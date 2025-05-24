Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
10h

I think that Mulgrew should be addressed as the “Great Leader” not as President. That is how dictators are addressed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
10h

Thanks for going on my behalf, Arthur. Harmon is a decent person. But I agree this was a UFT Retiree luncheon and no one from the elected delegates to RTC was chosen to MC? Were they afraid the “interference “:of labor voices would be brought up? Labor voices that have so far saved our traditional Medicare? Thats shameful. So much for UFT support.

What made teaching hard most often was not the students, but the nonsense teachers had/have to put up with: vindictive administrators, not being allowed to have autonomy in how we teach in our classrooms, crappy curriculum that was to be followed without regard to for each child’s needs, all kinds of assessments that wasted teaching time, high stakes tests whose preparation took away from actual teaching and demonstrated precious little, “professional development “ that was usually not by professionals or truly developmental, longer hours for pay that wasn’t commensurate and did nothing to enhance students academically or teachers monetarily, heath benefits that were measly to name a few. I loved being in the classroom, working with paras who cared about our students. I had issues with the above, but I loved watching my students blossom. It was hard work. But it was exhilarating and fulfilling. Next year I will be retired from the DOE ten years and I still miss the rewarding part of the job, but not the nonsense. I know the experienced teachers running for ABC will be able to bring life and support back to our Union and to our members who deserve better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture