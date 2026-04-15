Union Matters

Union Matters

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peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
6h

excellent column....in the "how did we" list, I might add: 1) how did we end up with leadership that has decided that healthcare is no longer a main focus and that we should put our energy and efforts and focus on other issues? 2) how did we end up with leadership who has decided that the medicare advantage issue no longer is an issue because we have a new mayor in nyc?

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Gail Lindenberg's avatar
Gail Lindenberg
6h

Thanks to Arthur for printing the words of our brave anonymous warrior.

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