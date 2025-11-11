We’re in an odd place, folks. Unity hoodwinked us into multiple contracts that looked okay on the surface, but had sneaky little health giveaways tucked into obscure locations.. You’d think we’d learn to ask for details first. However, judging from the unanimous vote in Unity’s puppet health committee, or the overwhelming vote in the rubber-stamp Delegate Assembly, you’d be way off base.

We are, frankly, an organization of professional educators that fails to learn from experience. When you think about it, it’s embarrassing. When Unity manages to pass a contract, we hope for the best, but wait for the other shoe to drop. Then, when it does, we wonder just how many other shoes can drop later. For all we know, Unity may be a millipede.

What’s next? Having not read the full contract, who knows?

In any case, when retirees got letters from Prime Therapeutic saying this and that medication of yours is no longer on the formulary, we really ought not to have been surprised. After all, they warned us the formulary would change.

If the formulary is going to change, an important question is how? Which meds would be excluded? No one on the health committee, including five Retiree Advocate RTC officers elected to represent us in lieu of Unity, saw fit to ask. In fairness, Unity did not emphasize that in their presentations. This is good and that is good, they said. Everything is good, If you’d voted yes on that premise, as did all the RA members, why nitpick?

Regardless, if you had a key medication rejected you have options. You or your doctor can appeal the decision. You can call the UFT Welfare Fund and request assistance. Maybe they can help, or maybe they can’t. I certainly wish you luck. You can also go to medicare.gov and perhaps find a different plan that works for you.

Of course, that’s problematic. You can find all the meds you currently use on this or that plan, but you have no way of knowing which meds you will need tomorrow, next week, or next year. The best you can do is make an educated guess. That’s a tough call, though. For example, I cannot predict the future, so my guess is likely to not be very educated at all. Then there’s the issue of how successful, or not, your appeals will be.

Honestly, I would not be at all surprised if Mulgrew and his minions momentarily stepped down from their pedestals to announce we battled and got this or that drug approved. Never mind the initial rejection was 100% their fault. In Unity World, whatever good thing they do is to be celebrated, while negative things are to be put aside as “misinformation.”

Of course we can’t count on spectacular approval announcements, particularly since this entire plan is about saving the city money. It’s also possible (although certainly not guaranteed), that appeals will often be successful. Should that be the case, it’ll be yet another thing for Unity and their Very Smart People to walk around boasting of. Our big priority may getting the meds we need, but appearances are way more important to Unity.

Shades of the SHIP/ Mulgrew Tax refund debacle—who cares how much unnecessary, redundant paperwork you’re stuck with as long as Unity can call it a win?

However, even if appeals prove effective, there’s another issue here, and it’s a win-win for health care purveyors (pharmacy purveyors too):

Notably, most consumers don’t appeal denials: Fewer than 1% did, and insurers upheld 56% of those appeals.

I’ve seen figures elsewhere stating that up to 80% of appeals were successful. Of course, we have no way of knowing how that will apply to Prime Therapeutics. But there are a lot of Americans who are just not up for challenges. Look, for example, at the UFT health committee, none of whom demanded to see the plan they voted for (let alone the formulary).

I have a little experience with this reluctance. When I had cancer, I got a bill for thousands of dollars from what is now Northwell. It didn’t seem right to me. But I was in the midst of treatment with chemo and radiation. I could barely stand up. I recall watching Judge Judy, who generally sits for a half hour calling people idiots, and being patently unable to follow what was going on.

I dragged myself to my computer and paid the bill. I had neither the energy nor inclination to get on the phone, wait on hold, and talk to this or that person. If you’re very sick, even if you are a fighter, you may not muster the spirit on such days. And if you’re the type who avoids confrontation at any cost, well, you may simply not appeal at any time.

I was chapter leader of a large school. I cannot tell you how many times I urged members to grieve things, and they flat out refused. I was very grateful when Debbie Poulos developed operational complaints, so I could avoid dragging fearful members into situations that freaked them out. I was able to use them creatively and remedy multiple situations that needed fixing.

I see no similar help, though, for pharmacy appeals. I hope everyone appeals, but stats suggest they simply will not. Every time someone chooses not to appeal, the parasitical corporation makes money at our expense. That’s true even if UFT bosses manage to help us with our appeals.

What’s important to our pharmaceutical provider is making money. There are all kinds of rebates on drugs, and they can get cuts of them. While the quality of your life (and medicine) may be your doctor’s priority, and yours, to them it’s a petty inconvenience. They’d rather use one that gets some rebate or other and costs them less money. There’s no doubt this new company will profit off of our sickness and misery.

Whose fault is this? Well, most of it is ours. We voted for Unity, again, despite decades of experience with their hijinks. Our ostensible representatives, even those who ran and won on a platform opposing Unity, failed to lift a finger to help us. As teachers, It’s our job to help others learn. Still, it behooves us to demonstrate that we, too, are capable of learning.

I don’t know about you, but I’d say the capacity to learn is fundamental in those of us who aspire to be teachers. We’d best wake up and start showing it.

Better late than never.