Happy Easter, and happy Passover to those who celebrate.

Don’t celebrate too long. There are good reasons why, if we want to keep our health care, we need to continue fighting both the city and our union leaders. That’s not to say we haven’t got an issue nationally, but we must do all we can.

Here in NYC, we’ve had remarkable success working with Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. They, we, are a force of nature. Unity is terrified, and that’s why they passed a “union interference” resolution. They hate losing elections. But we are not the ones guilty of interference. We’re simply battling for what we worked for, what we were promised.

If our union won’t help us, we must help ourselves. Mulgrew gets on his high horse and claims UFT grants special privileges to retirees. That’s not remotely true. If it were, our Welfare Fund would cover our prescription premiums, just as NYPD, FDNY and DC37 do for their retirees.

If UFT leadership were really interested in supporting us, they would not ridicule us for being older. They would not celebrate people who’ve indulged ageist stereotypes. It’s particularly egregious that they’d accept excuses like I love my grandma. Such excuses rank right alongside, “Some of my best friends are _______________.”

The quote, “Aging is not for the faint of heart,” is often attributed to Mae West. I’ve seen what aging can do to people, and I don’t suppose I need to remind anyone human that it’s no joke at all. I’ve seen family members almost crumble before my eyes. Hilarious, right, Unity?

Unity’s behavior is repulsive, disgusting. Yet they’d have us believe we need to stop protecting ourselves from their repeated efforts to demean our health care. Why? They take us for fools.

Sleight of hand, they call it. They have a patsy win and win, and it looks easy. You get up there, and maybe you win a small hand. Then they raise the stakes. You get greedy. You think these folks are suckers, giving away free money. It sure looks that way. You get overconfident and they take you for everything you’ve got.

It’s been going on for centuries, yet you still find it on the streets. But you need not venture that far to see it at work. 3 card Monte is not just a card trick. Unity’s been playing us for decades, and they continue to do so. We have to come together to face Bloomberg, they told us. Yet they concurrently enabled mayoral control.

I lived and worked through Michael Bloomberg’s mayoral control. It was a disaster for public education, and we’re still paying today.

And why should someone like Bloomberg care how poor children are educated? He wouldn’t send his kid to a public school on a bet. Folks like him can pay for their kids to get small classes, far removed from dangerous commoners like you and me. Why not wreak havoc on public schools and find ways for his BFFs to profit from it? Why not nominate some rich unqualified hack, like Cathie Black, as chancellor? After all, she has a penthouse, so she must know stuff.

Cathie Black, in fact, is very similar to Linda McMahon. I mean, sure, Black hasn’t been in a pro-wresting ring, absurdly pretending to take on actual athletes. What they have in common is a. their wealth, and b. their willingness to take on tasks for which they are abundantly unqualified.

Make no mistake, Donald Trump is no more our friend than Mike Bloomberg was. A recent video shows him saying it’s not possible for the United States to fund Medicare or Medicaid. If he thought he could get away with it, he’d cut us off completely to buy more bombs.

This is where the sleight of hand comes in. An old Unity trope is, “This is not the time to oppose union leadership.” Some caucuses have bought that line, or pretended to, and taken union jobs to look the other way. Frankly, I see some of that in our friends in Retiree Advocate (RA), as they work in a union office and fail to support our cause.

Let’s be clear—according to Unity, there is never, ever a good time to oppose union leadership. Furthermore, there will always be some demagogue somewhere who endangers the education of our children, our livelihoods, and our health and welfare.

If Unity can sell that message, they neuter ours. During Bloomberg’s reign of terror, they could say we need to stand together. If that message resonated, and it seemed to, they could sell us one of the very worst contracts in my living memory—the 2005 debacle.

As a result of that contract, if your principal says you threw a cheeseburger at a student, even if it’s totally fabricated, you have no recourse until and unless they try to fire you. The letter sits in your file. Years later, you may have to prove you did not throw said cheeseburger. (Good luck proving that negative.) When you’re doing a totally unprofessional duty, like lunch or potty patrol, you can thank that contract.

Also, when you get 7% on your TDA while almost all other city workers get 8.25, you can thank that 2005 contract. Randi overdelivered on givebacks to Mayor Mike, and faced the wrath of rank and file for making us work in August. Thus, the short-sighted giveback.

The city is not returning this windfall unless we give them something back, and my best guess would be the proverbial pound of flesh. Knowing UFT negotiators, they’d probably offer two.

We cannot, must not, give up our struggle to pass 1096, whatever it’s called this session. We cannot abandon our efforts to push it in the state. We must keep pressure on. Sadly, we will not receive help doing so from RA. We will not receive help doing so from Unity.

We have to depend on ourselves. RA just mailed me something telling me how great they are and asking me to send them 50 bucks. Instead, I sent a hundred in their honor to NYC Retirees. Please join me, and donate as you are able. Every little bit helps. They now have a PayPal option and it’s easier than it used to be.

Yes, we need to resist national forces trying to take away our health care. But it’s not one or the other. Whatever Trump may do, Michael Mulgrew and Unity have conclusively demonstrated they cannot be trusted. We must not allow them to divert our attention.

We may be older, but that doesn’t mean we can’t multitask. If we have multiple balls in the air, we just have to juggle them. I don’t know about you, but I was a New York City teacher for 39 years. I was chapter leader of the most overcrowded school in the city for 12. I’m not intimidated by formidable tasks.

Are you? I hope not. Join us, because we have battles ahead.