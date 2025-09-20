When I was a kid, I used to read parodies in Mad Magazine. I love the above caricature because it reminds me of the way their artists would portray actors in the films they lampooned. (There’s another reason I like this graphic, but I’ll come back to it.)

Marianne is a lightning rod. You either (a) love her or (b) hate her. I’m in category A, and here’s why—I’ve been on Medicare, real Medicare, since I retired two years ago. Make no mistake, if it were not for Marianne and NYC Retirees, we’d all be in some inferior Medicare Advantage (MA) plan or paying an extra five thousand bucks per couple, per year, to retain what we were promised for free when we began work.

Mulgrew can get up on his high horse. He can sit in his 14th floor office and gaze down upon us. He can even spout the outlandish claim he stopped MA because the city only cared about saving money. (In fact, Unity was all in on that.) We all know the only reason he changed his public position is because he and his entire Unity Patronage Cult got their highly-compensated asses kicked in the Retired Teacher Chapter (RTC) election.

And frankly, anyone not wearing self-imposed blinders knows that without Marianne’s support, the RTC would still be controlled by Tom Murphy. We’d still be going to pretend meetings where we aren’t allowed to vote or express our concerns about health care.

Marianne Pizzitola came out of nowhere and managed to organize teachers, police, firefighters, nurses, clerks and city workers from every walk of life. She is a master organizer—way better than Mike Mulgrew and his overpaid counterparts. How do you suppose union bosses feel about being one-upped by a retired EMT who showed up out of nowhere?

Predictably, they are absolutely livid. Bosses like Mulgrew consider unions to be their personal fiefdoms. What they say goes. Anyone who musters the audacity to disagree with them must go as well. Otherwise, why did Mulgrew just purge not only every UFT employee who ran against his cult, but also anyone who was known to be friendly with them?

Lots of people are fretting over fascism showing its face in the United States. Late night talk shows cancelled? Compared to what Unity does, that’s child’s play. The fact is almost half of UFT members have no voice in what goes on in their own union. Unity Caucus will battle to the death to keep it that way. Certainly the so-called opposition caucuses have failed to keep him in check.

And yet, despite all that work to suppress us, there’s Marianne Pizzitola, organizing online and on the streets, battling to enshrine our health care into law. Unity claims to support our cause, but actively lobbies against these laws. Why would they do that? They can make preposterous claims about the Taylor Law, which doesn’t apply to us, but the only possible explanation is they want to keep our health care to be used as a bargaining chip. Why?

Well, there’s a new health plan they’re pushing. What’s gonna happen if it turns out not to save the billion dollars a year it promises? Who’s gonna make up the difference? Do you think they’d hesitate one moment before demanding we pay? We all recall the city’s claim that dumping us into MA will save the city 600 million a year, a good 60% of that goal. Would any of the NYC mayoral candidates hesitate to do that? Andrew Cuomo promised not to. Do you trust him? (If so, that would make one of us.)

The city administration hates Marianne. Her activism is already costing them, by their estimates, 600 million a year. And yet, the quality of life for retirees is significantly better due to her work. You’d think union bosses would applaud her for that. It’s not a huge secret that their jobs, ostensibly at least, entail improving conditions for city workers.

UFT bosses should be even more grateful, because our retirees are considered union members. Now sure, if you’re cynical, you’ll say we’re only members because Unity counted on our votes. (In fact, before Unity sold us out, they were pulling 80% of retiree votes.)

Not only is Unity not grateful, but they also went and passed a resolution condemning outside interference or something—directed against one Marianne Pizzitola. How dare people get in the way of Unity’s hegemony? How dare this woman take positions on our sacred elections, the ones 75% of members can’t be bothered to vote in?

Last I looked, though, we still have a First Amendment. I certainly hope we can maintain it. Meanwhile, Marianne Pizzitola may say whatever comes into her mind, and no UFT resolution can block her from doing so. And whether Unity likes it or not, we also have the right to listen. In fact, we have the right to trust her over them.

So the city hates Marianne because she blocked their plan to sell us out. Union bosses hate her for the very same reason. When they make a deal to sell out retirees, they don’t expect some smart-alecky upstart to organize workers, hire lawyers, and block them in court.

Certain members of Retiree Advocate don’t love Marianne either. More than one of them has expressed to me profound disappointment that she endorsed ABC in the last election. She had no right to do that, they say. Yet when she endorsed Retiree Advocate a year earlier, that was just fine. In fact, RA’s Bennett Fischer, RTC Chapter Leader, appeared with her on her YouTube channel to promote the ticket.

As far as I can determine, they deem it okay when Marianne endorses them, but unacceptable when she endorses anyone else. Why did ABC retirees beat ARISE retirees by a factor of three to one? I’ve heard rationales from various people in ARISE (albeit one at a time). One is that we had Amy Arundell. Their more popular theory is that Marianne endorsed us.

They could be right on both counts, but we also ran a member-centric campaign. Our platform was based on surveys we ran. Still, with all that, Unity eked out more retiree votes than we did combined. Now here’s the thing—had we run a unified ticket, we may have beaten Unity in RTC. We may even have taken the whole thing. We’ll never know.

Here’s something I do know—love her or hate her, without Marianne Pizzitola’s endorsement, no RTC slate will beat Unity. Unity knows that too, and that’s another reason they pass unenforceable resolutions and casually slander her. Before I knew much about her, a Unity acquaintance told me she was MAGA, too far right. The following year, they labeled her as MORE, or DSA or something, suggesting she was too far left.

Now they’re back to calling her MAGA. You see, it doesn’t matter what they say about her. It doesn’t matter whether or not their arguments are consistent, or even valid. The important thing is to make her one of those bad people, however you define bad people on any given day.

Demagogues always need someone to urge everyone to hate. If they aren’t busy hating someone else, people are more likely to see through them. (They teach that in Demagoguery 101.)

One ARISE person told me Marianne was supporting some corporate Wall St. type for mayor. I think the person was referring to Jim Walden. In fact, Walden had already dropped out, but that didn’t matter. I can’t characterize Walden, as I don’t know much about him. I do know it’s his law firm that’s represented us and brought us multiple victories. Does Marianne’s support of his candidacy indicate that she supports corporate Wall Street?

In fact, it does not. Marianne and NYC Retirees have a very specific means by which candidates receive endorsements. It has nothing to do with how far right or left they are. They need to sign a pledge to support us and measures like Intro 1096. Any politician can do that, whatever their other positions are.

And back to that caricature I mentioned before—above you see Marianne having Thom Hartmann on her show. If there is anyone less MAGA than Hartmann, I want to know. Regardless, Hartmann was not discussing MAGA with her—he was discussing health care. That is the sole concern of NYC Retirees. And, as a one-issue group, they will endorse people we may not like, no matter which side of the aisle we favor.

I’d love to see a vibrant, united opposition in the next RTC election. ABC is open to discussion with any and all caucuses. We’d be willing to listen and work with them. I’ve heard from a few members who share our interest. The key people in RA, though, have failed to respond to my direct outreach.

If I had to guess, I’d say they’re intending to stick to their guns, deny the real reasons they were elected, hang tough, and drive right off a cliff like Thelma and Louise. If I were Unity, I’d be turning cartwheels up and down Shanker Hall. That said, there’s still time. I’m right here, every day, and I’m listening.

I’m also here to tell you, regardless of temporal grudges, for anyone intent on transforming our union into something beyond Unity’s kingdom, or battling to retain our health care, Marianne Pizzitola is not the problem at all.

In fact, she’s an integral part of the solution.

Thanks to Gail.