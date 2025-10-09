Union Matters

Patricia Dobosz
2h

Thank you Arthur for always telling where things are at with UNITY. Mulgrew also lied to the retirees, stating that our plan was staying the same. Then, boom, we’re told our drug plan is going to a new company and our health plan is up for renegotiation soon. The paras never saw that $10,000 bonus; everyone who ran with ABC or was associated with someone who was part of ABC was fired by Mulgrew with no reason why. And the incident around Amy has been pushed under the proverbial carpet. How do folks trust and vote for this liar? It’s beyond me.

