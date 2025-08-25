There is no question Unity wants the Retired Teacher Chapter back. This is a given. They spent decades running it. By the time I arrived, they had things pretty good. They allowed no motions, no voting, and sorely limited questions. The first time I went to an RTC meeting, they said it was too dangerous outside to allow them. They seemed to feel there was an incipient riot on Broadway. However, I walked outside, and nothing extraordinary was happening.

That’s how Unity likes things, though. Make no mistake—the only reason Mulgrew paid lip service to opposing Medicare Advantage was the fact that his patronage cult finally lost an election.

Opposing Unity is precisely where our power lies.

The fact that our point of view was finally acknowledged is nothing less than proof.

Then there’s their big move for para “respect.” That didn’t come out of nowhere either. Just months before Unity discovered all that “respect,” it ignored paras completely. It had a whole pot of cash to give paras a pensionable raise, and opted not to. Then a small band of paras created a slate called Fix Para Pay, and defeated Unity three to one.

Unity can talk about para power all day long. But the only thing that actually got paras attention, let along power, was their willingness to stand up to the machine. Once the last election was over, and Unity prevailed, they fired Migda Rodriguez, the one and only para employee selected by paras rather than Unity. That’s how much “respect” they really have for paraprofessionals.

Before the last chapter election, Unity was content to ignore retirees, just as they were content to ignore paraprofessionals. During their campaign to retain their stranglehold on our union, they tossed out crumbs. There was the ridiculous, convoluted plan to give you a hundred bucks back on the Medicare co-pays they imposed. There was their elusive promise of ten thousand bucks per para, the money paras never got, and a few other things here and there.

Make no mistake—these people play dirty. They’ve been doing so for decades, and our victories haven’t changed them. These folks are not our friends.

Making nice with Unity is an egregious error.

Unity has no respect for anyone who dares question them. They’ll smile at you, and invite you to pointless meetings, and nod their heads. Their agenda, though, is to maintain power at any cost.

I’ve watched Mulgrew ridicule those of us who wanted to retain our health benefits as conspiracy theorists peddling “fairy tales.” I’ve listened to LeRoy Barr suggest they “shun” those of us who question them. And I’ve read the most vulgar, vile, and deeply personal attacks from those of them who write (even the one who doesn’t resort to AI to do so).

We need to capitalize on the things that unite us. As a retiree, the very first thing is retaining real Medicare. That is the only thing that got us elected last time. I know a lot of people who seem to feel their personal politics had something to do with it. That’s absolutely untrue. People all across the political spectrum want to retain their health care.

It’s important to note that we in UFT, unlike many city retirees, are compelled to pay premiums. It’s important that we stand up and loudly protest this, putting Unity on the spot. Sure, they’ll say, we gave you SHIP. Now that’s fine, but it doesn’t make up for the thousands out of pocket we pay for pharmacy insurance. And it doesn’t mean we haven’t noticed how hard it is to get that hundred bucks in co-pays back.

We need to note also that Medicare is under attack nationally. Trump’s big bill will result in 500 billion in Medicare cuts. And even as we fight to stay out of Medicare Advantage, Trump’s feds are pushing for preapprovals in real Medicare, offering the parasitical health corporations incentives when they prevent us from getting the care we need. Send an email to lawmakers stating your opposition.

We can work with our union when our causes are the same. But if we want to retain control of the RTC, we must virulently oppose them when they work against us. The most egregious example is the UFT’s opposition to Intro 1096 in the City Council. This would not only made Medicare our right, but also eliminate those co-pays that Unity forced upon us.

We need to be loud and public in our defense of 1096. RTC has failed to step up, but it’s not too late. We need to do the work we were elected to do.

Unity will suck us dry if they get half a chance. Just a few years ago they were demanding 400 bucks a month, to start, for couples who wanted to retain Medicare. This was on top of the 300 bucks a month they were fleecing us for health care. They took us for granted, and if they manage to win back the chapter, they’ll continue to do so.

Unity has no respect for us. They made a big show of openly defending ageism at the Executive Board, and took no action whatsoever against the District Rep who delighted in sending ageist memes to chapter leaders at a delegate assembly. They don’t care that we’re on fixed incomes. Their idea of helping us is making us jump through hoops to get a hundred bucks back from SHIP.

It’s time for us to take a strong stand. If we can’t be bothered, we may as well lay down on the ground and let Unity steamroll over us. I refuse to let that happen. But it can’t just be me saying this. Our chapter needs to be loud, proud, and consistent. We can’t lie down on the job. The only thing that needs to be steamrolled is Unity’s self-serving, counter-productive patronage mill