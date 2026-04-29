Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mea's avatar
mea
1d

You say what everyone knows but can’t say. Mulgrew & Crew gots to go. Unity OUT

Reply
Share
3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Orlando Colon's avatar
Orlando Colon
1d

How can we opt out of COPE?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture