Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
6h

Mr. Hill,

No 1:

You have to rely on the US Postal Service to deliver the ballot.

No. 2

You have to rely on the US Postal Service to deliver the returned ballot.

How reliable is the US Postal Service Mr. Hill? Not very.

But let’s be honest, the UFT leadership is very satisfied with the current voting system because

it keeps them in office: period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
7h

Thanks Arthur. This makes total sense to me!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture