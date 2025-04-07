These days, things can be absurd beyond belief, yet they tend to surprise no one.

That’s one reason I ought not to be gobstruck by the perpetual outlandishness of Unity positions. I wrote the other day about their decision to allow in-person voting at their headquarters and gala events. It seems outrageous for a number of reasons. There is, of course, the simple fact that we’ve made voting easier for every single member of the Unity Caucus.

No shlepping to mailboxes for Unity Caucus members.

They can just take a few steps from their cozy patronage gigs, push a button, and voila! No one has to lean on them to get off their asses and walk a few blocks in the rain. You? You’re on your own.

A lot of Unity folk took exception to the story, but it wasn’t until there were dozens of comments that someone addressed the actual point. Unity people, at first, were upset that I noticed they were all wearing warm UFT hats while dispensing t-shirts to the rest of us, all standing around freezing in the cold. One commenter said that they got them on Lobby Day, so I pulled the offending paragraph. While that didn’t stop their complaining about it, they had another point.

Two separate Unity commenters accused me of “beating a dead horse” because I continue to demand real Medicare for real retirees. To them, this thing is settled, a done deal. After all, Michael Mulgrew said he was against Medicare Advantage for retirees, and that should be good enough for anyone. Or so they think.

The loquacious Unity folk seemed totally unaware that we’re facing a fundamental crisis next month. That would be the Bentkowski case, in which New York City is seeking to dump all Medicare-eligible retirees into an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan. For the record, UFT is part of an amicus brief, supporting the city’s position.

Unity members seem uttterly unaware of our health care struggles.

Now I understand the Unity position—that everyone who disagrees with them should sit down and shut up. I’ve been hearing that refrain since 2005, when I took strong exception to that year’s sell out contract. But teachers everywhere can remember it fondly as they do C6 assignments every day, forever, as they’re unable to grieve letters to file, or as they get 7% on their TDA while all other city employees draw 8.25%.

I’m kind of surprised they still think “sit down and shut up” will work on me, though. I’ve ignored it for 20 years, and I’m not inclined to pay attention now. It’s fine if they wish the Medicare issue would go away. I can’t blame them. After all, they lost the RTC chapter in a landslide vote. No longer can Tom Murphy stand there, have pretend meetings with no voting, and ridicule those of us battling for our lives.

I say we’re battling for our lives because the fact is, in NY State Supreme Court, Aetna acknowledged the unnecessary death of one of their Medicare Advantage recipients. Had this person been on traditional Medicare, that would not have happened. This was one of many reasons NYC Retirees prevailed.

“Medicare Advantage” can kill you.

Diane Ravitch wrote that she had heart surgery for a non-traditional reason. She suggested if she’d had MA, she might not be with us any longer. I’m a big Ravitch fan, but she’s not the only reason that’s important. This could happen to you, and it could happen to me. It could happen to one of your family members. It’s unacceptable.

Do you trust Michael Mulgrew, who buried this plan in Appendix B, who lied about it from the moment he brought it up, who now contends to be against it while supporting it in court, and who fights our efforts to enshrine our care into law? Do you trust him to protect you from the Aetna bottom line?

I certainly don’t. You know…fool me once, shame on you. Fool me about my health care, repeatedly, for years, shame on Unity.

Eventually, one Unity member actually addressed the issue I brought up. He said, basically, that the election committee that approved this did so unanimously, and that it included members of opposition. I’m not entirely sure of that. For one thing, I spoke to a member of the election committee who told me he tends to abstain on votes. There’s never any chance of overcoming the Unity vote. There’s no worthwhile debate, since Unity supports whatever they’re told to support.

For another, I’m not remotely certain the committee is sufficiently informed on what it’s voting on. When Michael Mulgrew decided to dump the American Arbitration Association, did they inform the committee about the sketchy history of the Wall St. Company it put in to replace them?

Of course they didn’t.

The main issue with these committees, though, is not whether or not they’re well-informed. The main issue is that it really makes no difference how non-Unity members vote. The committees are all dominated by Unity, and Unity votes in a bloc, always.

There’s a loyalty oath , and whatever Mulgrew wants, Mulgrew gets.

Whoever voted for this unfair voting resolution, if they aren’t Unity, made an egregious error. It’s undemocratic, and it’s designed and conceived to give unfair aid to the caucus that’s dominated our union since its inception. It’s not the same as when I mobilized my chapter. I mobilized absolutely every member, not just the ones who supported my political leanings.

This troubles me, but it’s not merely because Unity voted to give themselves an unfair advantage in the election. What really troubles me is the health care committee, which may or may not exist right now. When Unity pretended to support our struggle at the Delegate Assembly, they took the official position that we opposed MA. Of course, Unity’s actions tell another story altogether.

They also added a committee—a permanent health care committee. Why would they do that? I can only conjecture, and here’s what I think—as their move to Medicare Advantage was an abysmal failure, they’ve determined not to simply take unilateral action, as they’ve done in the past. That’s proven a long-term disaster for them, and cost them two elections (so far).

Unity will use the health committee to rationalize further health cuts.

Make no mistake, they’re coming. When Unity sold out the retirees, they also agreed to sell everyone else out. Instead of simply bringing changes to the MLC, hiding them somewhere in a contract, and telling us about them only after they’re passed, they can bring it to their rubber-stamp committee. They can include voices from other slates, and override them if they dare to dissent.

There was also an agreement to bring any future health changes to the DA for approval. While that’s significantly watered down from an earlier proposal to bring it to rank and file, it’s less risky for Unity. There are far more loyalty oath signers in the DA than there are in actual schools.

It’s dangerous to leave our health in the hands of the people who’ve betrayed us, repeatedly. It’s even more dangerous to leave them the possibility of continuing their ongoing sell out.

That’s why I’ll be marking my ballot for Amy Arundell and ABC next month. If you’d like to meet ABC candidates in person, you can do Wednesday evening.