User's avatar
Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
21h

During the UFT general election, a rotating cast of individuals from New Action/RA/MORE kept messaging us that A Better Contract (ABC) doesn't know how to organize, has no reach in the schools or with retirees, cannot possibly manage to fill-out petitions or run a slate of candidates, etc. For all those made-up reasons, we were told it was our duty to give up, stop organizing, dissolve ABC, and accept a subservient status beneath our opposition-caucus overlords. It was a ridiculous perspective and an even more ridiculous demand. After ABC more than doubled ARISE's vote totals in the UFT general election, there is now a bizarre refusal or inability for certain caucus leaders to acknowledge or process ABC's numbers and reach. It seems that some are taking a wait-and-see, heads-in-the-sand, and/or deny-reality approach; hoping that ABC evaporates before chapter elections next year. That's not happening. ABC is sticking around, and we continue to organize.

A Better Contract (ABC) continues to organize and advocate for a more inclusive, more representative, and more responsive UFT that is member-driven. We are very interested to work in coalition, shoulder-to-shoulder, with any individuals and groups of UFT members committed to accomplishing this goal.

Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
1dEdited

Arthur the word attack seems to be used often in lieu of the word criticism. Something several in the RA/RTC leadership have a hard time hearing and accepting. The reason most ran with RA was on the issue of healthcare. It mainly was against MA, but there was the question of getting 1099 ( and today 1096) into law so our senior care would be protected. MA was nixed because of the lawsuits brought by Marianne and the NYC Retirees. After the election, she was sidelined and abandoned for the most part. Very few of the leadership show up at rallies or contribute to the lawsuit cases. I believe Gail would have been a good voice, along with you and Norm at leadership meetings. But I feel those who voted against st her felt she was too much of a challenge to them. And heaven forbid a third ABC person be represented in leadership! I’ve been getting to know her more. She has deep thoughts and ideas. She’s a good listener. She can analyze situations, has great ideas; and if she hears criticism, uses it to better understand an argument/situation. She would not have sat down and shut up. No way for any educator to treat students or colleagues!

