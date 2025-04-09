In one of the most partisan and inaccurate rants I’ve heard since I’ve been attending Delegate Assemblies, Michael Mulgrew repeatedly claimed not to be political. I’ve been taking copious notes on Mulgrew for years. Despite that, I get little or no sense of who he is as a person.

That said, from what I see, Michael Mulgrew is all politics, and preservation of Unity Caucus control is the Prime Directive. In fact, Mulgrew frequently acts unilaterally—telling us where casinos should be, speaking on congestion pricing, and opposing the NY Health Act against the express wishes of the Delegate Assembly. .

It was quite interesting that he said this year, the open market would work as designed. This implies that is has not worked as designed to this point. What the open market replaced was the UFT transfer plan, which I used to move from John Adams High School to Francis Lewis. This got me away from an abusive supervisor and saved me from becoming an ATR.

As a known activist, as a writer, as a UFT chapter leader, as someone at max salary, the open market would not have worked for me, ever. We all knew this going in, but Weingarten and Mulgrew sang the open market’s praises. Mulgrew likely does not realize he’s now implying it has not yet worked. His Very Smart People ought to have alerted him.

Mulgrew spoke glowingly of the para rally. I support paras, and I attended. I hope they get this money. In fact, I hope they get a real pensionable raise. When Mulgrew had the chance to give them one, he opted not to.

When paras voted against his caucus three to one, Mulgrew and Unity suddenly adored paras.

However, no one has seen the actual bill. What will be in it? Will there be unpleasant surprises, like there was in Appendix B of the 2018 contract? Who knows? Do you believe that Mulgrew and his Very Smart People worked on a bill for over seven months and couldn’t be bothered to write it up yet? I don’t.

Mulgrew also discussed Intro 1096. You can bet your bottom dollar that not a single City Council candidate who won our endorsement supports it. Mulgrew claims 1096 is illegal. He claims his lawyer said so. Well, his lawyer may say whatever she likes, but that doesn’t make it true. UFT lawyers threatened me with civil and criminal penalties for parodying Mulgrew, but that doesn’t void the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

I’d argue that UFT lawyers are not very well-informed at much beyond towing the Unity Caucus line. I’d argue, in fact, that they are not even smarter than Unity’s Very Smart People. Nothing in our collective bargaining agreement says MLC negotiates health care. Nothing says union chooses available health plans. Sure, we have safety regs, but not health care plans. I don’t recall seeing Medicare covered in the contract either, and as chapter leader, I read it cover to cover.

It’s absurd to contend that retirees are covered by the Taylor Law.

Are we going to strike? What would that entail? Reporting to work? That argument is utter nonsense. If, in fact, politicians cannot interfere with collective bargaining, how the hell is he negotiating a $10,000 bonus for paras? And if that’s possible, why the hell can’t he do it for retirees, who are not covered by collective bargaining?

Mulgrew then decided to announce that he got a lawyer’s letter challenging UFT voting at borough offices and gala events. He spent much of his time with ad hominem attacks on the lawyer. Full disclosure—I’m ABC, and I support this lawyer’s action. However, I’m not standing here claiming to be non political.

There was a very interesting back and forth between Mulgrew and Norm Scott. Evidently, no one on the ticket can monitor voting at these stations. They might influence the process. If that’s the case, Unity members will have to vacate every one of their events and HQs until all the ballots are in. They’ll have to ban themselves from their work sites, and not show up to any union events.

In fact, only the most apathetic union members should be allowed on these premises. Let’s round up the 75% of union members who can’t be bothered to vote, and have only them go to union offices. Let’s have only them attend the gala luncheons our dues, or welfare fund, or whatever entity we pay for that pays for this stuff enables.

I was more shocked than usual at the blatant insincerity, though I ought to know better. I’ve had several Unity members attack me over the last few days, claiming our health care was a done deal. I don’t know whether they believe that, whether they were told to say it, or whether that’s simply the word in the Unity echo chamber.

But we are facing a reckoning, my friends, next month as Bentkowski hits the NY State Court of Appeals, the highest court in our state.

In that case, we could all be directed into Medicare Advantage plans. And Mulgrew has placed UFT in an Amicus brief supporting the city’s position against us.

Sure, he’s said he opposes MA for us. But Norm Scott says, “Watch what they do, not what they say.” Michael Mulgrew’s actions are anti-Medicare, anti-retiree, and anti-union.

Michael Mulgrew’s time is past, and he must go.

Notes (unedited)

Michael Mulgrew—4:17—Welcomes us. Wants to run through report. Hard stop at 6. Delegation training for NYSUT. 700 people volunteering their time. Timeline for RA is tight. They will spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Rochester.

Federal—will be Town Hall tomorrow. Feds saying Title one tied to DEI programs. Issue is no one has clear understanding over good or bad DEI, and their definition doesn’t match ours. Can teach MLK was alive.

