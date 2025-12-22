How things have changed. We came in on a wave, and it was a wave of inspiration. We would protect ourselves. We would not be dictated to. We would no longer be manipulated by self-serving, double-talking, loyalty oath serving union bosses. Retiree Advocate (RA), though, has disappointed me over and over. Their undemocratic practices and tepid support for our cause have left us in a precarious position.

One thing I did not realize, as I sat through Tuesday’s RTC meeting, was that it will be the last one until February. It is a time-honored, stupid Unity tradition for RTC to recess through the months of January and February. Evidently we’ve reduced that by one month. During months of no meetings, we’re offered lectures by Unity members, which more likely than not tell us just what a great job Unity is doing. Realizing this has somewhat changed my POV about the meeting.

In fairness, you have to respect Unity’s ability to make sure nothing gets done. They’re experts. For two months, we’ve failed to vote on the 1096 resolution. At the last RTC meeting, Leo Casey got up and made two motions in one. Our longtime-Unity parliamentarian, who likely as not pulled his qualifications from a Cracker Jack box, allowed him to do it. Here’s what a ten-second Google search produced:

Under Robert’s Rules of Order, you cannot combine a main motion with a request to place it first on the agenda in a single step because they are different types of motions with different rules of precedence.

Not only did Casey improperly make two concurrent motions, but he also deliberately prepared an extensive resolved section that allowed him to get around that inconvenient regulation that doesn’t allow you to motivate for a motion for this month. (Of course, rules are for the little people like us, not longtime Unity patronage recipients.)

UFT retirees are supposed to abandon absolutely everything we voted for and stop Donald Trump right now, all by ourselves. We are to make an action plan at our next Executive Board meeting, and have it ready for the next RTC meeting, presumably to be devoted solely to Leo’s resolution.

Remember the Dire Straits song?

You’re just setting me up to put me down, You’re just making me out to be your clown.

That was about a broken romance, of course. This is different. It’s more like a gun to the head. If you follow Leo’s resolution, you devote the next RTC meeting to it entirely, forgo all other business, and avoid discussing 1096, whatever it will be called by then. If you don’t, you’ve failed to carry out the will of the members. For us, my friends, it’s what you call a LOSE-LOSE.

Jonathan Halabi got up and spoke in favor of the resolution. That’s not surprising since Halabi, a top (perhaps the top) Retiree Advocate leader, does not believe in 1096. For reasons he does not see fit to share, he thinks it’s a bad idea for us to be guaranteed a Medigap plan and have co-pays eliminated. So for him, and Unity, it’s a WIN-WIN. The Unity folks applauded his contribution, and called out approvingly as he spoke.

RA’s Gloria Brandman, on the other hand, seemed to have actually read Casey’s list of demands, and saw it as a veritable mountain to climb. That’s precisely what it’s intended to be. It’s intended, in fact, to keep our chapter so busy we can focus on nothing else. She said let’s involve the UFT Executive Board, and amended the resolution to say so. This was quick thinking and something to build on (assuming RA fails to reject the resolution as improper).

Unity can applaud the likes of Halabi when it suits their purposes, but privately they like him no more than they do me. Or you. Cultists can nod and smile, but it doesn’t mean they respect outsiders. Mulgrew built a literal wall so his cult wouldn’t catch cooties from non-Unity members.

That said, there’s no wall between Mulgrew and Leo Casey. Judging from Leo’s tone, nothing on earth is more important than this plan. Whether or not you agree, let’s go with that, and I’ll tell you how it can be enacted.

We need an action plan. Okay, let’s create one. After RTC passed my resolution to support 1096, I came to the RTC Executive Board with a draft of an Action Network letter. The RA-dominated board, rather than try to make it work, chose to table it and do nothing. We now know RA’s Halabi opposes 1096, so in retrospect, it’s no surprise. It was nonetheless disappointing, because we’d specifically promised to take action.

