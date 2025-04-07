Union Matters

Kathy Napoli
Apr 7

I wish there was a magical solution to open up eyes to the amazing changes ABC would make that will ensure a better future for all. Why people refuse to see the real problem solving solutions offered by ABC is beyond me.

Laura Genovese
Apr 8

You said it Arthur! That we face such threats to our health benefits (and now even to our pensions) because of our current Unity leadership is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE.

Yet, even as we pour our hearts out, Unity defenders find clever chances to clutter your comment sections with some of the most minor -even imagined- hurts, while ignoring the huge dangers we're facing from Mulgrew's lack of vision -for unionism and our very lives.

Must this even be said to them? Healthcare is VITAL. That's why it's a HUMAN RIGHT. That's why the Labor Movement fought so hard for it and why the Civil Rights Movement fought so hard for Medicare. And it's why no union leader worth their salt would ever give these away.

Let us pray that we win the Bentkowski case. How Mulgrew has shamefully dealt with this one lawsuit, alone, will be documented in the history books.

Please keep your columns coming Arthur! I'm proud to be running with you on the ABC slate and looking forward to meeting with interested UFT brothers and sisters on Wednesday after the DA