Didn’t know where’d they go, more in depth tomorrow. Says they have judgement over DEI and can preclude your participation. Letter said state commissioner must attest they are in compliance with exec order DEI program. She said for state to participate in title one, there is legal barrier, and state has met it. State in compliance with title 6 of civil rights amendment. We are already approved, and therefore there is no more to attest.

Expect feds to say NYS cannot participate in Title One. State, or we will go to court and say can’t change rules. Approves of commissioner’s actions. Will be email for member action committee. Will have to bump up for next two or three years. March in Manhattan, will have to be ready for more.

Had early childhood conference. Will ask people to sign up where we need people to go to rallies.

State budget—not done. Lots of it has to do with policy. Reforms to bail law. Being debated. We want it done as quickly as possible. Hopefully tomorrow we will hear they are extending. Will have to cancel their vacations, and work next week.

Budget needs to be done. Yesterday 750 schools received class size grant approvals. Did press conference with Eric Adams, “champion of class size.” Wanted mayor to say kids deserve this, and shouldn’t have taken all these years to get done. Over thirty years we have fought for this. After covid, went into overdrive. Thought we had traction in city council.

Were trying to use health and safety as reason. Haters came out. We didn’t stop. We don’t stop, not just plan A. Went to state and got much stronger law. Knew first two years nothing would happen. Year three something did, thanks committee. Meeting again this week. 800 applied, 750 approved, will help other 50.

We have to get there for everyone. Everyone said it was impossible, unaffordable. Here we are, more than 60% will be in compliance in September. Someone said they have 45% “less” students. Will have a few hundred in 100% compliance. Every year 3-4K retire, and we have to replace them. This year we need additional 3700. Open market started today.

When we announce winners, new positions are paid for. That means when we get back, or in May, teachers who want to transfer will have many openings. If you like where you work, you want to stay there. But we need to push recruitment and retention. Will help with bad principal behavior. Will have real open market the way it was originally designed.

Para rally—wearing respect pin. Had conversations with NYPD, went way over permit number. Moved barricades out. Things are moving. Nothing is simple. You will run into strong headwinds. Do we stop? We do not stop. We have facts, economies, businesses, moral high ground on our side. April 21 will work on next phase. Thanks to all who came out.

Health care committee—first official meeting. Formed by this DA. Ten years from now we’ll talk about how this is one of smartest things we’ve done. Very complicated. Everyone showed up. Was there for first half. This isn’t I don’t want co pay, it’s digging in. different things we’re facing. Whatever challenges we have, will be more.

Medicaid and Medicare under complete attack. Affect everything. Thanks volunteers. Large committee, was impressed, have lot to do, must move quickly. Asks for applause for committee.

City Council 1096, in theory okay, have problem with precedent. In violation of Taylor Law say our lawyers. We listen to our attorneys. Is other way to do this. Taylor Law says no government committee can change collective bargaining agreements. Governor or mayor cannot pass law that changes agreement. If we could do that, would be fine. If they let it happen, next mayor or governor can say we are all paying premiums. Imagine Bloomberg saying that.

Went 5 years without contract. Bloomberg wanted a strike so taylor law would destroy us. This union put in writing we will no longer support medicare advantage. Will stop at MLC if it comes back. Idea of passing a bill that at this moment might feel good, in 5 years will be screwed, can’t do it, you have to be smart.

SBOs—Opening april 28. Most used provision of contract. 1350 schools use them. Make sure vote is done properly. Members can file complaints if not.

Debbie Poulos—Sample ballots online, will be more info after break.

Mulgrew—happy it’s used so much.

Election—usually don’t report on it. Have to take care of union. Factual report right now. Proud of how they are run. Invite people into election committee. They get together, have conversations, and give us election guide to be used for election.

Everyone got thermostat poster. We want more people voting. Don’t care who you vote for. We like voting. This year committee had conversations, wanted to increase ways to get vote at. Traditionally had one polling station at AAA. This year using other vendor. Electronically right there. If you do paper ballot they will know.

Decided to expand polling stations. I am not involved. Was vote to do additional polling stations, unanimous. Last week attorney called, received letter saying this will be one of two—

Beth Norton—At polling stations will be written ballot.

Mulgrew—received lawyer letter will be one of two challenges, will sue UFT not to use polling stations. Problem is election committee voted unanimously, was passed by Exec. Board.

Someone tries to speak, is called out of order.

Just reporting on facts “I appreciate your respectful behavior.”

Were not sued Monday or Tuesday. Have found this particular lawyer has history of trying to disrupt union elections. Mr. Schwartz will go to court and try to stop election from happening. Just saying factually what’s going in, you seem to have problem with it.

Just informing you because once info supplied, attorney did it three times, we have legal rights to stop someone trying to disrupt our election. Mulgrew screams people yelling need to stop. He yells at them.

