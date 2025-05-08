A paid Unity staffer calls ABC’s first 100 days plan “Project 2025.” That’s ironic, because the actual Project 2025 supports Medicare Advantage as the default program. That’s precisely what Unity did, and despite their contrary happy talk, still seems to do.

Unity lies and lies, and when campaign time rolls around, they announce their opponents are liars. You’d think it was us who raised Urgent Care co-pays to a hundred bucks. You’d think it was us who sold out health care for mediocre contracts, and then mustered the audacity to mail election flyers claiming there were no givebacks. But we all know there were because we’re the ones giving back, every time we visit doctors.

They accuse us of being angry. Of being nasty. And yet it was them who circulated ageist stereotypes at the DA, and shamelessly applauded the guy who did it at Executive Board.

After a particularly raucous Retired Teacher Chapter (RTC) Meeting, rather than admit that the Unity speakers took up all our time in a deliberate effort to preclude our getting any business done, they complained about the crowd, who really wanted Unity off the stage.

Unity commenters criticized the members rather than the bosses. You have to give respect to get it, Unity commenters told me.

What sort of respect does Unity show others? Below they talk to Marianne Pizzitola, who along with NYC Retirees, has thus far saved us all from the scourge of Mulgrewcare. They don’t like to acknowledge that, hence their nonsensical resolution about “union interference.”

Here’s how Unity members address Marianne Pizzitola, on her own page no less:

Did you enjoy that trenchant commentary? Is that how you “give respect to get it?”

Let’s take a look at another Facebook exchange, between a UFT District Rep., Bill, and a member of the Grievance Representative, Meredith.

Meredith opens by basically saying things are hopeless. You’d think it was her job to fix this stuff, but those days “don’t exist” anymore. This is a remarkably defeatist vision from people who want to run our union. I don’t know about you, but I’m not jumping up and down to be repped by her. That’s why we need A Better Contract.

And DR Bill, holy crap, casually tosses out the most disrespectful remark possible about a 50-year UFT member being near death. If I were Norm, and actually near death, I’d be contemplating haunting this guy’s ass into an early grave. I’m on my lunch break, and I just spoke to Norm, who’s out leafleting schools.

These are the people saying they “do the work,” even as we struggle in classrooms with things they deem hopeless. And this is work they do while on the clock.

Respondent Noah, by the way, asking what is wrong with Bill, is ABC.

So go ahead, call me, call us nasty. But we all know what projection is.

Many months ago, the Unity Caucus commented on a Facebook post I put up somewhere. It may have been last year, during the retiree election. Whoever it was said something like you have no argument, so you have to bend yourself into pretzel shapes trying to create one.

I thought no, that’s not me, that’s you.

Unity commenters frequent this Substack, make demands, and ask questions. Usually they fail to address main points. If they’re correct, I make changes. The other day I asked one of them a more fundamental question about their sellout. Rather than answer, the commenter accused me of “temper tantrums.”

So it’s fine for you to come to my place making demands. But if I ask you something, it’s an outrage.

Fine. This notwithstanding, I can’t (and won’t) let go of the fact that Unity sold us out. Without surveying retirees, they tried to dump us all into an inferior health plan. This was an egregious error. Though they won’t admit it, they know it. They knew it going into the retiree election, and I discussed it with several high-ranking Unity members who acknowledged it.

Unity wants to look like they won’t do it again, so they agreed to survey the Delegate Assembly before enacting health changes. Thus far, even with the influx of anti-Unity retirees, we’ve been unable to defeat their endorsements, for example, of City Council candidates who will surely not support 1096, which protects retirees.

So Unity figures it has little to lose with this agreement—unless ABC wins. Also, they added a permanent health committee, which if Unity wins, is more than likely do Whatever Mulgrew Says. It will be as meaningless as our endorsement process.

In fact, the Unity endorsement process does not even provide for committees to ask them how they feel about 1096. From what I hear, it’s even more restrictive than the C30 process, designed to give the appearance of democracy to choosing school leaders. Every chapter leader knows that, despite their participation in that process, it’s the principal or DOE who decides who gets hired.

It was not until Mulgrew lost the RTC that he took a fresh look at his approach to Medicare Advantage. Now he says he opposes it, but acts as though he supports it. Unity has been quite energetic in accusing Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees with “interference.”

Like everyone who dares criticize Unity, they would like Marianne and her group to Sit Down and Shut Up.

It doesn’t matter that a good portion of NYC Retirees, like me, are UFT members. The Pizzitola Problem is simple—She wields a great deal of influence.

Why? Because while Unity was working round the clock to sell out our health care, Marianne found lawyers who would block them. She’s beaten them in court eleven times so far, and I very much hope she prevails this month in Bentkowski, in which Mayor Eric Adams wishes to dump us all into a Medicare Advantage program.

As NYC Retirees battle to protect us, UFT Unity sends out lobbyists to prevent legislation that would save Medicare for us, without the dreaded Mulgrew Tax. So who, in the end, who’s “interfering?” I’d argue it’s Michael Mulgrew and his entire Unity Caucus. They could’ve left well enough alone, and respected our right to a dignified retirement, something we were promised all our careers.

Unity is not working for us. Marianne is. That’s why they hate and fear her.

For many years I noticed my brothers and sisters in Long Island were making a whole lot more money than I was. (This slowed somewhat when mayoral hopeful Andrew Cuomo passed a school tax cap.) That said, I hung in, as did many thousands of us, despite earning tens of thousands less than our suburban counterparts. For that, we were promised real Medicare, with a Medigap plan.

Michael Mulgrew made boneheaded deals , sold us out, and I’d argue it’s he, not Marianne, who’s guilty of “interference.”

I’ve seen Unity blogs accusing us of lying about the costs of tiered care, though my column on it was well-sourced. The UFT email said nothing whatsoever about tiered care. What it said, in fact, was precisely what Mulgrew told us about Medicare Advantage. It’s as good or better. Mulgrew originally announced all doctors who took Medicare would accept it. He later had to walk that back, because doctors told members outright they would not.

Tiered care, as a matter of fact, isn’t something I made up on the spot. The MLC specifically referred to it in the email included here. And PSC, which has never been overly fond of Mulgrew’s repeated sellouts, anticipated it a year ago, in a paper they called Myths and Facts. And guess who’s spouting the myths? That would be the Municipal Labor Committee, dominated by DC37 and Mulgrew’s Unity Caucus.

My inclination is to trust those who represent my interests. Michael Mulgrew and Unity have betrayed us so many times, in so many ways, they’ve made trusting them impossible. Every time they screw up, they blame others. Lately, it’s been ABC. They don’t hesitate to vilify us personally, and they don’t need any stinking evidence to say whatever.

It’s time for new leadership