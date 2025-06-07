Sure, I may kid Michael Mulgrew every now and then. I may refer to him as King, and I may make a crack or two about his intolerance of opinions that differ from his own. I may joke about his undemocratic practices. I may quip here and there about his tax on sick retirees, most of whom are on a fixed income

But it’s all in good fun. In parody, I rarely even name anyone else. Parody does not work when directed at, say, working paraprofessionals. (Of course, that doesn’t deter Unity.)

But be warned—write a parody of Mulgrew, and he may hire lawyers with your dues money to threaten you with civil and criminal penalties. And that’s not unique. UFT lawyers are going after a member I know, for something equally ridiculous, even as we speak.

I’m fascinated by Unity comments bemoaning “vitriol,” often as not directed at me. Unity bloggers, even the ones who don’t rely on AI to write, produce some of the most vulgar, distasteful, pointedly hurtful and personal screeds I’ve ever seen. They cross lines I’d never consider. As with some politicians, there is simply no bottom.

With Unity, every accusation is a confession.

Even as they advertise Successful Organizer Training, which you should attend if you can, they thrive on apathy. (I’ll be in Tennessee that week or I’d go.) The thing is, it appeals to people like me, and in 60 years we haven’t managed to activate the bulk of our membership. How many members will look at the email, close their laptops, and check to see what’s on Netflix?

A training session, well-intentioned though it may be, is hardly enough.

In the 2022 UFT election, 25% voted. This time 28% turned in ballots. Though a marginal improvement, it’s still pathetic. One might conclude the overwhelming majority of UFT members either don’t care who runs the UFT, or are so cynical they feel their votes won’t matter. Neither bodes well for us as a union.

We’re in an unenviable position. Unity took 54% of the vote, and under our winner-take-all rules, this means 46% of us have no voice whatsoever in the upper echelons of our union. Sure, they’ll say, the DA is representative, but it really is not. A whole lot of DA members have signed the loyalty oath, and do whatever Michael Mulgrew says. There are gigs to be had, free trips (on our dime), and what you want or need is neither here nor there,

Of course it doesn’t help that there is a schism between Unity’s ostensible opponents. I’d like to repair that, and I’ve made multiple attempts to reach out. We’ll see how that goes. Meanwhile, no one represents almost half of those of us who bothered to vote.

In 2005, I started a blog called NYC Educator. My original idea was to counter some of the crap the papers wrote about us. I recall the NY Times writing a piece about us when we got President’s Week off, suggesting that the DOE shouldn’t have made the deal because parents were scrambling to find child care. This amazed me.

Every teacher in the city knew that the DOE wanted us to come in for PD that week, and wasn’t planning to have students in attendance regardless. The Times reporter, evidently, had not bothered to speak with a single teacher. I called him, but he never got back to me. I was tired, then as now, of being vilified in the media for the crime of teaching NYC’s children.

Then, of course, came the 2005 contract. I was shocked at just how much it reduced our status. C6 assignments, a nuisance we had to tolerate every third semester, became permanent. Lunch duty and potty patrol? What do they have to do with education? A completely trumped-up letter in file? Too bad for you. Longer days with the very real possibility of zero percent raises (which Mulgrew cannily negotiated in 2014), meaning we’d effectively be working longer hours for nothing?

At Francis Lewis, in 2005, we had a Unity chapter leader. We also had several delegates. One of them told me he voted for the new contract, even though he thought it was terrible, because he was going to retire and it would give his pension a boost. He told me he knew the contract sucked and apologized. Then of course, to place a cherry on top, Randi Weingarten negotiated a TDA reduction. All city employees get an 8.25% return, except us. We get 7%, as a result of Unity’s canny negotiating skills.

There was more to this union stuff than I’d previously thought.

20 years later, we’ve made little progress. We’re still voting by mail, a practice that grows more archaic by the moment. It certainly works for the Unity Caucus (albeit not nearly as well as it used to).

I’ve had multiple conversations with people who told me they held onto their ballots, intending to vote, but just never got around to it.

Now if they were Unity, they’d have patronage gigs, and they’d be able to just walk downstairs somewhere and vote. It’s convenient to be Unity.

There are several ways we can boost election participation. One is a hybrid form of voting, like PSC, the city college professors, use. This would give us the option of either voting online or by mail. GES, the company we used this round, could do it, and AAA, the company everyone else seems to still use, could do it too.

Aside from tax payments, which my bank advises me not to pay electronically, I pay all my bills on a laptop or phone. Given the option, I’d certainly vote electronically. I’m confident, given the opportunity, the overwhelming majority of my in-service colleagues would do the same.

Despite this, I’m told that we don’t get a lot of participation in online SBO votes. I recall when we’d hold the votes in person. We had to put together a committee to count the votes. We’d sit, sort, double check, and make sure we had math teachers to compensate for the mathematically challenged (like me). We’d save the paper in case anyone challenged us. I was very happy when the votes were online.

There is a way around that, though. We could, in fact, enable in-person voting as well. Unity pulled it off only in places where they work, which of course gave them a deliberate leg up. I’ve heard anecdotes of people visiting UFT offices and being told to go downstairs and vote for Unity. That doesn’t surprise me in the least.

Unity contended that only GES employees could preside over in person voting. If that’s the case, of course, every contractual vote we’ve held is invalid.

All contractual votes took place in schools, under the eye of chapter leaders. Let’s accept, for the moment at at least, that we need more security for officer elections.

We could have in-person voting in school buildings on a revolving basis. We could train and hire people to conduct it. They could visit my school today, yours tomorrow, and others next week. They could spread it out over a month. I’m sure there would be issues, but determined minds could work things out.

Conversely, Unity can continue to “study the issue,” as they’ve been claiming to do for over a decade. In Unity’s defense, there’s a long, hallowed American tradition of candidates choosing voters rather than voters choosing candidates. Sometimes it’s gerrymandering districts to make sure chosen candidates win. Sometimes it’s dropping people from the voting rolls if they suspect they’re vote the wrong way.

Sometimes, though, it’s simply hanging on to an archaic process that’s been conclusively, repeatedly demonstrated not to work.

I’ve written a draft resolution, below. I’m open to suggestions and comments. We have three years before the next union election. Let’s take some time to consider this, and let’s work out when and how to inform our loyalty oath signing leadership that it’s time for a change, whether they like it or not.