What we have done this afternoon, very unorthodox…much calling out.

I will continue—what we have done today is this…

I just want you to know we filed to go to court, have asked them that this claim be heard now. We’re not going to let people try to disrupt our elections because they’re not happy. You voted to uphold responsibilities of union, can’t argue that having election on time is bad for union.

We want a declarative judgment because we don’t know what next action is. Tactics of this attorney is to disrupt election. We have to do elections on time, fairly with transparency. Before you hear in press, or in social media, this is very simple thing.

We should not remove election booths, was done in proper manner, we want discussion done now, want it known that these tactics are specifically to disrupt election. We have all sorts of rules around timing.

If we can’t agree on getting election done on time as designed by our constitution…we go above and beyond because we get more complaints than anyone. If people choose to use things for other reasons, that’s for them to live with. Not in debate session yet.

Calls someone out of order…I hear yelling. Chants of UFT.

Mulgrew is trying to….gives mike to Norm Scott.

Norm—When we were told about those, we were told we could observe. New wrinkle, if you are running, you cannot observe at those counts. Violates purpose of election guide.

Mulgrew—No one running can be at polls because they can influence. When you go to vote on election day, you can’t have candidates at polling place. All I said is it’s in our interests to get judgment done, but not day before ballots go out.

Norton—Every candidate entitled to designated observer.

Mulgrew—Have clarified. Last thing—how many days until we’re off? Not too many. Too many. Federal stuff just starting, will be at war with them. SCOTUS decided feds can’t remove money from funded program. Case wasn’t whether we were right, but whether feds could withhold money. Decided feds have right to withhold now and wait to see how things are decided.

Has a lot to do with us and our profession. Medicaid attacks dramatic. Will be long year. Next year, will be midterm elections tough road. We have responsibility, must put aside differences, and we won’t let anyone try to privatize public ed. Enjoy your break.

LeRoy Barr—Early childhood great event. Para rally. Family day, all successful. Hs award april 25. Science regents meeting tomorrow after town hall. May day coming up, rally. 1-5 will share info. May 6, teacher appreciation day. Also fix tier 6 day. Events in every borough. May 17 spring conference. Get out vote time, ballots out May 1st. May 29th count, want large voter turnout. Next DA May 14, enjoy break.

Mulgrew—reminds everyone May 7, nurse appreciation day.

Questions—

Q—Listening to report, took notes, disturbing to hear last report, wants clarity. Know election coming up. Vote to ensure things go to exec board. Was vote that allowed polling stations. Then people who brought it have buyer’s remorse, questioning process engaged attorney, this isn’t Burger King, annoys me. Trying to understand, are we going to be acting like union members, preserving our union and allowing processes, or are we gonna act like we are in Burger King?

A—gave report, you need to know because it will hit papers. We do not want this person to disrupt election and cause chaos. Don’t know if people who hired him know it, but..people have rights to challenge. This is what a union with a democracy looks like. Each one of you represents a lot of people. I get your frustration, but people have rights. What you are going to do will hurt another, but I support your right to do it.

Q—Class size—my school was denied—appeal process?

A—No official one, will be another round next year, will have someone reach out to you.

Q—Lots of misinformation about Welfare Fund, will there be email to debunk?

A—Will do later in year, we have best WF bar none, wish people would get facts before.

Q—Wondering if any progress with grievances for time loss for vaccine, still missing four hours, as are other members.

A—DOE position is what it is, going to arbitration.

Q—Mayday, could union do t-shirts, hats, stop ICE, no deportations.

A—will check reso, not taking customized orders. Should be able to get that done.

Q—D75, principal circumvents SBO process, previous ones, got postings from district, what can I do?

A—Write to LeRoy Barr. Big no no.

Q—Don’t agree on all, but must fix tier 6. Only exists because of Cuomo. How do you feel about that?

A—One of few city unions that has actually had to deal with candidate Cuomo as governor, we ran campaign against him, there’s reason you don’t see public sector unions running to support him. Volunteers will do vetting and then we’ll do our process. You;re yelling at me again.

Follow—Said health committee would be cross caucus, I’m in MORE, would like to attend…

A—It is packed, many more than we can use, not a political committee, will have to come up with recommendations for this body, you’re not yelling out either.

Q—PT, 3,000 OT/PT, transfer list great for teachers. We don’t have one that’s functional. DOE refuses to put them out.

A—We’re in constant fight over that. Have to figure out school based support team. Some getting more students and teachers. On piece now, close to settling.

