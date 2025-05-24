This makes two gala luncheons I’ve been to in one week. Last Saturday I went to the Spring Conference at the Hilton, and I went to yet another yesterday. This one was at 52 Broadway, and I was pretty relieved the food was better. At the Hilton they gave us rubber chicken so dry I couldn’t eat it, but here they gave us a choice. Norm got the chicken and looked at it funny, but the salmon was not bad at all.

I can’t argue with Mulgrew’s assertions about the feds being against us. The GOP platform opposed teacher tenure and supported “school choice.” The choice, essentially, is the choice to stop supporting public schools. This may be convenient for people who can afford send their kids to elite, expensive schools, but I’m not persuaded it will ultimately aid those of us who can’t. Our kids? Forget it.

Personally, I think all schools should be public schools. If Michael Bloomberg had to send his kids to public schools, you’d best believe there would be no more trailers, no more overcrowded classes, no more crumbling buildings, and no more fanatical focus on the Big Standardized Test.

Mulgrew spoke of how we were perpetually at war, and should be used to it. I found that ironic. The fact is, now, and for several years, we’ve been at war with Mulgrew and Unity’s Very Smart People. They tried to take away our health insurance, and despite lip service otherwise, still appear intent on doing that one way or another.

If they weren’t, they’d support our efforts to legislate it. Mulgrew’s arguments, that it would violate the Taylor Law or interfere with collective bargaining, are lies. The fact is Michael Mulgrew wants the power to sell us out, a power it behooves us to deny him. That’s a big reason I’m running with ABC to defeat him.

Mulgrew made references to the antique school exhibit I’d mentioned in my piece about the Spring Conference. It appeared again here, albeit in an abridged version. He spoke of the 1926 Evander Childs High School Rifle Club, below:

It’s like having your very own school firing squad. What could go wrong?

He also mentioned this machine they had. On the left are arithmetic problems, and on the right are answers. If you match the correct question and answer, a bell rings. I tried it and it still works!

Better hope you don’t get the wrong answer. Perhaps then you’d have to face the Evander Childs Firing Squad. (They didn’t mollycoddle children back then.)

I was disappointed that Anthony Harmon was selected to host this event. Anthony is very good at this, but there are a whole lot of ex-teachers in the RTC who aren’t Unity. It boggles my mind that no one was able to find anyone, among the ranks of those of us who won the election, who could MC an event. (I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Harmon thanked Bennett for this invite by running against him in two years.)

Harmon said he’d held many titles, and enumerated them, but that the one he was most proud of was teacher. Norm, on my left, quipped, “Why’d he leave, then?”

I don’t blame Harmon, though. I understand that a person might want to leave the classroom to have a larger impact on working people. I share Harmon’s pride in being a teacher, but I’m also proud of the work I did as chapter leader.

There are few things more gratifying than being able to actually help people, especially when they’re your colleagues. I worked very hard to do that. The main reason I’m running with ABC is because of Amy Arundell. I’ve never met anyone so devoted to service. She is a model for me, and she should be President of the United Federation of Teachers.

Bennett spoke on a number of topics, and acknowledged “President Mulgrew.” I wasn’t sure whether that was deferential or just formal. I hope for the latter. Hey, I understand Bennett has to wake up every day , get out of bed, and go work in Dracula’s Castle, but jeez. Mulgrew, literally, built a frigging wall to protect his Unity ducklings from being infected. Cordiality is fine, but let’s not get carried away.

The RTC Labor Solidarity Project is certainly worthwhile, and a likely improvement over the Unity method—sending a dozen staffers here and there and not even bothering to inform membership at large.

I agree also that we must fight cuts to education. I agree that we must fight to preserve Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

That said, I haven’t forgotten why we were elected either. We were elected specifically to prevent Michael Mulgrew and Unity from dumping us into Medicare Advantage plans. On that, we’ve dropped the ball.

I was elected Vice Chair of the RTC and as such sit on the RTC Executive Board. I suggested we file an amicus brief in Bentkowski in favor of NYC Retirees. I raised my hand and everything. The person who, for my money, mostly runs the RTC immediately shouted no, we won’t do that. There was no vote.

The person then suggested we bring it to the UFT Executive Board and ask them to support it. That was an outlandish and preposterous suggestion. The UFT Executive Board is around 90% Unity. They’ve signed an oath to support whatever Unity supports. The chances of getting their support hovered somewhere less than zero.

But the consensus agreed. To follow up, they did nothing whatsoever. They didn’t even bother bringing it to the Exec. Board. We missed the deadline to file. We certainly could have done so if we’d had the will.

