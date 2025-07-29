If you’re as old as I am, you may know the song, Crossroads, written by Robert Johnson, later rediscovered and popularized by Cream. There’s an apocryphal tale that Johnson started out as a mediocre guitarist. He went to a crossroads, sold his soul, and came back as the best guitar player of his time. His life, to a great extent, is a mystery.

Like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison, Johnson died at 27. Unlike them, he was not nearly as popular when he died. Therefore we know little about him for sure. There’s a Netflix documentary about him called Devil at the Crossroads. If he did indeed sell his soul, he didn’t get a great return on the deal. He died quite young, with only 29 songs left behind.

As a union, we’re also at a crossroad now. We’ve been here over a year. We need to decide which way to go, and the choices are stark and obvious. They were not quite so clear at first. They’re clearer now, to me at least. Jimi Hendrix has a song called Castles Made of Sand. It bemoans the fact they don’t last. All castles ultimately prove temporary.

Some, though, last longer than others. For example, the Unity Caucus has been around since the inception of our union. Their methods are undemocratic and self-serving, but they’ve managed to sustain themselves nonetheless. They’re ruthless and dishonest. They don’t play fair, and will do anything to sustain their power.

I’ve read many a column from them personally attacking me and my friends. They have no qualms about how low to go. Of course, they have a lot to lose. Many of them have cool gigs that beat the hell out of working in a classroom with unpredictable kids and insane administrators. All they have to do is Whatever Mulgrew Wants and they’re set for life. Or so they hope.

They had a rude awakening last year, though, when they lost the Retired Teacher Chapter. I was all in on that, and wrote about it quite a bit. I pushed Retiree Advocate relentlessly, and ran with them as an officer. I was pretty broken-hearted, months later, that Retiree Advocate (RA) consisted of a dozen or so folks who didn’t see fit to give voice or vote to even the almost 300 others who ran with them.

This was an egregious error. That said, it may not have been clear at the time. It’s heady stuff to win an election, especially against an entity as entrenched as the Unity Patronage Cult. You can get carried away. This is certainly what happened to our friends in RA.

Some of them, in fact, gave themselves credit for winning the election. In fairness, they deserved some. However, credit was also due to Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. They not only made a big deal over Unity’s Grand Sellout of retirees, but also went to court multiple times to stop it. They were quite successful, and led many to vote for RA against Unity.

I can understand how folks in RA might believe they ran a great campaign. Largely, they did, and the proof was that they won. But they sorely miscalculated who and what made that happen. When ABC tried to work with them, they brushed us off, even when we offered them 75% of the ticket. What could we know? We hadn’t won an election.

RA and New Action Caucus, much of which overlaps, calculated they’d do best in the UFT Officer election by aligning with MORE. It made sense. MORE had been around for years, a lot longer than ABC. They had money, and they had experience. Who were we in ABC? I understand that point of view. We, in ABC, were and are in a learning process.

We all are though, or should be. Jack Nicholson said, “If you aren’t learning, you’re dead.” And as for the crossroads, I don’t believe Johnson sold his soul. I’ve played music most of my life, and that’s simply not how it works. You shut yourself away from everything else for hours and hours, for days, weeks months and hopefully, find your voice. There was a great but short-lived band called Rockpile. Their sole album reflected years of practice, months of touring, weeks of recording, to bring you Seconds of Pleasure.

Rockpile’s sole hit was Teacher, Teacher. A lot of us are teachers, and as teachers, it behooves us to be learners as well. Let me tell you what I’ve learned after multiple campaigns against Unity that resulted in 13% us, 87 them—we’ve been doing something that doesn’t really work. The RTC election was something new and different (and I’ll come back to that).

After being chapter leader of a very large school, and after campaigning and working with ABC, I’ve got an inkling of what does and does not work. As chapter leader, I quickly learned that my personal politics were not what I was there for. I had to represent all members, and my adversary was not George W. Bush, Barack Obama, or Donald Trump.

My adversary was the school administration. Honestly, there were people in administration who I really liked. I worked with them when I could. When, for example, I had a principal who wanted to fix the overcrowding, we worked together toward doing that.