Motions—

Yadi Michelle—Yellow resolution. To be added next month. Since 1/20, exec orders aimed at immigrants, school communities impacted, Adams issued direction not to interfere with ICE. We have 350K students who speak other lang. We have to protect and defend our students. To do so, we have to use union power with other labor sectors to show they will not take our kids. Want committees to defend immigrants at schools. SS should know rights. We were on News12, local paper. Are committees in other schools. Highest concentration of immigrants 45% of labor force, highest union concentration, can show labor way forward. Support students and colleagues. DA encourages school based committees, assembly rejects attacks on immigrants, our students, fellow workers, and neighbors, we will support them.

Vote on resolution—Mulgrew hums…

online y 694 n 107 room y 324 n 12 90%, passes.

Wanda ?—Next month—support consistent and safe transportation for students in NYC.

Employee protections removed, caused layoffs, poor working conditions, affects consistency for students. Want them to have reliable transport, and restore employee protections that were removed.

Point of procedure, Peter Lamphere, extend motion period.

Mulgrew, not point of procedure, already past time.

Vote on resolution

online y 693 n 76 room y 314 n 14 92%, passes.

Point of parliamentary procedure—Can I extend motion period now? Tried last month.

Mulgrew—No, motion period is closed.

Vanicia Wilson—for our endorsements, there are several, Gonzalez, Bragg, DAs, four city council incumbents, Mennon, De la Rosa, Hudson, Joseph, open seat Smyth, special election Hagen.

Bklyn DA Eric gonzalez, fights for justice, equity, young people not in pipeline to prison, does restorative justice, first Latino

Bragg—major piece safety for borough, works with youth, buybacks for guns for safety. Equity and justice and school safety focus.

CC incumbents, Mennon, protects workers and consumers, Joseph ed. chair, Hudson aging chair, de la rose ed. chair, advocate for our profession and labor.

Dermot Smyth, open seat, was interviewed by committee and recommended, 20 years of ed. experience. Will advocate for us.

Joe Borelli vacated, Cliff Hagen running, special ed. teacher. known in community, best choice.

Mulgrew—wants all together as group.

Member asks Rita Joseph be pulled out.

Member says don’t vote as group.

Mulgrew says we will be debating all at one time.

Member wants city council separate.

Vote on DAs.

Open for debate.

Point of info—Aqeel Williams, shoudn’t we vote on whether to separate?

Mulgrew—checking, but resolutions are separat e, was not single resolution. Incumbents are four in one. Normally we vote on blocs, but this has four in one. They cannot be pulled apart. Others can.

Point of order—Past practice to allow delegates to move one name out of resolution.

Point of order—LeRoy Barr—correct about practice, or custom, doesn’t follow Robert’s Rules, should be amendment. We have to follow Robert’s Rules.

Mulgrew—Will vote on first two. Will take vote on whether body wishes to separate.

Vote on DA candidates. Mulgrew hums again.

online y 516 n 182 room y 241 n 49 77% endorsement carries.

Vote to split four incumbents—more humming.

online y 318 n 326 room y 79 n 219 No split.

Resolution to Dermot Smyth—

Robert Skowski—Interviewed Dermot, extensive experience, clear message on ed. Against charters in D75, committee supported him.

Vote on endorsement—

online y 514 n 111 room y 241 n 62 passes 81%

Cliff Hagen—

Donna Coppola—supports Hagen. SI committee voted unanimously to move recommendation forward. 28 year UFT member, special ed. teacher. Lives and teaches in district. Community, union, environmental activist.

online y 494 n 73 room y 257 n 37 passes 87%

Mulgrew says he is nice, spectacular teacher.

Resolution on four incumbents—

Rashad Brown—Supports Rita Joseph, one of our members. Julie Mennon, De La Rosa, Joseph, Joseph stood up for us. Someone about the people, rest of people were interviewed, I trust the process, ask you to do the same.

Margaret Joyce—Adds more about Julie Mennon, commitment to city children and families, was at para rally. Stands with us, gets other members to come with us.

Marilyn Downey—Crystal Hudson, pols do good things and bad things, Hudson and Adams were going to put skateboard arena over local park, we wanted to retain it. She didn’t pay any attention to us. All politicians told us we were wrong. Petitions not paid attention to. Housing complex near us without our input.

Christopher?—Glad to know about Joseph, but these people have not signed onto 1096, shocked union would support anyone opposing 1096, not fighting for Medicare, people will literally die. Union and this body should not support anyone not protecting union retirees. Applause.

?—Michael stood here and said he wasn’t against it. These are incumbents, have given money to schools, signed onto class bill, fight for our schools, how can we not endorse them?

Aqeel Williams calls question.

Vote on calling question—

y 378 n 173 online y 206 n 88 room question is called.

Do not do that, says Mulgrew. Big fight coming at us federal. Have to be there for each other.

On four council people—Mulgrew says we are in for long fight, can yell back and forth,

online y 388 n 201 room y 208 n 90 67% has passed.

Mulgrew says happy Easter, Passover, calls NYSUT delegates to third floor.