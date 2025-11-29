I’ve always loved Gahan Wilson’s cartoons, particularly the one above. We all have our voices, and we all have things we need to say. Sometimes the way we say these things displeases others. It’s unfortunate. There are times you have to be very careful how you talk to people.

If you’re a educator, like I am, you surely know that. You can’t speak to students the way you speak to your friends. There’s language I use in conversation that never appears in my classroom. Often your supervisors will provoke ideas in your head that you really have to hold back on.

When I became chapter leader, I spoke a little more freely when repping others, but always tried to be cordial. Still, some supervisors saw things differently than I did. I’ve got great respect, though, for people who shoot from the hip. A friend of mine says whatever comes into her head, instantly, and always grabs and holds my attention.

In my career as an educational commenter, I’ve always tried to show things as they are. I’ve aligned with various different groups. Sometimes things worked well, and other times they did not. In 2005, I started a blog called NYC Educator. My idea was to respond to the awful things the papers wrote about our union.

Soon thereafter, though, I was incensed by the awful giveback-laden 2005 contract. I was shocked that our leadership would make such an awful deal. When I started to write about it, I began to hear the voice of our ostensible leadership. Back then, it was largely on their former blog called Edwize. I was regularly insulted, belittled, and told to go away by pseudonymous voices I later learned were the Unity Caucus.

It’s now been 20 years of having Unity tell me, in myriad ways, to sit down and shut up. Sometimes they come here and tell me in the comments. I’ll engage with them if they use their real names. (I’ll ban them if they don’t.) Regardless, I’ve never followed their instructions. For three years, after being dumped from the MORE Caucus, I tried to align with them. After learning more about Medicare Advantage, though, we had a pretty harsh breakup.

These things happen to the best of us. More recently, I retired and ran with Retiree Advocate. I wrote about our campaign for months. I was really excited, because we were going to win. I saw it coming. As soon as we did, though, I learned I was not actually a member of Retiree Advocate (RA). Therefore I had no voice in what we did thereafter. And even though I was an elected officer, there was nothing for me to do. I wasn’t part of the in-crowd.

Still, no one was taking my voice away. Soon thereafter, I became involved with ABC. It seemed my friend Amy Arundell was going to run for UFT President. No one, no one on earth, would be a better UFT President than Amy.

Retiree Advocate, along with its sister group New Action, determined ABC was going nowhere. They aligned with MORE. I understood that calculation. MORE had a mailing list of hundreds, I heard. They had paying members and a bank account. They had a little history and seemed a viable way to go. So they joined and called themselves ARISE.

Retiree Advocate greatly underestimated us. As I told the RA Executive Board on Tuesday, RA went from 17,000 votes in the RCT retiree vote to 3,000 in the general. ABC went from nothing to 9,000. Unity outpolled us combined, albeit by about a thousand votes. ABC got double what ARISE did in the general, but tripled their vote in RTC. We must have been doing something right.

I saw Unity’s victory as troubling. So I reached out to the two men who I’m sure control RA. I contacted one by text and never heard back. I contacted the other by phone, and said we need to mend fences. He lectured me on what a trite expression that was, and was altogether dismissive. I was shocked. I’d thought I was being gracious.

I later brought it up at an RCT Exec. Board meeting, and basically got crickets back.

When was RA planning to work things out with us?

I told the people at Tuesday’s meeting that we were elected because of health care. I told them that while I personally agreed with the positions of their group, the one that marches for every other union, against fascism, but not for, say, NYC Retirees (US in fact), that we were failing to meet the interests of those who voted for us.

To build a bridge, I was trying to get my friend Gail Lindenberg elected to our board. Gail is super-smart, and aligns with ABC. Her election, and her voice, would constitute a step to unify our fractured opposition.

First, though, Michelle Rayvid, one of my very favorite RA members, pressed me to write something positive about the meeting. While the coffee wasn’t stellar, they had some pretty good sandwiches. There was a mozzarella and tomato with oil and vinegar, which was quite good if you tossed away the huge carb bomb of white bread it came enclosed in.

I told the folks at the meeting that I recalled how, at the first ABC forum, multiple folks who were now there had urged a united opposition. Several of them, including Bennett Fischer, spoke at length, largely derailing our first open meeting. But what would that have meant back then? According to ABC’s Chad Hamilton, who conversed with ARISE:

They said they were open to considering us for 0-8 executive board candidate positions, contingent on us dissolving ABC and running as independents under the ARISE banner. And they would allow 1 independent person to be on the ARISE steering committee.

That seemed like a very bad deal—a far cry from tempting. Nonetheless, given all their speeches about a united opposition, I told the RTC Executive Board this was their chance to put their money where their mouths were. Still, Gail lost. The ARISE-heavy board elected a fellow ARISE member by a margin of 13-7.

Just before that, one of the two men who appear to control RA got up and said he wasn’t planning to speak, but now had to stand up. He said a “gentleman” who spoke was spreading misinformation, but rather quickly blurted out my name (thus abandoning the anonymity that really didn’t fool anyone). I took copious notes.

He said we cannot have a united opposition while there is a drumbeat of attacks against leadership, New Action, and Retiree Advocate. He didn’t appreciate being called Unity Lite. He repeated there cannot be constant attacks. He said he was in Pennsylvania when I called, and that he made it clear the election was just held.

He complained I never followed up, perhaps forgetting the meeting in which I did. (The fact that he never followed up, evidently, was neither here nor there.)

He disagreed that health care was the only issue, though I hadn’t precisely said it was. He said we have to pass resolutions other people are afraid to mention. He said he’d be all for an issue we could work together on, but instead of conciliation there’s been a barrage of attacks.

He then said that the issue that got us elected, Medicare Advantage, was no longer the issue. Creeping fascism was the issue. He said we do need to work together, but let’s stop making attacks.

I listened to the whole thing, and I took a distinct message from it. Despite his objections about being called “Unity Lite,” I registered the very same message I’d consistently heard from Unity—Sit down and shut up. And one other thing—while he accused me of “misinformation,” a favorite Unity buzzword, he failed to offer a single example. That was pretty Unity as well.

It’s inconvenient to be called on your mistakes. No one likes to hear about them. I know. I’ve taught teenagers for over forty years, and they’ll pounce, pointing out your shortcomings at every possible opportunity. I was also chapter leader of a huge school for twelve years. I got to hear chapter and verse about what I did wrong on a daily basis.

Though I was sorely tempted at times, I never told a member to sit down and shut up. I addressed concerns. I fixed things whenever I could. If I was wrong, I simply admitted it. That’s been my policy as a teacher since day one. The first time I was observed, nine days after I’d started, my supervisor suggested I didn’t know what I was doing. While I couldn’t deny it, I pointed out that I’d said as much when they hired me.

I’m a quick study, though. I can change. And I will, too, if only someone shows me a reason. If RA is intent on squandering our remarkable victory and driving our chapter off a cliff, there’s very little I can do—aside from alerting people about it.

So I’m right here, painting what I see.