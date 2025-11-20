Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mace1949's avatar
Mace1949
4h

I listened carefully for 3 torturous hours. Retirees ( I assume many running the meeting and in the audience are retired teachers, get an F for public speaking & organizing a meeting.)

The information on the slide presentations should have been emailed to retirees before the meeting, so that we could have had advance notice to review and question, rather than having us screen shot such, nearly impossible if your driving and listening.

Decisions about Medicare part D need to be made by November 30, and December 5 or 8th (depending who’s correct.) How can we make such decisions without full disclosure from Prime about the 2026 Formulary list. I’ve found 2 different lists on line each with different information.

I receive one RX from accredo, no one has said what’s happening with specialty drugs which express scripts nor local pharmacies dispense.

I know Bennet said call the Welfare Fund, Call OLR,( call the man on the moon maybe you’ll get the same answer twice, he didn’t say this it’s my interpretation of this fiasco.)

In addition, if your prior authorization expires in December, your screwed, since Doctors can not submit such until 1/12026- good luck finding a Doctor who’ll do that.

Maybe everything will work out for the best, but based upon past experience, I have serious doubts.

Anyway thank you Arthur & of course Maryanne.

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, spend time with family and hope for the best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Diana Martone's avatar
Diana Martone
4h

Unfortunately, there appears to be no learning curve within the RTC RA leadership and no desire for one.It really isn't hard to do these several things: Act in the name of what you were elected to be about: Retiree matters. Everything else and I would argue, everything, is way down the line, no matter how worthy any other cause might be. Know what your Meeting Agenda is and steer it not become it. Start with topics overview and nothing more. Leave each topic focus within it's assigned slot without preempting the info and badly at that. And finally, stop fumbling and control the flow, as it were, smoothly and fairly. Very easy to follow this format: one question/comment from the room; then the next from online. Repeat. Without regard to what you think someone will say. And yes, that means members do more actual talking than being talked at. And that means more time to Q&A, Open floor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture