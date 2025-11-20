I was really struck by Bennett Fischer’s opening remarks, or at least those I was able to hear. He sounded precisely like a Unity talking head. This was particularly true when he praised Mayor-elect Mamdani as being the “first Democratic primary candidate to go on record against moving retirees into MA plan.” Fischer, amazingly, continued to say we could “breathe a sigh of relief.”

This was underlined by the fact that Christopher Marte was there to speak in favor of Intro 1096.

Were we actually breathing a sigh of relief, we would not need 1096.

The fact is Mamdani, a State Assembly member, did not sign onto the equivalent State Assembly Bill. Furthermore, while he said he supported the “spirit” of 1096, he has not committed, and will not commit to 1096.

At some point in the meeting, 1096 was described as merely protecting Medicare. However, it also rolls back the odious co-pays introduced by Unity, what I call the Mulgrew Tax. That is quite significant. While it may mean little or nothing to Unity folks with 200K pensions, the fact is we have members who simply cannot keep up.

Listen to retired teacher Margaret, whose little family is being financially crushed by these co-pays. It’s more than a nuisance if you’re very sick and living on a small pension. That describes not only many UFT members, but also a whole lot of retirees citywide.

It’s beyond irresponsible that Bennett, the man we elected to stand up to Michael Mulgrew can get up and spout Unity talking points. I heard not one word about the fact that Mamdani has not supported 1096. Susan Herzog later got up and made the point, but it ought to have come from our ostensible leader.

We either need 1096 or we don’t. If we do (and I certainly think we do), paying lip service to opposing Medicare Advantage will not do. Whether or not it was intended, I got the distinct impression that lip service was sufficient for Bennett Fischer. However, it’s not what we ran on, not what we promised, and not what we’re here for.

Christopher Marte spoke well, and was quite persuasive. I was pretty surprised at not only the questions Unity members posed, but also at those they did not. Specifically, no one got up making the absurd claim that 1096 somehow violated the Taylor Law or collective bargaining. This suggests, to me at least, that they know these claims to be nonsense.

Dennis Gault got up and asked what if someone wants to pass something to reduce our health care. In fact, passing 1096 or not has nothing to do with that. It was, therefore, an absurd question to begin with. Unity, desperate to object to this, resorts to throwing spaghetti at the ceiling to see what sticks. Marte calmly replied that this would not set a precedent, and that there is existing health care legislation.

Nina Tribble surprised me even more. She asked whether or not the city could afford to do this. Remember, she’s from the caucus that (now) claims it will never roll back Medicare. This being the case, the only additional expense would be that of covering the co-pays, the ones introduced by Mulgrew to make his crappy Advantage plan look better.

Honestly, why on earth do we need a controlling caucus that gets up and cries over the city not being able to afford health care for retirees? Shouldn’t they be standing up and fighting for people like Margaret rather than worrying about how high Mike Bloomberg’s taxes may get?

We got nothing done today because we spent I don’t know how long agonizing over a one line resolution to oppose ICE marching in New York. This, pushing national issues instead of local ones, is exactly what Leo Casey and Unity push for. Were it up to them, we’d be entirely focused on such issues, and utterly ignore the health care crisis that put them out of office.

That said, I also oppose ICE marching in NY. However, I also wrote a resolution that we’d continue to support the passage of 1096 after it was reintroduced next year.

That was not heard today, and yet it would’ve resonated with those we’ve been elected to represent. Retiree Advocate ran on a platform emphasizing protecting our health care. Once they were elected, they resorted to pushing their personal politics over the priorities of our voters. That was an egregious error, one they’ve shown no sign of learning from.

They will not win another election without the support of ABC. They will not win election again without the support of Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. Instead of fixing their message, they lean into the druthers of the control freaks who’ve led them into the corner they currently inhabit.

The 14% ARISE won in the last election is almost precisely what traditional opposition caucuses have tended to do in the past. I’m not happy with that. I think Unity needs to go, and we need to win. However, I’m not longer confident Retiree Advocate and New Action can pull their heads out of the sand long enough to open their eyes and work with us. (When opportunities arise, I’ll give them chances to prove me wrong.)

RTC Meeting November 20, 2025 notes (unedited)

at 1:03, Bennett Fischer is speaking. I can hear nothing. at 1:04, I hear Bennett talking about our elected candidates winning, and Bennett says we’ve never had a more labor-friendly mayor, has supported class size laws, hiring teachers, opposes public funds for charters, favors end of mayoral control, supports para bill and fixing tier 6. Was first Democratic primary candidate to go on record against moving retirees into MA plan. Can breathe sigh of relief.

New retiree luncheon was great. Asks they attend meetings and be part of chapter. TRS trustees working on COLA campaign. Says one year ago, really good resolution about UFT campaign to fix COLA formula. Met with them and political department. What can we credibly get and support?

What’s important to retirees? Pensions, health care and each other. Other thing we’d like to work on is fixed return of TDA, hoping to roll back 1.25% reduction. On our radar. Motion on our agenda about that.

Another thing is proof of life letters. Those can cause anxiety. They are real, not a scam. Don’t ignore them. Could cost pension and health care if you don’t fill them out. City audit to make sure you still are alive and getting benefits. Fill out form, get notarized, or have doctor sign, or photo with current ID. TRS will send two reminders, and DOE pension department will try and contract after two notices.

Will stop here. Want to talk about health and drug plan changes. Trish Arnold will talk later. December meeting will have report on new UFT committee on immigration, new working group on NY Health Act. Contact Michael Shulman. mshulman@uft.org

Gloria Brandman—Had honor of introducing Christopher Marte at rally at city hall opposing Medicare, and we won that. Sponsors Intro 1096. Welcome city council member Marte.

Marte—Welcomes everyone. Many familiar faces. Thanks for all you’ve done for past months and decades of service. When a promise was given to you that you’d have reliable and certain health care, hopefully you can age in place and live with dignity. When I came into office, that was under threat.

De Blasio created illusion we needed to change health care due to deficit in stabilization fund. Leaders were able to organize and show these things aren’t all connected and you should have reliable health care for future. Adams continued to put it forward. You took him to court, won and won and won. At one point we did lose, but didn’t stop organizing.

This summer, Adams decided not to move forward with MA. Huge win. Sadly, future is still uncertain. We don’t know what next admin—big fan of new mayor, but still uncertain until we codify this into law. When Barron wasn’t re-elected I picked it up. This is only way we can tell our families we’re protected forever.

Were obstacles, pushback, but we stayed focus. 1096 says you can’t have anything less than what you currently have. MA has bad rep. NYT did in depth study of how cities using it offered worse coverage. Didn’t want to go down that path.

Bill simple, worked with lawyers and advisors. Can we do it? Doesn’t affect collective bargaining. UFT allows retirees a chapter and vote. Most do not. Retirees not part of collective bargaining agreement. Bills in past did this, endorsed by UFT and DC37. I believe we can get this done in next city council.

Mamdani not supportive of MA, acknowledges issue, wants path forward. I want to make sure this is part of plan. Part of greater problem. I am running for speaker of City Council, because of obstacles with this and other legislation. Process is broken. Just had para hearing. For months, had 48 co-sponsors of 51, and just sat there. That’s not democracy.

I have platform to change process and culture. Now is retaliatory, and speaker can punish members. Hurts constituents. When you have a majority, should get hearing. With 34, goes to vote. Adds transparency.

How many have been told call council member to sign onto bill? Problem is if speaker not supportive, never sees light of day. This can empower and strengthen city council. If member has bill I don’t agree with, that’s okay. I don’t know their districts. We’re organizing around this bill, but in macro sense around changing for the better.

We need changes on both sides of city hall. Running to bring that change.

Questions—

Dennis Gault—If this council sets precedent of health benefits, what’s to stop others from reducing them?

A—Council has passed legislation. Not setting precedent.

Dave Pecoraro—Lives in 31st. Res S12 44 would protect libraries, schools, cannibis dispensary near library. Will you support?

A—We already have laws in place. I would support that. 500 foot rule from schools.

Marsha Biderman—Community board outreach, go to community boards, have letters of support for 1096. Always retirees at meetings who support us. Are you aware? I live in Park Slope, and can’t get my local board to sign on. Others did. Why not us? Won’t even schedule meeting.

A—Yes. Many have staffers read resolutions. Crucial to not only get boards, but also political clubs to support. Will take all of us to get pressure we need to pass.

Susan Herzog—Elephant in room is union doesn’t support, lobbies against 1096. New mayor elect with Mulgrew and Garrido. When you talk about pressure, it’s on new mayor, from these folks who oppose 1096. Have you spoken with Mulgrew and explained that City Council passed laws like 12-126, which guarantees not only for retirees, but in service, and argument is fraudulent.

A—Don’t speak with Michael, but his political team.

Bennett asks for order in room.

Marte—Is financial issue city needs to work out with unions. Should be budget discussion. Surprising current speaker and mayor never added this to budget discussion. Will work to figure this out.

Nina Tribble—Union dues not used for political activity. That’s what COPE is for. Intro 1096 would permanently lock city into health care structure. Fiscal analysis for long term of this mandate done?

A—Every law we pass affects us for the future. Not a reason not to pass this. We can’t get a financial statement because speaker won’t bring to the floor. When we do have that discussion, we’ll understand impact. Have heard it will not have impact unions claim it will. They talk of hundreds of millions tossed around—not accurate.

Michelle Rayvid—Since you’ve been such a strong supporter of retirees, anything we can do to help you get elected as speaker?

A—Unfortunately, general public can’t vote for speaker. Will try to change that. Only council colleagues can vote. If you have relationships with them, please reach out. Thanks all for amazing turnout. Says we bring him hope we’re on the right path.

Point of privilege—inaudible.

Bennett—was amenable to having online question. Says it was objection, didn’t injure you, good point. Moving on. Didn’t mention health care issues. Part D drug plan. Welfare Fund people not here, will be here next month. We have a slide show for later. Will do our best to answer questions.

Did anyone get official notice this is open enrollment? Some say yes. (I did not.) What is changing in January? Emblem GHI will change manager from Express Scripts to Prime Therapeutics. Plan will change because Emblem is changing company that manages prescriptions.

Creates perfect storm since it’s November and time to make changes. We have a pharmacy plan changing in ways not clear to all of us, and premiums are going from 150 to 180 per person. Add to that we can now decouple 365 day health care rider. Means we can now purchase that with any plan.

Makes choice more attractive and lends urgency. Trish will come up and give info. Lots of questions about OLR form. Go to retiree change form at OLR. Several choices. Can either check box….shows slide with numbers and addresses..Most questions can be answered by our union just by calling.

Shows the OLR retiree benefit change form onscreen, gives instructions. Deadline November 30 for opting out of city plan. If you only take 365 day rider, will have to find your own plan. You have till December 7 to make that choice. Everyone hopeful new pharmacy manager will be seamless. If you take another plan, will lose assistance of UFT Welfare Fund. Affects pre-Medicare retirees as well, but they don’t have option of decoupling until Medicare age.

Tricia Arnold—Works on campaigns, does communications, involved in health care committee. Doesn’t work for Welfare Fund or Emblem. Was business decision Emblem made. Are allowed to as long as they can adhere to all benefits in existing plans.

Says copays and benefits are not changing. Says has nothing to do with new health plan. Explains what PBM means, negotiate prices, and prescriptions. Doctors interact with them.

Again, states copays and benefits are not changing.

Prior authorizations may be up, so ask doctor to make sure they are renewed. Emblem says people have been asked for new authorizations, and will send correction letters. Current authorizations will roll over. Until 2026, will go through Express Scripts. Will roll over. New meds will have to request from Prime Therapeutics.

No changes in copays, 30 and 90 day supplies can be filled at retail pharmacies. If not in PT network, will be given options.

Mail order for Medicare retirees—Express Scripts or Amazon. Pre-Medicare will use Amazon only for mail order. Will transfer automatically.

