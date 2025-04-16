Leah Lin Interview

I really like Leah’s Instagram page. She’s been trying to inform, empower and activate members for some time now, and has over 5500 followers. She’s got a unique voice and approach, and manages to convey maximum information in minimum time. Imagine having a supervisor with that gift—a supervisor who didn’t need to keep you until the end of a PD period, whether or not there were anything new to say.

Leah and I have some things in common—we’re both teachers, of course. However, Leah chose to teach elementary school. I don’t think I could do that. When I went to Court St. to sign up to be a teacher, they asked what level I wanted to teach, and I immediately answered, “high school.” With no teaching experience or training whatsoever, I just knew.

I love little kids, two, three or four of them. However, were I presented with 25 at a time, I’d be terrified. We also discuss the challenges of teaching not just one subject, but rather all of them. Elementary teachers don’t get a second chance to correct mistakes, as we do teaching the same subject several periods a day.

We’re also both active on social media. I mostly write, and she mostly uses video. We’re both union activists, and we discuss that as well. I hope you enjoy our discussion!