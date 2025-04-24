Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Stone's avatar
Larry Stone
6d

I’m with ABC all the way. But I’m concerned ARISE will dilute the vote. What is your take on this Arthur?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
6d

I’m with you Arthur. The last UNITY diatribe was downright trash. The author of that piece all of a sudden has appeared back in NYC out of the shadows to put down ABC, Marianne and Amy who are working to make real changes for UFT members. Dana the one thing I agree with you on is that “ evil resides there.” They have to be worried to lash out the way they have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture