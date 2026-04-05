Union Matters

Union Matters

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Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
19h

Thank you Arthur. I’m trying to think about or if I should answer that letter from RA back. Here goes. It irked me that I was addressed as a supporter. Really? You want 50 bucks but I can’t have a say until I’m in a year or run with whomever I choose? I wonder who got this letter…all the delegates? The 288 of us since the open seats have not been filled after two years or to all the retirees? Why can’t all the delegates communicate with each other? Because one person holds the strings. If it weren’t for Norm, most of our concerns and rants would never have been put up on the retiree advocate email. I don’t see many or any of them helping us or Marianne in the fight for our healthcare. I’m with you Arthur. Onward!

Happy Holidays to all celebrating.

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3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
18h

With RA's loyalty oath, top-down leadership structure, and threat of expulsion to anyone with a mind of their own, RA has solidified itself as Unity Lite.

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