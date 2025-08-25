Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

Patricia Dobosz
12hEdited

Every word true, Arthur.

2 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Glenn Tepper
11h

Thanks, Arthur.

This hits the nail right on the head :

"We need to capitalize on the things that unite us. As a retiree, the very first thing is retaining real Medicare. That is the only thing that got us elected last time. I know a lot of people who seem to feel their personal politics had something to do with it. That’s absolutely untrue. People all across the political spectrum want to retain their health care."

Worth emphasizing: Personal politics had no positive impact on the outcome of the RTC election. None. Nada. However, they will likely cause us to lose the 2027 RTC election.

4 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
