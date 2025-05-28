Union Matters

Union Matters

Patricia Dobosz
12h

Arthur thank you for being a steady voice always defending unionism. You represent the voices of many always speaking truth to power. I agree with Glenn’s comment in his email, “ Thank you for being such a tireless campaigner.”

2 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Katherine Goldberg
12h

Your observations are right on. Unfortunately it’s almost impossible to be the new kid on the block fighting against decades of political power and connections. It very much reflects the political system we have in America right now. We only had a shot if ALL RETIRE were united in a common cause , Marianne’s cause ..keep us in the traditional Medicare system that retirees have been enjoying for decades without a thought or need to put it “ in writing “. I was so excited to be a Deligate for RA but so disillusioned and confused as to why RA decided to start their own caucus , after being supported by the very person ( Marianne) that helped RA wiin in the first place. No one asked me or other delegates to weigh in on that decision. Good luck to us all.

2 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
13 more comments...

