Union Matters

Union Matters

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Susan Herzog's avatar
Susan Herzog
12h

Arthur, you "Speak Truth to Power." That is a slogan created by Bayard Rustin, a leader of the civil rights movement in talking about how to fight for justice non-violently. Since we can't take up arms to fight for our rights and the respect due UFT retirees, and we can't go on strike (even if we were still working for the City) we need to learn from Arthur and loudly and persistently speak truth to the power of Michael Mulgrew and UFT Unity. We need to speak truth to power in the Retired Teacher Chapter, at City Council hearings, and at demonstrations organized by the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees. We need to get everyone we know to sign the Stop Charging Retirees Petition https://stopchargingretirees.org/ and create a campaign in the press and at the UFT headquarters and borough offices to put pressure on. Let's each of us do what we can to speak truth to power. Thanks for the lesson, Arthur.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Glenn Tepper's avatar
Glenn Tepper
13h

You've once again, cut to the chase. We are in the predicament we are in because it is where Mulgrew wants us to be.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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