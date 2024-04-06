Friday morning I was sitting with my dog Toby when I felt our house shake. Toby looked up for a moment, but before he could take further action it had stopped. I thought it was a minor quake and turned on our local news station. A few minutes later a newscaster said yes, if you thought you felt an earthquake, you did. They then spoke about it all day, hours and hours, interviewing anyone who would talk about it, and adding virtually nothing of importance.

It put me in mind of watching UFT Boss Mulgrew give an overlong President’s Report at the DA to preclude any actual member participation.

At least twice my phone buzzed, informing me that there had been an earthquake somewhere in New Jersey. Well, thanks a lot, New Jersey, and thanks a lot to whoever interrupted my audiobook to let me know. repeatedly. Of course, I and everyone else already knew. I was walking with Toby the first time it happened. There was no point in reading him the message. He already knew.

Now sometimes you need an earthquake, or something like it, to clean house and start over. I’ve been a UFT member for 40 years, and with every one of them, our so-called leaders have moved a little further from anything resembling union. My real awakening began in 2005, when I started the NYC Educator blog. I was anonymous at first, but after a few years I was no longer afraid. I was empowered.

I started the blog to defend my union from the slings and arrows of the press, almost always hostile to us, including the “liberal” NY Times. Newspaper owners had to deal with unions, did not appreciate the inconvenience of doing so, and seemed to paint us all with the same brush.

I remember a Times article in which the writer bemoaned our President’s week break, the one our neighbors had had for years. He wrote about how parents were upset because kids would not be in school. He was unaware the actual alternative included having kids home all week anyway. The DOE wanted us for PD most of the week. The story didn’t include this tidbit because, like a lot of reporters, he hadn’t bothered to speak with a single teacher, any of whom could have enlightened him.

Ultimately, papers who spoke of the “powerful” UFT were referencing a ghost. In 2005, we made a time for money swap, just as we had done in 2002. I always thought that was a terrible idea. I remembered—just few years early, we had taken two years of zero percent compensation increases. I always knew that we could do that again, and if we did, we’d have given up our time for nothing. In 2014, Michael Mulgrew cleverly negotiated another year and a half of nothing, and managed to decimate our Stabilization Fund as well. Who (rhetorical question alert) pays a billion dollars for a crap contract?

And that, of course, disregarded the grab bag of goodies we gave up to Michael Bloomberg. No more seniority transfers. No grieving letters to file. Lunch duty and potty patrol for everyone. There was more, and I wrote about it a lot in 2005. I recall tough talk from district reps before 2005, but not much after that. I spent 12 years as chapter leader of a large school. Though I pulled off victories for members, I was continually stunned by just how much the deck was stacked in administration’s favor.

It’s risky being chapter leader. If you actually do your job, you’re almost certain to piss off administration. I recall one day when I fully expected to be observed every day for the rest of my career (for however long that lasted). For a while, I made my lesson plans ridiculously detailed, but thankfully, it passed. One thing I did to empower myself was to get my work published in local papers.

Honestly, though, I did that primarily because UFT bosses, having largely given up the ship, did nothing to push my POV. I was against mayoral control, 100%. I thought our evaluation system was terrible. I fought overcrowding, and favored lower class sizes as the only thing we knew to really improve education. I opposed the ridiculous regulations the Regents imposed on ESL instruction, along with the crappy tests they impose on our kids. And lately, I’ve been dead set against health care cuts to retirees, and indeed any union member. I want great health care for everyone as a matter of course.

You’d think union leadership would support me 100% in all of those things. While they occasionally provide valuable lip service for some of them, like class size, the fact is they’ve done little or nothing to promote positive change. They talk a lot, now, about Tier 6, but where the hell were they when it was passed by Cuomo? I don’t recall any objections whatsoever from Mulgrew’s Patronage Cult. They did absolutely nothing to stop it.

Friday’s earthquake was not the one we needed. We need an earthquake in our union. We need to uproot the lazy bosses, collecting inflated salaries for representing their self-interest as opposed to the membership. When they tout their experience, we need to question it.

Sure they have experience, but experience doing what? Negotiating sub-standard contracts? Going to gala luncheons on our dime? Promoting the status quo so as to sidestep the real work of improving working conditions for those of us on the ground? Chipping away at our health care to make money for our contractual adversaries in City Hall?

Yes, they have experience. So do we. Based on my experience, we need to create an earthquake to shake every piece of deadwood from 52 Broadway. We need to get off our collective asses and wake up the apathetic, cynical non-voting group deliberately created by Michael Mulgrew and his UFT Unity Patronage Cult.

Your vote is everything. I’m ready to start an earthquake.

Are you with me?