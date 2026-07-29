Union Matters

Union Matters

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peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
4h

well, once again, this is about retirees, who mulgrew and the UFT powers that be has shown over and over again they don't care about...perhaps they'll do their usual, if they address it to actives that this is necessary for them to get raises, pitting retirees against actives as they have done in the recent past even though they claim they never would do that....and which in the old days never would have happened

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
2h

The pension benefits may be guaranteed by the New York State constitution but what happens when the pension payments from the state come due?

Where will the state get the money?

Maybe, by reducing retiree health care benefits.

That is why the state and the city do not want to enact laws to preserve and protect retiree health care benefits.

It has nothing to do with the Taylor Law.

NYC 12.126 which ensures the City’s obligation to pay for retiree health care proves that.

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