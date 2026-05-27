Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Lindenberg's avatar
Gail Lindenberg
6h

What a great job of ripping open the cracks in Unity facade. This is our union and I doubt conditions will improve until the membership realizes that and defeats the hegemony of Unity caucus.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
6h

Thank you, Arthur, for the comic relief. Your message is loud and clear.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture