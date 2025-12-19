The falsehoods start at the top. Mulgrew charges us more, and more, and more, and demands we thank him. His acolytes, all with cozy office gigs the likes of which those of us in crumbling school buildings will never know, praise him and hang on his every word. Because if they don’t, they’re fired.

I’ve been retired for two years. As of next month, the “premium-free” insurance Michael Mulgrew and Unity constantly boast of will be costing me $360 per month. That’s a 50% increase over what it cost when I retired. I have a colleague who looks at that and tells me she cannot afford to retire. Other city unions, including DC37, police and firefighters pay nothing for pharmacy insurance.

Mulgrew got up on Tuesday, in front of God and everybody, and boasted of the special bond retirees have in UFT. We were “family.” We had a voice in our union. Well, “Brother” Michael, you gave neither me nor any of our “family” a voice in this hike. Nor have you hiked our fixed incomes to match.

You’re lucky our “family” isn’t having a Christmas dinner together this year. Were we doing so, I’d fully expect you to hand me a bill when it finished.

As for the $15 co-pay, the one you imposed without consulting our “family,” it doesn’t hurt me, a recently retired teacher, so badly. However, those of us with low pensions, with family members who are very sick, can be crushed by this. Furthermore, it’s a slippery slope. Anyone who’s been on a city plan for long will tell you co-pays go nowhere but up. Anyone paying attention knows Mulgrew will not be consulting our “family” when that happens.

Michael Mulgrew covets and protects the power of raising costs on us. At Tuesday’s meeting, he ridiculed those of us who said there was a 100% increase on SHIP costs. Yet it was absolutely true. I now see Unity members on Facebook praising rising costs for retirees on fixed incomes. Unity members will praise anything Mulgrew tells them to, or face being fired.

It was Mulgrew who, during a re-election campaign, proposed a $105 rebate on the co-pays he imposed, and then made it so difficult to recoup that it’s hardly worth it. It was he who, after winning the election, raised costs even more than the rebate. Oh, and our “family” got three votes in this, while Mulgrew’s Unity flunkies got four. That’s what passes for a family decision in the UF of T.

And hey, Mulgrew can call us liars, enemies of the union, say we can’t handle facts, we produce self-righteous crap, spew lies, or make everything a conspiracy. He can say criticism of his Medicare Advantage plan is “fairy tales.” He said all of that, in fact, at a meeting I attended, and now wishes us to believe he and Unity will preserve Medicare for us.

On Tuesday, he pushed our elected chapter leader aside, forcing himself upon us like a predator, and ate up half our meeting trashing Intro 1096. This bill would not only preserve Medicare, but also remove Unity’s odious co-pays. Mulgrew claimed that if we passed 1096, another Giuliani or Bloomberg could demean our health care.

Unity booed when I said they and Mulgrew were the only ones who acted to give us and inferior health plan. They can boo all they like, but it’s true. They can have their cowardly, anonymous bloggers use Chat GPT to compose and post nonsense that personally attacks me and my friends in ABC. But the fact is I worked through both Bloomberg and Giuliani, and they were not the ones who moved to reduce our health care. It was Mulgrew and Unity, and the sooner we take our health care out of their hands, the better.

Mulgrew’s mouthpiece, Beth Norton, said that 12-126 does not mention specifics. She said it was therefore okay, and 1096 was dangerous. Yet the fact is benefits could be reduced in 12-126. In fact, Mulgrew and Unity lobbied to do just that. They sent me an email saying if we did not throw retirees under the bus, we’d have to pay $1500 premiums.

Anyone who pits retirees against active members knows very little about what union is. To call us “family” after pulling that is the height of hypocrisy.

The premium threat was yet another lie from Mulgrew. Unity did not manage to change 12-126, and rank and file does not pay $1500 premiums. As far as I can tell, the only UFT members paying premiums are us, retirees. Do you wonder exactly how Mulgrew and Unity view us? Wonder no more:

Even as our expenses rise on multiple fronts, initiated by Mulgrew and Unity, they’re out there preaching to rank and file that their new health plan won’t cost them anything extra. The last time he said that, I was in-service, and it cost 15 bucks to go to an urgent care. Soon thereafter, it rose to 50, then 100. Hopefully he’s telling the truth this time, but his track record is far from encouraging.

Mulgrew will say the Taylor Law Makes 1096 dangerous. The problem is, though, that this law is about wages and hours. As retirees, we have neither. We’re supposedly part of the union “family,” but we aren’t really.

How do I know this?

I pay dues to be a UFT member. However, I also work F-status a few days a week at Francis Lewis High School. Every time I do that, UFT charges me dues. Again. Why would they charge me extra dues if I were fully a member? Why would they charge every substitute teacher?

We have no say or vote in collective bargaining. Yet Michael Mulgrew clearly covets the right to decide for us. And with the SHIP raise, he and his Unity flunkies have managed to more than wipe out even the one dubious decision, the co-pay refund, that may have helped us. So much for his campaign promise of a benefit.

Michael Mulgrew told us that his top secret Appendix B deal with the city would entail no raises in co-pays or major changes. Perhaps he’d forgotten about Medicare Advantage (which he falsely claimed was better than real Medicare). He told us all our doctors would take it, until we started calling our doctors and learning they would not.

And let’s not forget, even as Mulgrew, Welfare Fund’s Geof Sorkin and all of Unity maintained MA was better… and had no issue leaving our care in the hands of Aetna, or its AI bots, as opposed to our doctors:

And even as they told the City Council how great the plan was, they sent several retired Unity Big Shots, and a cancer survivor, to the City Council to claim they needed Real Medicare, because MA wasn’t good enough for them. They needed it. We did not. And the simple fact was a whole lot of us could not have afforded it.

I know retired teacher couples who substitute teach every single day just to get by. One everyday sub told me he’d pay for real Medicare, no matter what it cost him. But imagine being a retired para, or a DC37 retiree, struggling to get by. They would not have the option to pay up because they would not have the money to do so.

Unity’s Great Leader, Michael Mulgrew agreed to give the city back 600 million a year, forever, financed by retirees. What did he get in return? A three year contract. Unity’s Very Smart People, evidently, think three years is a fair trade for forever.

As for Unity’s Leo Casey, he resolves that we, the UFT Retired Teacher Chapter, drop everything and devote all our energy to fighting Donald Trump. If it were us asking for national action, Unity would tell us that’s in the hands of the AFT. However, since a huge portion of us wish to pass 1096, against Mulgrew’s wishes, it’s important that we have no time to do that.

Unity has had no issue hijacking our meetings in the past. The problem, of course, is that Bennett Fischer, to his credit, does not run the RTC meeting like Mulgrew runs the DA. Mulgrew knows in advance who he will pick, and when, and where they are sitting. That, in fact, is why some resolutions just never come up.

That said, I’m not sure exactly how the RTC parliamentarian, the one who appears to know little or nothing about Robert’s Rules, was chosen. I know he was a long-time Unity chapter leader. I know he made a bad ruling that allowed Unity to hijack our meeting and preclude a vote on continuing support for whatever 1096 becomes.

I will tell you, though, that Mulgrew’s talk about “family” runs hollow. It’s unbelievable that Unity demands we focus on one thing, and one thing only, while they pay lawyers to sue us for calling ourselves UFT members.

If they have time for that, we have time to support 1096. So do they, in fact. If they’re so worried about the wording, they’ve had years to suggest changes. They haven’t, because their priority is to not only control our health care, but also to retain the option to sell us out when it suits them.

If we fall for Unity’s latest con job, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves.

Thanks to Daniel A. for the graphic