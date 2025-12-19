Union Matters

Union Matters

Carolyn Greenwood
We are dysfunctional "family"!

Patricia Dobosz
Thanks again, Arthur, for truth telling.i remember when Mulgrew said the copays would be temporary. Temporary at $15 maybe? I fear what will happen to our secondary healthcare plan when it comes up for renegotiation.

Mulgrew not only pushed Bennett aside when he protested having the UFT lawyer come up to speak, but he snarked at Bennett that no other chapter interrupts him. Just outrageous.

I can’t believe the UFT cannot provide our “family” with a knowledgeable parliamentarian. All that bluster with Leo Casey was to waste time away from more pressing matters in-house.

