Mulgrew’s peeps are out on social media, peddling this new plan and saying how wonderful it is. Meanwhile, they’re trampling all over union democracy. They don’t believe in it at all. That’s why you, a member, got no vote on the plan unless you happened to be in the DA. Mulgrew and his Patronage Cult know better than me, than you, than anyone.

If fact, they’re happy to do away with elections altogether whenever possible. They’re doing it as we speak. I’ll explain exactly how a little later. First, let’s pick up the issue of trust. To me, that’s a key factor in any relationship, and pivotal in leadership.

Pay less, get more, says Michael Mulgrew and every single one of his patronage employees, without exception. The new health plan, which they debuted right after winning the election by their lowest margin ever, will not do anything but make things better.

All your doctors will take it, although I’m getting messages from members claiming otherwise. Isn’t that what they told us when they brought us Medicare Advantage? Didn’t Mulgrew later have to clarify that by saying not all your doctors would take it? And your co-pays will not go up. Isn’t that the same thing he told us before our co-pays went up? Didn’t he impose co-pays on Medicare recipients for the first time ever?

And hey, didn’t he tell us those co-pays were temporary? No matter.

The hard-working UFT health committee voted up this contract without having any access to it. I think they got to look at a couple of pages for a few hours one day. And then, the Delegate Assembly voted it up, also without having any access to it. Then the MLC voted it up. Then, and only then, when it was a done deal, were we lowly members granted access.

And once we were, we learned that a company with a dubious history would be pre-approving our care. We learned that tiering may not be happening on day one, but could pretty much occur any time thereafter.

We have Michael Mulgrew’s word that co-pays won’t grow up, but how good is that, knowing full well he’s lied about it before?

Unity is in all their glory. And Retiree Advocate is right there with them, supporting them every step of the way. If I were Unity, I’d recruit them all to run on their ticket. Of course, Michael Mulgrew’s thin skin would never allow that. His contempt was palpable as RA’s Bennett Fischer made a speech about why he was gonna vote yes on the plan neither of them had read.

Unity needs to have absolute power. If 46% of the electorate didn’t support them, they can all go to hell. What they think is reflected nowhere in the outlandish, wasteful Executive Board, and with Mulgrew hand-picking who gets to speak at the DA, they end up paying lip service to democracy Whenever Mulgrew Feels Like It.

Here’s a good example of that need—Ben Morgenroth decided to once again challenge Mulgrew’s hand-picked candidate for TRS Trustee Victoria Lee last year. The DOE screwed up the first time he ran, many UFT members were unaware there was an election, and few to none had information on the candidates. This was challenged, but as far as I know, nothing happened.

The second time Ben ran, he evidently used a PO box as his address. Somehow this was a problem, Lee challenged the election, and the DOE, beyond happy not to have to do any extra work, let her run unopposed. Michael Mulgrew was very clear when he pronounced Thou Shalt not Question the Trustees.

Katie Anskat and I were a little disappointed by that, as Victoria Lee traipsed about the country on our dime, showing a PowerPoint that displayed our work as misinformation or disinformation of some sort. (I always forget which term they’re using this week.) RTC Chapter Leader Bennett Fischer traveled with her and Mulgrew to Florida and told everyone what a fabulous presentation it was. Thanks Bennett!

Anyway, you’re evidently not only prohibited from questioning Victoria Lee, but also from running against her. This is a new thing, I suppose. Once Unity figures out how to eliminate all their opponents, they can simply stop elections altogether! Donald Trump can learn a thing or two from Michael Mulgrew.

In any case, Ben Morgenroth is challenging Victoria Lee and Unity in court, and has established a GoFundMe to help with legal costs. It’s right here. I’m gonna send him a few bucks when I publish this, and you can too, if you wish.

It’s unconscionable that Unity would weasel out of an election on such an absurd technicality. And it’s frightening that we allowed these people to sell us a health plan we were not even permitted to read. We’re teachers. We can do better, and we should know better.