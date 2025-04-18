Union Matters

Thomas Schechter
Apr 18

I am a retiree of DC37 I emailed them aletter, stating, truthfilly, I had read Chapter14 of NYS Civil Service Law, Public Employees Fair Employment Act, aka the Taylor Law. I told them there was nothing in Intro1096 contravening that law , asking them to provide citations. I also asked where MLC was allowed to negotiate health benefits. There was no response from Garridos allies.]

Laura Genovese
Apr 18

Thank you Arthur (and Daniel for the graphics)! Mulgrew and his smart People have a sick notion of Union that needs to be shot down --and this is parody at its finest. Truthfully I don't know how he/they can look themselves in the mirror.

