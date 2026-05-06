Unity Caucus, as far as I can tell, wants retirees to be seen but not heard. Ideally, we’d be good little automatons, sit down and shut up, take whatever health cuts and additional fees Unity sees fit, and say, “Thank you sir, may I have another.” After all, that was the way things were when they controlled the chapter. They can’t wait to take it back and ignore us once again.

Their big “union interference” resolution is a tell. They don’t think they can win. So they will cite “union interference” when we win next time, void the election, and call for a new one. These are the same people who actively work against our stated goals. To them, that’s fine. They really, really want to ignore us—how DARE we affiliate with people who work to HELP us when they’re working to HURT us?

That, of course, is not to say they aren’t ignoring us now. During the last election campaign, they made a big show of offering us 105 bucks back from the co-pays they themselves imposed on us. Then they made it so hard to get it back, it hardly seemed worth it.

To really make it not worth it, right after the election they doubled SHIP fees, more than wiping out the already dubious giveback. And while Unity will jump up and down boasting about the 105 bucks, they accuse us of “kvetching” when we complain they’ve taken back more than the 105 bucks of which they’re so proud.

At an RTC Executive Board meeting yesterday, we spent much of our time discussing departed delegates—people who’ve either passed away or stepped down. UFT bosses have agreed we have eleven vacancies, although we believe there are more.

UFT Unity contends that, to replace the delegates, we need to have a chapter election. That is a fascinating prospect. I wouldn’t oppose it. If UFT wished to print 70 thousand ballots (because heaven forfend we use electronic voting), to choose 11 candidates and mail them out, I’d be all for it. Our interpretation of the constitution is the the Executive Board fills vacancies, but we’re old, and not part of the cult, so Unity disregards us.

However, it’s doubtful Unity is up for all that mailing, inconvenience, and expense. For one thing, they’ve not allowed Bennett to make an announcement about the openings, so you probably haven’t even heard of them. It’s funny they’re so picky about this, because a dozen votes in the DA is unlikely to make any noticeable difference on any particular issue. According to the UFT website, the DA has 3.400 members. A little over a thousand seem to show up and vote.

I’m told by longtime retirees that Unity’s Tom Murphy simply replaced people when they left, though I can’t confirm that. I can confirm, though, that in Unity’s version of democracy, some people, Unity people, are more equal than others. Clearly the Delegate Assembly is a carefully orchestrated event, and that’s evident when Unity speakers are called upon, one after the other, to support Whatever Mulgrew Wants.

Their pettiness defies belief. Because we are not the Chosen People, we can all drop dead, literally perhaps, and no one can replace us. If Michael Mulgrew can’t get one more vote on whatever nonsense he wants to shove down our throats, then no one can. (I can only ponder whether he’s acting out some middle school trauma he’s yet to get over.)

I represent ABC retirees, or Fix Retiree Benefits, as we’ve been calling ourselves. Thinking there were 12 openings, I brought in six names. This would give Retiree Advocate a third chance to demonstrate they wish to include us (or not). Twice, we nominated a member to Executive Board, and they voted en masse against us.

We’ll see whether they wish to include us, even on such a small scale. One of our nominees is newly retired Amy Arundell, whom you may know. Several others were active with me at Francis Lewis High School in representing our chapter. During the last campaign, I was actively discouraged from nominating people with whom I’d worked. I did not, at the time, recognize what that particular RA member was doing.

Regardless, here’s something we know for sure—Unity Caucus not only practices ageism, but also applauds it. I can also confirm that, after an outrageous, distasteful, juvenile misogynistic stunt against my friend Amy, Unity chose to pay valuable lip service about being shocked, starting an investigation, checking the cameras, and doing Whatever It Is They Do When Something Important Happens.

Predictably, they ultimately failed to do anything whatsoever. It’s funny, because I vaguely recall them condemning us in ABC, during the last election cycle, for “union interference.” We affiliated with Marianne Pizzitola, the woman who managed to protect Medicare from Michael Mulgrew and his cronies. That, of course, is far worse than placing the photo of a woman in a urinal with the direction, “Piss in my face.”

We can make a stink about the delegates, or not. Regardless, it fits a pattern of behavior—Unity treats us like recalcitrant children, with utter contempt for our needs (not to mention our votes). During my first year of retirement, I sat through Tom Murphy’s “union meetings” every month. We’d listen to lectures on how good we had it, vote on nothing, and be chided whenever we complained about them selling out our health care.

Once, I recall Tom saying something like, “I’ll take one question on health care. One.” I suppose he deemed himself magnanimous. After all, who the hell did we think we were, a bunch of older people concerned about our health? Tom would call us, “Michael’s Army,” as though we were at Mulgrew’s beck and call. Mulgrew still seems to think we work for him, as opposed to his working for us.

Nowhere is that more evident than his sending lobbyists to oppose 1096 and its equivalent state bill. He plainly defies our democratic motion and thinks nothing of it. Unity has no regard for us. We need to defeat them.

To do that, we need a platform that prioritizes helping ourselves. We could wait for Unity to help us, but by the time that happens, we’ll likely have departed this mortal coil.

So let’s get our shit together and beat them now.