How I felt personally didn’t matter, though, when I was representing members. I had to take the member’s side, pretty much no matter what. I had to do my best to defend them and enforce the UFT Contract. Even If I’d hated the member and loved the administrator, it was my job to plod through the contract, find out what admin did wrong, and get the member out of trouble whenever I could.

This job kind of took over my life, but I loved it. I was in it 100%.

Here’s another thing I knew—a whole lot of my colleagues did not share my politics at all. So when I wrote my weekly newsletter, I focused it on issues that affected us at work. It didn’t matter what party politicians belonged to—when they worked against us, I let members know. And make no mistake—I’m a registered Democrat, but Obama was awful for education in many ways.

There was Race to the Top. There was Common Core. From these came some truly awful exams, and Danielson, all of which are still around. I got involved in educational groups that opposed these things, and a whole lot of Republicans were there too. We had common interests, common cause, and it was my job to fight for members.

I’m not chapter leader anymore, but my job hasn’t changed completely. I’m still teaching, albeit part time, I’m still writing, albeit on Substack instead of Blogger. UFT Unity decided to sell out retirees in order to enable contracts that ranged from so-so to abominable. They betrayed us, the UFT, whether we’re Democrat, Republican, right, left or anywhere in between.

Last year, I ran with RA. Like most of us who did that, I mistakenly assumed I was part of it. I pushed RA multiple times a week for months. I was confident predicting our victory. Why did we win? We won because we pulled in people of every political stripe. We won because we correctly read that retirees wanted to protect our health care.

We won because we built on a movement that Marianne P. and NYC Retirees initiated. We won because, a little like Robert Johnson, we created a new voice. We created a voice that resonated with our audience. We gave our audience what they wanted, and strengthened and empowered them along the way.

Yes, I do have my own politics. Yes, I do have my own beliefs. They may mirror yours, and they may not. Perhaps you ought not to vote for me if I run for US Senator. Should I do that, I’ll be talking a lot about national politics.

Meanwhile, I still want to protect our health care. I still want better conditions for my brothers and sisters working in schools. I still want to do away with the abysmal standardized tests we’re forced to give kids. I’m sick to death of wasting weeks testing newcomers for their English levels with tests that don’t work at all. I’m bone weary of an English Regents exam that, for my money, measures not reading, not writing, but rather Common Coriness.

We know what retirees want and need. That’s why we ran and won on a ticket that put that front and center. That’s why we coordinated closely with NYC Retirees, who pretty much told us what we needed. We found commonalities with retirees, whether their politics ran left, right, center or anywhere. We told them we’d battle to protect Medicare.

Make no mistake, that ought to be the central focus of the RTC. And in two years, when ABC runs to lead the RTC, we’ll make that front and center. We will keep in close touch with retiree needs, and that will be our focus. ABC believes in finding out what members want and then battling to obtain or protect it.

Our group has people with widely varying political beliefs. But we’ve found ways to come together. There are a whole lot of groups that advocate for various political stances, and we’re all free to join and support them as we please. We won’t insist you subscribe to our personal politics. We will fight for the things that pull us together.

Others can argue about things that separate us. They can get on their high horse and lecture us, a la Michael Mulgrew and Unity. That’s a good way to lose elections, though, and we’ve learned that over and over. Conversely, they can join with us.

What we need, though, is to come together. What we need is to amplify member voice and force others hear it. We know well that saying, “Excuse me, but would you please stop fucking over our health insurance?” is not an effective approach.

We can retain the RTC, and we can overtake Unity as well. The way to do that, though, is not by insisting others adopt our personal beliefs. We’re not a religion, and we’re not a cult. It isn’t our job to proselytize.

It’s our job to listen. It’s our job to find out what members want and need. It’s our job to make them know getting involved and becoming active is worth their time, because that is how we will activate the sleeping giant that is our United Federation of Teachers. And that is how we’ll mobilize to get what we want and need.

We’re not the US Congress, and for that I’m thankful. Why? Because we need to do a whole lot better job of representation than they do. Personally, I can’t wait to get started.