It’s funny that Mulgrew, yesterday, told two Town Halls that the “elephant in the room” was Zohran Mamdani, and whether or not he was antisemitic. Mulgrew said he put it to him, and that Mamdani responded, but was careful not to articulate any position on his part. These resolutions just appear out of nowhere, and Mulgrew has nothing to do with them.

As a retiree, I thought the elephant was our health care, which Mulgrew has absolutely failed to protect, and which is still endangered. Were it not for Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees, I’d either be in an inferior AETNA plan, or paying thousands out of pocket to retain real Medicare in Mulgrew’s “premium-free” imagination. (And don’t get me started on the high premiums retirees pay already.)

That resolution magically popped up today, but as far as I could hear, Mulgrew never endorsed Mamdani in the Town Halls. He made it sound like whatever happens at the DA was out of his control. That’s clearly not the case. This event was very tightly planned, and the comments were very tightly controlled. How do I know that?

I know that because I get hate mail. I know that because I see comments that were absolutely nothing like anything I heard today. I know those voices are out there, and they sound nothing like Rich Mantel’s half-hearted paragraph against Mamdani. If Mantel got up and said the sort of things I receive, he would surely not be working for Unity’s patronage mill. And he would surely not have ended with of course I’ll go along with whatever the body decides. This is absolutely not the voice of people who vehemently oppose Mamdani.

Then there’s Mike Sill, who got up and gave an impassioned speech in favor. I thought it went pretty well until he pretended to stand up to Mulgrew and spoke about being ruled out of order. You don’t need to be Sherlock Holmes to deduce that this was planned well in advance—to give us the false impression that dissent is welcome in the Unity patronage mill.

Mulgrew just fired a bunch of people—some for opposing him, and others for being friendly with people who oppose him. He’s as thin-skinned as they come.

The survey is also a funny thing. Now Mulgrew says he didn’t use it because there was such poor participation. Yet just a few weeks ago he claimed results were “all over the place.” It sounds more like they were nowhere at all.

Sill, referring to the survey, went so far as to speculate that Mamdani would somehow increase union participation. Yet these are the same folks who’ve been “studying” online voting for over a decade. Apathy is their best friend and they can’t survive without it. In fact, in this year’s election, they won a majority that would not prevail an SBO vote. An SBO vote requires 55% to pass.

When I did SBO votes, my district rep told me he didn’t want 55% wins. That would leave a huge divide among membership. (For the record, our SBO votes always won with over 90% and usually ran closer to 100.) Unity got less than 55, and they’ve shut pretty much everyone else out. ADCOM couldn’t be bothered even to convene the rubber-stamp Exec.Board, and this resolution was 100% Unity Caucus.

Yesterday Mulgrew went to great lengths to distance himself from this decision. He spoke as though it had nothing to do with him. As far as I can recall, he did not specifically say the resolution was to endorse Mamdani. I got an email from LeRoy Barr, and for the first time in my memory, the actual resolution was not even included. It said, only:

The agenda will be as follows: 1. Considering an Endorsement for the General Election for Mayor of NYC

This was not, in fact, what we discussed. There was a name attached.

Mulgrew made a big deal out of criticizing the NY Post both yesterday and today. They can’t possibly know anything, he seemed to suggest. They’re just making things up. So we got that mysterious, content-free agenda item. We could all act as though it were a big mystery.

So what if Mulgrew’s on the Central Labor Council Board and they endorsed Mamdani? Maybe Mulgrew was absent that day. Maybe he was at a gala luncheon with 30 Unity members, paid with our dues. Maybe he was playing video games. Who can say? On the other hand, it’s likely he voted. I can only suppose he figures how he voted is none of our damn business. (You know, like personnel matters. We chapter leaders bust our asses defending member rights, but people who work for Mulgrew haven’t got any. Some unionist he is.)

On the other hand, ADCOM passed the resolution, and unlike DA members, got to frigging read it first. Clearly this means Mulgrew supported it. Mulgrew can blast reporters as much as he likes. But the reporter had good information and shared it with us. Mulgrew, on the other hand, deliberately concealed what he knew to be absolutely true.

