Union Matters

Union Matters

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Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
1d

Despicable, outrageous, disgusting….183 low paid paras are rbeing singled out and punished for a mistake by TRS years ago. One para would have been too many after all this time. The Union should be upfront and loud about rectifying this. The City survived all these years without that pittance. Why go after the disabled and now retired on fixed incomes?! Whoever made those errors should be punished, not innocent, trusting educators.

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3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
mea's avatar
mea
1d

TRUTH: An injury to one is an injury to all. To characterize an egregious injury to 183 union members as good news is, frankly, despicable.

Arthur keep it up please. I thinnk we are moving the needle.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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