It’s election time, folks, and I am dealing. I have to unload these babies, and I’ll do whatever it takes . You came at the right time. I am moving tin like never before! Now sure, a lot of you are saying oh, that I bankrupted the health stabilization fund, and that I tried to sell the retirees a real lemon. Sure they kind of rose up against me, but those times are over with.

I have a real doozy of an auto to sell rank and file, along with retirees under the age of 65. I’ll get to that, but let me just help these folks here. Every minute at King Mike’s Used Cars is another surprise.

You look like paraprofessionals, and here’s a real beauty, folks. This one is called the Respect Car. It contains ten thousand dollars in cash. All you have to do is vote for Unity and it’s yours. And hey, summer’s coming. You could take a fabulous vacation for ten thousand bucks. No, it doesn’t come with a pension.

We did have a model that came with a pension, and you’d have it now. Only we decided to share that model with everyone. So everyone got three thousand bucks. But because you make so little money, it would seem like more to you. Do you see how that works? You see? Less is more. To you, anyway. And after taxes, three thousand bucks is two thousand bucks. But maybe, because you make so little money, you pay less taxes. So you get more! You see? It’s a WIN-WIN?

Yes, I passed on that model with the pension, but this is a much better deal. Do you think I’d lie to you just to keep my job? What possible motivation would I have to do that?

Now you look like a retiree. Now another car salesman might hate you sons of bitches for voting against me last year. Another salesman might call you a conspiracy theorist, or an enemy of the union, or say you’re spouting fairy tales. But once I lost the election, I saw the light. Hallelujah. That’s why I stopped calling this baby here Medicare Advantage. Instead, I’m calling it a bill of goods, and I’m ready to deal. I’ve got some extras I will throw in just for you.

Hey, I know you don’t like those co-pays I sold you last time. I feel really bad about it. I know, I said they were temporary, and I lied. But I don’t lie all the time. So hey, live a little. Take a chance! And if you buy today, I’ve got a very special deal for you. I’ll give you refunds on seven, seven of them. That’s more than five! It’s more than six! It’s more than 6.5! And that 105 bucks in your pocket!

Now sure, there’s a mountain of paperwork involved. Because this is such a special deal, you can’t simply send the bill and a receipt. We’re gonna need an itemized list of exactly what was treated. Screw HIPPA regs. We’re gonna need to know every embarrassing personal detail. And trust us, we won’t giggle about it in the office, as far as you know. Also, it won’t show up in a Unity Substack, probably.

Oh, and online receipts are not acceptable, so we’ll need to see your credit card bill. Don’t worry, we won’t do anything with it. After all, we’re a business. If you’re too nervous to share that with strangers, tough noogies. Just because we don’t trust you is no reason for you to assume that you can’t trust us.

I’ve got a very special deal for you today, folks. This is the one I call the new health care plan. What’s great about this deal is we’ve already made it for you. No, you can’t test-drive it. No, you can’t see inside of it. No, you can’t have an independent mechanic check it out. No, you don’t get to decide anything whatsoever about it. That’s the beauty of it. It’s all been decided for you.

Here at Mike’s Used Cars, we make deals no one else would. Instead of having you look at the car, we have a committee that looks at it for you. You’ll be pleased to know that my Unity employees hand-picked the committee, and approved of absolutely every member. That’s how we made sure this was a quality committee.

Everyone on the committee decided that this car was excellent, the best car ever. Why, we even let them look at parts of the car. Now sure, they won’t get to see the whole care until they own it, but hey, parts of cars are private, and no one should get to see them until they frigging own them. Here at King Mike’s Used Cars, we have Very Smart People, and they all agree no one should see the whole car until it’s sold.

And hey, this car has an excellent warranty, good for one full year. If the car manages to save the city a billion dollars the first year, then it stays as is. If it does not, we’ll have to take some parts away. However, you’ve never seen the whole car anyway, so you surely will not notice.

Now depending on which neighborhoods you drive the car in, we may have to charge extra. Some neighborhoods are more expensive than others. But if you only drive in neighborhoods we recommend, you’ll do just fine.

And hey, this car is self-funded, which means we aren’t bound by state or national safety requirements. However, we plan to observe all of them. Unless, of course, the city doesn’t save that billion by year’s end, in which case, all bets are off.

And hey, don’t fret over that, because our hand-picked committee voted 100% to sell you this car. This should give you a lot of confidence. We only had Very Smart People on this committee, and if they decide to sell you this car, then this is the car you will be driving.

And we have to warn you—if you don’t take this car, we can’t guarantee that hunk of junk you’ve been driving. You’ll probably be stuck with huge repair bills you never had before. But with this car, we promise you one full year of carefree driving, paying only the expenses you’ve been paying already.

Now who’s gonna make a better deal than that? If you want to check our credentials, come to our website. We wrote the credentials ourselves, and they look excellent. The only place you should be buying used cars is King Mike’s.

And anyway, I personally fired everyone who tried to buy a car anywhere else. So basically your choice is take it or leave it. Also, if you choose to leave it, too bad for you. Only King Mike’s Used Car Delegate Assembly gets to vote on it, and I’ll fire anyone who votes no. You don’t get a vote, so stop demanding one.

Here at King Mike’s, we know what’s best for you. And if you get any of our employees to ask real questions about this car, the one we aren’t allowing you to see, we’ll fire their asses too.

Remember, we value your business. That’s why, when you call us, we direct your call to some frigging corporation and make you wait forever. Thank you for choosing Mike’s, whether you like it or not.

And remember, if you don’t buy our frigging car, we can always dump you old folks, the ones we openly ridicule, into Medicare Advantage again! Sure, we say we’re against it, but we’ve battled tooth and nail to make sure you couldn’t pass 1096, so we at King Mike’s retain that option. All we have to do is get our rubber stamp DA to vote for it.

We’ve got you coming and going. And remember, here at King Mike’s, we may be cheap, but we are most certainly for sale!.

Thanks to Daniel A.