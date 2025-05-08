Union Matters

Katie Anskat
This was such a disgusting thing to personally see on a Facebook chat. A 50 year veteran and known person in UFT. These people need to go.

Keith Firestone
Mulgrew says Bill 1096 would violate the Taylor Law because it would interfere with collecting bargaining:

I am waiting for him to support legislation repealing the pension laws because they violate the Taylor Law.

By the way, it was Mulgrew who supported the amendment to 12.126 to establish a new benchmark for the City’s contribution to health care: he did not have a problem with the Taylor Law.

Why not share the legal opinion of the UFT’s lawyers.

The big winner in this horror show is Alan Klinger: how much money has he made in legal fees from the UFT?

Transparency is not a value for the UFT.