Amazon will likely be faster. May get same day delivery in five boroughs. Costs may be lower.

Some will have to change meds—presentation claims 1.78% of members. Will get letters of which meds to switch to. Will get one time fill of current med. Call Emblem Health with questions. Number on back of card.

Can also reach out to Welfare Fund—rxhealth@uftwf.org

?—Do you have to be Prime member to use Amazon pharmacy?

A—No you do not.

Clarification on why one would want to decouple—what is benefit?

Bennett—If you want a different part D drug plan, you can then purchase hospitalization plan. Medicare as good as it is is not perfect. Can have high hospitalization costs after certain periods. Rider protects you from those increases. Cheap because most people don’t use it.

Sherrie Schwartz—Will doc send prescription to prime or express?

A—If you still want to use express scripts, you can. Prime Therapeutics is pharmacy, but can still use ES. ES is now being used only as mail order service. Copays not changing. You may use, as Medicare retiree, either Amazon or ES. Blame Emblem for this. You can decouple next year if you like.

Bennett thanks Tricia. Not WF person. For your answers please call WF. ES has component as benefits manager, and mail order delivery company. If you want to use US mail, middleman will be ES. You also have choice of using Amazon and their delivery system. Potentially can be upside. Not promoting Amazon at all

Bob Prince—If we don’t want to decouple, don’t have to do anything?

A—correct

Pat Shrader—Sure people want better plan, but no one’s talking about formulary. I need certain meds. Will we have access to formulary. Now I get my stuff from Canada. I want access to formulary.

Bennett—I would call UFT WF and ask if my meds are on formulary. Will tell you if they don’t know.

Will this excellent presentation be available on website?

A—Formulary is available online. Can shop around and find things ES cannot. Can make this available online and add to website.

?—How long do I have to wait for prescription card?

A—Will be sent out by Emblem before new year.

Gail Lindenburg—This conversation premised on fact members have choices, can stay or buy part D plan on open market. Problem is if we look at formulary and can’t find drug we want, we have to change. All plans have deductibles and start at 800 and go up and up. Not much of a choice here if we can’t afford open market and drugs aren’t on formulary.

A—1.78% gap, may just have to switch to different brand. No missing meds. May need alternative form.

Bennett—I have no opinion on this plan. Will do my research, just like you.

Tricia—If you like current plan, will be the same.

Fran Miller—If you choose Amazon, is there possibility they’ll leave in lobby? Things get stolen. Manager of plan is PT. If doctor goes into computer, doesn’t he send it to them?

A—No. computer will know. Doctor will just ask where you want it sent. Don’t need a prime account. Will need amazon pharmacy account.

Q—Can pre-Medicare retirees get rider?

A—No decoupling for them.

What if questions haven’t been answered?

A—Should contact WF.

Motions—

Sterling Roberson—Resolution to keep retiree members safe from scams. For this month.

Bennett asks us to vote later on Zoom, but choice came up concurrently with those in room.

82% passes.

Herb Michael—Moves if President calls troops or ICE to NYC that we call central labor council to demonstrate against federal police. For today.

Reads it over and over at Bennett’s request.

Point of order—Says it’s out of order. This body has right to recommend to Delegate Assembly any motion, but not for RTC to call on MLC, but to recommend our union do it.

Bennett says not well taken.

Point of information—Marcia Biederman—CLC organizes Labor Day Parade.

POI—Fran Miller—why can’t we just pass this to go to DA if it passes?

Bennett—Not the motion that was put on the floor. No amendments because nothing on agenda to amend. Move to voting.

57% fails

Four minutes left.

Untitled resolution.

Norm Scott—resolved, major changes in retiree health care will require vote of entire retiree chapter. Calling for vote of all membership. includes medicare and pre-medicare. Co-pays, for example, are major. Somehow Norm is cut off.

Bennett—arguing with someone. Says we have no time. Asks for speaker against

?—Thinks details need to be worked out so it’s clearer. Can’t have generalizations we can’t substantiate or question.

Call question—

74% Question is called.

Will have vote at next meeting. Meeting is adjourned.