely needing representation in today’s Unions”

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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mathmaggie
16h

I just don't get it, Arthur. These college educated people put up with the king's antics with no complaints and with total fealty? What do they get out of this? Do they realize the negative impact they are having on negotiations, as well as any progress relative to working conditions or anything else? I just find it amaxing that he has hodwinked so many of these people and they gt nothing out of it. It's shameful.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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