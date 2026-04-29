Michael Mulgrew and Unity, after fighting for years to take our Medicare away, now paint themselves as our champions. Even if they don’t come after Medicare again, who’s to say they, along with this mayor, or any mayor, won’t find some other way to achieve “savings,” for the city, on our backs?

Michael Mulgrew uses us as his personal piggy bank. If his schemes don’t benefit us, he couldn’t care less.

Mulgrew had no issue trying to make us pay up to retain the care we’d been promised, free, all our careers. The fact that many or most would be unable to afford it was of no consequence to the highly compensated, double-pensioned Unity members who told the City Council they needed real Medicare.

The rest of us, evidently, could go to hell. Or Medicare Advantage. Whatever. It’s no skin off Michael Mulgrew’s expense account. Nor did Unity bother to think about what co-pays would do to members on very low fixed incomes in need of frequent medical attention. It’s breaking them and not helping any of us.

Even though Retiree Advocate (RA) has pretty much dropped the ball in favor of their own pet causes, and even though our RA chapter leader writes NY Teacher columns that are indistinguishable from Unity, Mulgrew’s ducklings are determined to keep us off course. Case in point—I’m quoted in this Work-Bites article about a resolution that will rear its head shortly, and I’ll shortly come back to it.

We forced Michael Mulgrew to pay valuable lip service to opposing Medicare Advantage. Mulgrew, therefore, would have us believe this is a done deal. He’d have us believe we need not bother keeping up our fight.

I’d love to believe that, but even now Mulgrew is spending your COPE money (I’ve stopped contributing, and so can you.) lobbying against 1096, which would not only guarantee us Medicare, but further eliminate the odious co-pays he and his BFFs in the Municipal Labor Committee imposed on us.

Mulgrew fights tooth and nail for the right to sell us out.

Meanwhile, his caucus engages in dilatory tactics to make sure we accomplish little or nothing at our meetings. They send in speakers who blather on forever, and purposefully disregard requests to leave the stage. They introduce resolutions that, almost always, would be better directed to the full UFT Delegate Assembly (DA) or the AFT.

In December, for example, retired UFT VP/ AFT big shot Leo Casey came to our Retired Teacher Chapter (RTC) meeting with a long, long resolution. He presented it as something that could not wait, proposed that it be brought up that day, and that it also be placed first on the agenda. RTC chapter leader Bennett Fischer deemed the double motion improper. A parliamentary expert with whom I spoke recently agreed it should have been two separate motions, but RTC’s parliamentarian let it go.

I’ve been attending DAs for at least 15 years. I’ve never, ever seen a motion proposed and concurrently moved to the top of the agenda. Manipulating agendas is Unity’s bread and butter. It is inconceivable that, if this were proper, Unity would not have availed themselves of it regularly and repeatedly.

Regardless, Casey, at the December RTC meeting, presented this a dire emergency that could not wait one moment longer. Gloria Brandman had the presence of mind to amend the resolution to say we would get support from the UFT Executive Board. This necessitated bringing it to the UFT DA.

While it was on the agenda for last week’s DA meeting, it did not come up. That, my friends, means this four-month old resolution was not urgent to Michael Mulgrew and his Unity BFFs. Had that been the case, they’d have moved to place it on top of the agenda (in a separate resolution, as per Robert’s Rules), or found time to do it. It may come along next month, or the one after, and it will likely pass. Consider the following:

The resolution, entitled, “UFT ORGANIZING CAMPAIGN TO DEFEND SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE, AND MEDICAID RESOLUTION” is offensive on multiple levels. First, consider the following:

WHEREAS the election of UFT endorsed Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York City has definitively ended the immediate danger that UFT and other NYC municipal retirees would lose our traditional Medicare and be transferred into a Medicare Advantage plan against our will, as Mamdani has unequivocally committed himself to the UFT’s position in support of maintaining traditional Medicare…

This suggests that Mayor Mamdani is incapable of changing his mind. Recent history suggests otherwise. This mayor has flip-flopped on a number of issues, including mayoral control and rental assistance. In case that’s not enough, he also turned his back on a promise to support the UFT’s para respect bill. It is, frankly, nothing short of idiotic to assume this mayor cannot reverse a position.

