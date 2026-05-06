Union Matters

Union Matters

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Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
2h

Unity's obsessive fixation on the "union interference" of interacting with our labor movement siblings makes zero sense (not that Unity does much of anything that makes sense). Michael Mulgrew is upset that Marianne Pizzitola has advocated and accomplished more for UFT retirees in the last few years than Unity has done in decades. Meanwhile, day to day operations at UFT are run by non-UFT people like Ellie Engler, Dave Hickey, etc. Additionally, Mulgrew continues to defer to his team of non-UFT lawyers, whom we pay millions in member dues annually, instead of actually consulting with rank and file UFT members.

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mea's avatar
mea
22m

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!

So let’s get our shit together and beat them now.

Pay attention this is happening. Mulgrew & Crew gots to gooooooooooooo.

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