And hey, please don’t take this as criticism of Mamdani. My criticism of Mamdani is this—he has not spoken up clearly enough about retiree health care. He has not taken a stand to pass 1096. I don’t trust Mulgrew to protect us, and I would love to have people in power who would help us.

That said, I don’t think Mamdani is antisemitic. I don’t think his policies are dangerous. I think he’s proposing things Democrats should’ve been proposing for decades. Furthermore, their failure to do so is absolutely what led to the election of Donald Trump. Why the hell, for example, is Charles Shumer taking money from companies that promote Medicare Advantage?

I believe in democracy. We’re moving farther away from it in the United States, and if we’ve ever had it in the UF of T, it must’ve been before my time. Mulgrew may call what we saw tonight a debate. I call it just another scripted event.

Why do only 2300 of 200,000 members bother to return a survey? Because they know they aren’t being listened to. UFT leaders may marvel their mayoral endorsement hasn’t done a damn bit of good in 35 years, but I don’t.

When I see how they treat us, I understand why people turn away and don’t bother to participate. I can’t say I approve. But I understand.

4:18 Mulgrew welcomes us. Tells us how important work is, claims people said UFT was so smart not to endorse. Only to consider whether or not to move forward with an endorsement. Does not name candidate. However, he will give a report.

Speaks of federal government. Says if you don’t understand public ed is under attack, he doesn’t know what else to do. Speaks of voucher law. Says govt. prioritizes private ed. Says we are elected to do what’s in best interest of UFT.

This union largest local on planet, beyond diverse, most diverse union on planet, embraces and loves it. This is how we take care of children and patients in hospitals. That means we have diverse political opinions and agendas. We try to be respectful, but please leave outside agendas outside the room. He says it but it doesn’t work.

Says we have to have real debate about what’s in best interest of union. Says we made announcement about AI institute for education, will be housed inside UFT. AI is something we need to control before it’s weaponized against us. Whenever there’s a new reform means more paperwork and less support. They call it accountability but it’s a waste of our time.

Hoping to train 40K teachers to work for us. Were no guidelines on social media and now most people would call it a dumpster fire. Not here to push products, want to develop it for inside classroom. Concerned with privacy. Speaks for third time about chairs being broken down and thanks staff.

Says he has 5 or 6 slides. Mayoral election, primary election—focus was on city council. 90% of candidates won. 41 have prevailed in primary. Thanks volunteers and political action. Says was right thing to do.

Endorsement process—March announced—day in classroom, mayoral forum, video available, survey. People asked to see survey. when you get fewer than 2300, don’t like to talk about results. 600 retirees, rest in service. Retirees—Cuomo, Stringer. In service—Mamdani, Stringer. Education—first was Scott Stringer, but not priority of membership.

Membership priorities, tier 6, affordability, fed govt. Fourth education. Says that affordability and living in city is real crisis. Crisis is because of tier 6, he says. Agencies can’t fill positions. Statewide same problem. Not good to have fewer than 2300 answers. We have to fix that. At that point you make decisions based on moving things forward, I know that was right decision. Some people want to use it in different ways.

Delegate Assembly makes decisions. Told NY 1 completely up to DA. Made right decision in June, and will do same today—no endorsement or endorsement. 4 candidates, Adams, Cuomo, Sliwa, and Mamdani.

What does endorsement from UFT mean? Not here for anyone’s outside political agenda. We are never telling anyone who to vote for. UFT endorsement means we are recommending best candidate to advance our priorities. If you value best interests of union, income, benefits, then this is who we recommend. Does everybody get that?

Trying to use this to help everyone understand job of the union is the union. All different values and belief systems, I love it, I embrace it. We must endorse a candidate who will fight for us, our schools and our students every day.

Since primary victory, Big Beautiful Bill is an existential threat to public education. If we can’t get together on that, we have problems. US now has federal voucher bill. Saying we can just privatize USA. Cut Medicaid horrendously. Cut SNAP, cut social safety net people rely on. Redistributed to wealthiest in country. That’s priority of this union moving forward. Bombs are landing, coming right at us.