Ageist Unity takes us for drooling, doddering, stereotypical geezers. They think we’ll buy anything .

Here’s another clause retirees may find offensive:

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this campaign shall include the following components:

 The education of all UFT members, and especially UFT retirees, on the nature and extent of the attacks on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid by President Trump and MAGA Republicans, and on actions they can take, individually and collectively, in response,

For some reason, they deem us “especially” in need of education. This is curious. Most cultures think the older you are, and the more experience you have, the more knowledge you’ll possess—but Unity has a culture all its own. Maybe Unity thinks we need protection. If so, why don’t we have the right to vote for trustees who oversee our pensions? (Actually we need protection from Unity, and that’s why I support 1096.)

The same people who demand we pass contracts and health plans we aren’t allowed to read want to “educate” us. Admittedly, many of us could use some education. For example, it’s a basic tenet of contracts that you read them before you sign them. Unity would have us believe otherwise. While I hope they’re right about the new health plan, only time will tell.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not on board with being educated by the self-serving, loyalty-oath signing, gala luncheon-attending, cult-like Unity Caucus.

Their notion of education is incompatible with mine. They “educated” us to blindly believe a mayor whose word has proven, shall we say, flexible. They further educated us that Medicare Advantage was as good or better than real Medicare. They told us all our doctors would take that plan, even as doctors told us otherwise. In other words, they’ve lied repeatedly.

They’re right, of course, about Trump’s threats to Medicare. I know that because I’ve seen it in Project 2025 and in Trump’s push to add pre-approvals to Medicare. They also want to make so-called Advantage the Medicare default. I don’t support any of these things, and I won’t vote for anyone who does.

That said, we make the most difference right here in New York City. Here is where our voices are the strongest, the least diluted, and where we maximize our power. Unity wants to “educate” us to stop standing up for ourselves.

Make no mistake—this resolution is not about activating us. It’s the exact opposite.

It’s about diverting our attention from protecting benefits we’ve earned through our decades of service. If Unity wanted to really help us, they would not be working directly against our interests. As Unity pretends to protect us, they actively lobby against 1096, which we’ve explicitly supported, twice now.

We are a miniscule portion of this country, but a huge part of this city. Even as retirees, we can and do make our voices heard. 1096 will be reintroduced soon, and we will battle to pass it. We will demonstrate at City Hall. We will demonstrate at 52 Broadway. We will demonstrate at the offices of City Council members who park themselves in Michael Mulgrew’s vest pocket.

We will stand up for ourselves and we will bring the press to follow us.

If you trust Unity to protect your health care, I have a bridge in Brooklyn with your name on it. Unity says we can work against Trump taking away our health care, but they’re concurrently battling for the city’s right to do the same.

I’ve frequently heard Mulgrew say state matters are issues for NYSUT, and that national matters are issues for AFT. That’s true, of course, but only when it’s convenient for Michael Mulgrew. What is inconvenient for Michael Mulgrew was us voting against him.

Since we did that, they’ve done everything in their power to impose Unity’s prime directive—Sit down and shut up—upon us. In fact, they had the DA pass a resolution against “union interference,” essentially forbidding us to associate with Marianne Pizzitola and the organization that saved Medicare for us.

News flash, Mulgrew—You’re paid to work for US. We don’t work for you.

As Unity fails to represent us, and acts against our twice-affirmed resolution, we will not sit down and shut up. We will prevail against Mulgrew, and his Unity patronage cult.

We may be old, but we’re not afraid. We’ve won before, and we’ll win again. Instead of donating to COPE, which works against our interests, consider donating to NYC Organization of Public Retirees. I’ve just sent them a hundred bucks in honor of Michael Mulgrew, but please donate as you are able.

Let’s support those who support us.