I suppose someone should compose a letter or petition for this as well. I nominate Leo Casey, who wrote the resolution. The non-Unity RTC has no access to UFT email, and no budget. So rather than once again argue over who is going to launch the letter to whom or how much it will cost, we should send it to UFT Central. Based on Leo’s resolution, the footnotes, and impassioned rhetoric, we can’t wait to arrange resources. This, therefore, should go out under the auspices of UFT, full stop.

Also, we should hold a demonstration. UFT Central should use its massive email list to tell every member citywide to attend. They should make hats, or banners, or some such thing to support the march. Furthermore, they should be sure meet or exceed every single condition listed in Casey’s long, long resolution.Michael Mulgrew should read the footnotes.

Leo Casey was UFT High School Vice President and knows all the Big Shots. As of yet, he does not appear to to have asked any of his well-compensated Unity BFFs to bring it up at the Delegate Assembly. If he really believes in the resolution, he should do that right now. Mulgrew can ignore US, but ought not to ignore THEM.

Here’s the thing, though. Perhaps it’s a coincidence that this all-encompassing resolution came up this month, when we were going to resolve to support the successor of 1096. Perhaps it’s a coincidence that the parliamentarian said it was fine to make two dissimilar proposals at once. And perhaps it’s a coincidence that they picked the month before we recess for a month. Perhaps it’s a coincidence that, having failed to do so for two months, we will now be unable to vote on 1096 until at least February.

Of course, you’d have to be an idiot to believe in all that coincidence. However, Unity is unapologetically ageist, takes us for a bunch of enfeebled old fools, and literally applauds District Reps who stereotype us in a most vile and ignorant fashion. (It’s curious, with all that righteous indignation, blatant discrimination against our chapter hasn’t appeared to phase Leo Casey at all.)

Leo presented this as an emergency. If it is as dire as he says it is, he will make sure it’s presented to the Delegate Assembly in January, as it would be outrageous to wait until February. That’s what you call putting your money where your mouth is. If it’s as dire as he says it is, he cannot and will not wait until February for a plan.

If Leo sincerely believes in this, he’ll have someone go to the Delegate Assembly, propose this motion, and concurrently propose it go to the top of the agenda. (After all Leo believes that’s proper procedure under Robert’s Rules.)

Of course, if he does choose to wait, and if Unity chooses to wait with him, it will demonstrate their intent was to kill, or at least seriously delay, our plan to support 1096 or its equivalent. Hey, if they do bring it up at the DA, I’ll vote for it. I’ll endorse the plan. I’ll sign the action letter or petition. I’ll show up if they hold a demonstration.

None of this, however, will change the fact that we were elected specifically to protect retiree health care. It won’t change the fact that Unity has hindered us every step of the way, and has actively lobbied against us. It won’t change the fact that it was not some crazy mayor, but rather Michael Mulgrew who worked to dump us into a so-called Medicare Advantage plan.

Nor will it change the fact did so with the full-throated support of Leo Casey and every other member of the Unity Patronage Cult. Should we allow them to take back the RTC in 2027, it would be child’s play for them to do it again. Now we have a better plan, they could say. Now we have fewer pre-approvals. Now we have this. Now we have that.

All this from people who’ve lied to us over, and over, and over again.

It’s not good enough.

Mulgrew tried an appeal to fear—if we pass 1096, another Bloomberg, or another Giuliani will cut our health care. An appeal to fear is logical fallacy. He didn’t fool me, and shouldn’t fool you either. It was Mulgrew himself who betrayed us. Retiree Advocate can contend we don’t need protection from cult leaders like Mulgrew. That’s their right.

But it’s our right to protect ourselves. It’s our right to elect leaders who say what they mean, do what they say, and stand fast to the principles for which they were elected. You’d best believe I’ll be working my ass off to make that happen in 2027.

CORRECTION—An earlier version of this piece suggested there would not be an RTC meeting until March.