State level, will have to deal with cuts. Medicaid cuts lead to education cuts. We have to work real hard, real fast. Giving everybody a tax break would’ve been fine, but giving it to the wealthy—if that doesn’t wake up I don’t know who will.

No perfect candidates. Process will end today. Spoke to Mamdani about antisemitism and Israel. That’s what you’re supposed to do. I don’t back down from that question. I will always confront an elected official if there is a concern. His answer was I hear you loud and clear, will work to clarify positions.

Monitored what he did. To his credit, he did that. Is that to satisfaction of everyone in union? No. But that’s what we had to do. Mamdani won. We have Adams, Cuomo and guy who wants school to end July 31.

Can’t wait for NY Post to report on this. Affluent people crazed, doing anything to create a path for anyone but Mamdani. Yesterday was embarrassment, one called other asked to drop out, but all that tells me is both are beholden to rich powerful people who want nothing to do with working class getting a better shake.

Mulgrew argues with someone who calls out.

If we make a decision today, we will go with what that means. Whenever possible, always in our best interest to do an endorsement. Was tough not to do one, but better to move agenda.

Agenda—protect premium free health care, fix tier 6, pass respect check, revamp mayoral control. Do we need any more evidence why mayoral control doesn’t work? Class size law. Fully fund pre and 3K. Defend worker rights. Protect NYC from feds and immigration enforcement overreach, make city affordable.

Those are right now. Look at priorities, look at candidates, and ask who is best partner.

Will move forward. I understand what’s going on. Understand great concerns, antisemitism, but also Islamophobia. President of US basically already talking about one of candidates, basically Islamophobia. All of you in same boat with me, you’ve been elected to make these decisions.

Make decisions not based upon other political beliefs, but what you’ve been elected to do. I know it’s difficult, but that’s our job. Now we will start debate.

Victoria Lee, UFT Treasurer—Share resolution—to endorse Zohran Mamdani. Passed by ADCOM. (not exec board!!) Says he’s committed to previously mentioned priorities.

Point of information—? unheard

Another POI—Says was no time to bring to exec board, they are allowed to do this.

Mulgrew answers questions I can’t hear. Doesn’t bother to repeat or explain.

Scolds people not to argue. Goes on about NY Post, claims they were nowhere near ready (despite fact that story was accurate). Complains about “outside interlopers.” Clearly angry.

Someone says watched video—Marcia Biederman—at no point were retirees discussed in Spring Conference. Mulgrew says he’s had conversations.

Mike Sill—Asks we support resolution. Says Democratic nominee prohibitive favorite. Were it Adams or Cuomo, might be ready to hold our noses and endorse. A person who sits in that seat, we want to be as partner. Adams seems to be in pocket of Trump administration. If it were Cuomo, would reckon with his creation of Tier 6, underfunding and circumstances surrounding his resignation. Understands risk to solidarity. What are opportunities here? Campaign about affordability. Affects us and students. We don’t have enough teachers or paras. Demand outstrips supply. Lists UFT priorities mentioned by Mulgrew, and protecting students from ICE. Says campaign has electrified young people. Can make UFT vehicle for continued participation in their involvement. Doubts this primary would go this way in different political times.

Sill makes big show of talking over Mulgrew.

Ryan Brookenthall, online—Speaks in support. calls Mamdani real deal. Behind all union policies. Talks of deep misunderstanding of antisemitism.

Gabe Berry Johnson—Rises to amend—UFT commits to educating membership on importance of Mamdani’s election…better working conditions, platform, (speaks very fast). 30 hourly minimum wage, freezing rent, taxing rich…

Yaddi Michelle—Point of info—debating amendment? After that, can debate resolution? Taking people for and against?

Mulgrew says yes.

LeRoy Barr—Rises to speak against amendment. Agree with much of it, not everything. Don’t want to lose momentum of the moment. Would love 90-100% vote. When you add all these different policies could create confusion. We will have opportunity to sit and find alignment or challenge. Please stick to basic endorsement.

Floraine Reach—calls question.

Vote on calling question on amendment only.

y 603 n 256 online 151 31 in room 71%

debate closed.

