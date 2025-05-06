I haven’t received my UFT ballot yet, but that’s okay. I expect it soon. A lot of people have been asking me about that. If you do not receive one by May 8th contact Global Election Services (GES) at 877-455-9367 or email helpdesk@ voteges.com from May 8 at 9 a.m. through May 19 by noon ET.

This will be the most consequential union election in some time. We can choose the same old, same old, or we can take our voices back and become an activist union. You know where I stand. ABC is the only threat to the entrenched, sclerotic Unity Caucus. Let’s take back our union! This is how we’ll do it, and I thank my ABC brothers and sisters for providing this handy guide.

(Full disclosure—this process will entail traveling to a mailbox.)

🗳️ Simplified Voting Instructions — How to Mail Your UFT Ballot 🗳️

ABC knows the ballot instructions can feel confusing — here is a simple guide to help with Mail-In Voting:

✅ 1. Find the box for “A Better Contract” in the box at the bottom left of the first page of your ballot. Note that each division will have a different color (don't worry about the different colors, they're just for sorting purposes when the balloting company counts votes).

✅ 2. Use blue or black ink. Make an X in the large box next to A Better Contract.

✅ 3. Remove (tear off) the first page — this is the only page you return voting for a full slate. GO ABC!!



✅ 4. Place the first page inside the Secrecy Sleeve.

✅ 5. Put the Secrecy Sleeve inside the Return Envelope.

✅ 6. Mail the Return Envelope ASAP to ensure your vote is received.

You can drop it in any USPS mailbox or bring it to your local Post Office.

IMPORTANT: