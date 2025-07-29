Union Matters

Union Matters

Katherine Goldberg
6h

I’m in agreement 100% with all you say. Robert Johnson a black blues player in the 1930 is said to have gone down the road in Mississippi and met the devil. He sold his sole in return for supreme talent as a musician. His song Crossroads has been covered by multiple musicians the cream version became a huge hit in 1968. . Agreed that politics , except as it relates to education should not be the focus of our union. On the other hand politics does , by its very nature, the endorsements by thousands of its members, does play a role. it’s a balancing act , and unfortunately our particular union has leaned heavily to one side and put politics and the power that comes with it in the forefront. Thank goodness for Marianne P who has leaned heavily as a counterweight to protect retirees for 4 straight yrs in being switched to a for profit Advantage healthcare system. Hope that Marianne’s coalition, ABC , and new enlightened members can take back control of our union We need a UFT whose focus is education. We need a union Who listens to the concerns of its members and is willing to hear multiple viewpoints. Let’s build and expand our membership so we are strong and ready for the next election

Alan Ross
2h

Bravo.