Vote on amendment

online y 280 n 587 room y 52 n 127 68% vote down amendment

Matthew Brown—State not against Mamdani, but rather rush, timing. Doesn’t allow me to engage members. Don’t understand why so rushed. If links sent to CLs, we can engage members. Against timing.

Janella Hinds—Strong support of resolution, asks you vote it up. Mamdani new day for NYC. Easy to look at past. Opportunity with this candidate who had record turnout in early voting to get platform to support residents. Wants to live in city where leaders engage lots of different people, wants union respected, no food deserts. Think about how this candidacy will benefit all of us, hospitals, schools funded, city affordable.

Michael Shulman—Supports resolution. Very important to look at priorities listed today. Main concern is issue of creeping fascism under Trump. Unless we address this issue who is best prepared to safeguard NYC residents will miss main boat. Question of protecting immigrant students and communities very important. Thanks ADCOM.

Adele Goldberg, online—Stands against resolution. Puts personal reasons aside. Seems like while many Mamdani programs are beneficial, plans for funding don’t seem realistic. People with money to pay high taxes can and will change residency, won’t pay city taxes. Burden will sit on us. Hard to endorse someone who can’t address that.

Kaitlyn Kelly—Supports Mamdani, objects to rush. Notified over holiday weekend. Had to leave baby at home to advocate for members. How can I meet with them? Results not even certified. Need to do this right way.

Yaddi Michelle—Don;t think we should endorse any capitalist politician. Both parties represent interest of capital, war in Gaza, Iran, police brutality, boss of NYPC, as if ending police murder issue of best Democrat, need to rebuke false claims of antisemitism. He is dem capitalist no less than Andrew Cuomo. We need to take independent action to defend immigrants and retiree health care. Dems won’t do it. Need real worker party.

Mark Kagan—Taught Zohran Mamdani global and world history. Supports resolution. Asks to amend.

Mulgrew says you spoke in favor and now is making amendment. Disallows, may continue to speak in favor.

Kagan—believes this is part of fight against authoritarianism and fascism. Wants August DA to discuss that.

Always fun, says Mulgrew.

Rich Mantel—Speaks against. Candidate has world and political views that are divisive. Members have contacted me about it. All about union. Will do whatever body decides. Cannot support this. Not just for me, but for others torn between two different things. Is real struggle.

Floraine Reeves—Rises in support. Doesn’t live in NYC, but works there. Believes all members deserve to be treated as humans, Zohran will ensure this. Should not be about religion, race or creed, says his campaign doesn’t see those things. Says those who started this union put aside personal views and did work of union. Can’t watch and wait for wealthy to get wealthier, need to protect and preserve health care. Need NYC affordable. We have the chance for people to afford to live in NYC. Vote with me to endorse this candidate

Andrea ?—Calls question.

Mulgrew says there’s been much debate, much. Time to do the job of calling the question. Not debatable. Should know rules.

online y 671 n 197 room y 121 n 64 75% question called

Point of info—can’t hear poi—Mulgrew says not germaine—says officers are union members.

Point of personal privilege—Leah Lin, Rises because concerned about removal of D30 rep. Mulgrew turns mike off. Not discussing personnel matters. Thanks people for coming, wants to move forward, apologizes to people online, says you’re trying to disrupt us. Thank you for wasting all of our time. That’s that. Personnel matters are personnel matters, as CLs, you all understand that.

Endorsement—

online y 575 n 381 room ? 63% passes

Mulgrew—We have a responsibility and obligation…have to make members understand this is here because in best interest of what union is trying to get done. Have to understand it’s difficult to many people. But as officer said, am obligated to follow what body decides.

Money against him immense, attacks immense, have to do all we can to help. Last two mayors we endorsed not in primary, but in general. We are UFT, will be here after you are not mayor, in our interests to make school system and city better.

A lot on line right now, brought up very good points in terms of fascism, what does this mean for our students and fears they are facing. Remember, this is your union. People get upset.

Have to remember we have enemies on the outside working with people on the inside. Have largest target on our back, if this man becomes mayor will have even bigger target on our back.

Thanks us. Remember it’s about moving agenda of our union, not about groups, our beliefs v. theirs. If we can’t get behind it that will be sad. Happy summer.