Also, I brought a resolution to the floor of the RTC that we would support intro 1096. I had lost confidence in the RTC Executive Board by that time, so going to the people seemed the thing to do. At the next Exec. Board meeting, I arrived with a pre-written letter we could have circulated online. The meeting was being run by a particularly vehement Arise supporter who suggested we table it, and that was accepted by the board. I told them it was an egregious error. It didn’t matter.

We can do better.

I’m an ESL teacher, and have been for decades. I share Bennett’s desire to protect immigrant communities. Working with newcomers has been one of the great honors of my life. I also share his stated desire to protect free speech. I’d have added, though, that my own union is abridging my free speech and just passed a resolution against it.

In fact, they’ve already filed at least one complaint of “union interference” against us at ABC. If they want to play like that, we can do it too, and I just filed one against them. I’m not waiting for the grass to grow under my feet. I’m proud to work with people who support us, and I won’t pretend otherwise. I envision a UFT actively working with people who support us, but then, I’m not Michael Mulgrew.

This notwithstanding, if you’re wondering why I’m placing my hopes on NYC Retirees, and sending my money to NYC Retirees, it’s because they’re doing the work we elected the Retired Teacher Chapter to do. Why not donate in Michael Mulgrew’s name? I just did.

ABC will fully support efforts to retain real Medicare for retirees. No more playing make-believe.

Finally, we honored a 70-year UFT member, looking forward to his 94th birthday next week. He was lucid and inspirational. He’d begun teaching in 1955! I hope he comes back again next year! I regret not having caught his name, but we need a new honor for him every year.

Notes (unedited)

Mulgrew says we have challenges, spoke to group of teachers. Fear and anxiety, but problems await, coming after defined pensions, Medicare, Medicaid. Beautiful big bill for people with biggest bank accounts.

If you are UFT you have been through wars. You can’t scare us. I want to check on health of chapter. Still thinking of moronic AP who made your life miserable? Let it go.

Talking to first year teachers yesterday, Knew we were having this today. This is the only union that treats retirees this way, we’re very proud of that, other unions should do it.

New teachers don’t know yet they’re in a war with federal government. Who was chancellor in 92? Fernandez. We had one every two years.

Think of your resiliency. Think of the craziness. Saw Evander Child Rifle club. Can’t have that anymore but they looked good. World changed, culture, but we;’re used to it. NYC always main hub of immigration, we brought children in, People don’t understand craziness, but DOE has it to a science.

Board from 1885 was first digital test. Bell rings when you get correct answer.

Just think what that teacher was dealing with. You figure it out, though. You can’t work a year, a day, without figuring something out. Never take for granted the accomplishments of each of you. With them, comes joy.

They still complain about free pensions. Makes you special to work through NYC system, and then retire. We win our wars because they underestimate us. We are problem solvers, think on our feet, when things don’t work we change up.

You are all honorees because of what you’ve done and given with union. Will meet with Congress this week. Don’t want to hear how bad GOP is. There are things we have to stop from happening. Don’t tell me how hard. I’ll give you hard, make you teach in NYC for a week.

Have to go. have stuff to do upstairs, but thank you and God bless NYC retirees.

Bennett says Anthony flew back from Florida to be here. Who better to be MC? Is Beagle folks are here. We’re lifelong learners and teachers.

Shout out to Martin Raskin for UFT artifacts.

Great to be here in our union hall, feel like I’m part of a big tradition, 59th annual luncheon. We’ve been making a difference in this union and NYC for all these years. Experienced entertaining, wonderful exasperating work. Glad our younger generation here with their parents.

RTC has gone through interesting times this year, as has the world, and President Mulgrew has touched on that. Here I felt love and union power. Outside dangerous place. Free speech in danger, people arrested for words they speak.

Public education endangered, organized labor under attack, want to erase country’s rich history and replace with white nationalist fantasy. We built union to last, resist, lift every vote, because we love our children, our democracy, want to see them thrive.

I was here after Mayday rally. Was different look than now. No tables, just a big common space filled with allies from federal unions. Has to thank Anthony Harmon for organizing, Many young people here learning from us. Many federal workers in NYC. Many never thought twice about union until they had to. Many different unions, professionals, scientists, air traffic controllers, people who make things run smoothly.

With our help and solidarity finding strength to stand together, Encouraged to see us still teaching what union power was all about. Started Labor Solidarity Project, have in service and retirees working together. Organizing for long haul as part of firewall of resistance to protect immigrant communities and speech.

Let’s not have fear or faction divide us in this hall. Let’s wear union label that says UFT. If I had a glass I’d raise it and toast all of you, for sharing love knowledge and good vibrations,

Goes to awards. Acknowledge those who’ve attained 50, 60 or 70 years of union membership.