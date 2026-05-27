It’s me, your favorite Union President for Life, King Michael Mulgrew the First. I’m happy to inform you that we’re going to push a new law that will not allow filthy dirty bastards to parody me. Do you like filthy dirty bastards? I didn’t think so.

Sure, satire is protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, but the Constitution is so 250 years ago.

And it’s not only satire. Do you know that there is a group of UFT members calling themselves—get this—”UFT members?” Who the hell do they think they are? We’ve gone to hearings about it, and we’ve threatened them about it, and they still persist. This will not stand. Don’t they have any respect for royalty?

Anyway, screw the Constitution—rules are for the little people, and the Supreme Court can change anything at any time. As I sit on my ergonomic reclining throne, paid for with your dues, high atop 52 Broadway, I get more and more pissed about people taking my Name in vain. I mean, who the hell do these bastards think they are? As you know, I myself am far too important to engage in social media. I have members for that.

I prefer to lecture uninterrupted for 90 minutes straight at ostensible union meetings controlled only by Me. I decide who may speak and who may not. I say whatever I want, whenever I want, and tell people who don’t like it they don’t believe in democracy. I ridicule and belittle anyone who disagrees with me, and liken them to enemies of the union. That’s what I call union democracy.

Now I’ve tried before to have my lawyers threaten people for impersonating me. It didn’t work, of course, because we just assumed they’d fold. They didn’t, the bastards, and since we had no legal leg to stand on, we never pressed the criminal or civil charges with which we threatened the creep.

That does not mean, of course, that we’ve given up. Take a look at NY State Senate Bill S9577A:

Prohibits falsely impersonating an employee organization or an employee representative with the intent to deceive the recipient and thereby cause harm to such recipient or employee organization by the use of fraud, misrepresentation, material omission, or other deception in making and disseminating a verbal, written or electronic communication; provides that the attorney general may bring an action or proceeding to enjoin such unlawful acts or practices.

You will note that NYSUT supports this, and of course they do. The largest component of NYSUT is the UFT, and when that uppity bastard Richard Ianuzzi declined to stop sufficiently supporting then-governor Andrew Cuomo, who brought us Danielson, Tier 6, and all sorts of other goodies, we dumped Ianuzzi and elevated a UFT member to NYSUT President.

Now once they pass my frigging bill, I’m gonna bring charges against the lowlife who wrote this frigging column. Now sure, the writer will say oh, it’s parody, and oh, it protected by the frigging First Amendment, but there are things the writer has not considered.

For one thing, as I testified at the Delegate Assembly last Wednesday, UFT lawyers speak absolute truth. Unlike other lawyers, who simply rep clients and say whatever serves the client, UFT lawyers serve the union. Well, I am the union, I am the king, and what I say goes. Dissenters shall suffer my wrath.

Not only that, but when lowlife union members claim to be parodying me, they actually mean to fool people. Who are they fooling, in particular? Well, members of my caucus, for example. They’ve sworn an oath to support whatever the caucus does. They will, therefore, support whatever I say. After all, I’m King.

Let’s face it, though—Unity, selected for loyalty, is not always a brain trust. You think they can all differentiate between parody and reality? I don’t. How many of their Substacks are written by AI? You think it’s easy recruiting professional teachers who don’t know how to write? How many of them voted to approve a health benefits contract we didn’t even allow them to read? All of them. They do as they are told.

Anyway, how are Unity members supposed to differentiate between my Word and that of pretenders to the throne? After all, I often say things that fly in the face of common sense. For example, I pay lobbyists (you do, actually) to battle furiously for the right to dump retirees under the bus. How else am I supposed to obtain the next sub-standard contract? Do members really think that I can effectively lower their pay without giving stuff back?

You know those “very smart people” I always talk about when citing negotiations? My only criterion for “very smart” is “do as they’re told.”

Will I dump retirees into Medicare Advantage again? Well, sure, if I have to. Even if I don’t, now retirees have co-pays. Whenever the city needs more cash, we can raise them. Sure, retirees may suffer. But hey, it won’t bother me, with my half-million a year, or any of my Unity BFFs, with their cushy office gigs and double pensions.

Many may simple not get it, and I count on people not getting it. That why I cite the Taylor Law when I condemn those frigging retirees who want 1096. You see, the Taylor Law covers working people, but I don’t expect them to figure that out. Unity members don’t dare question me, and frankly, no members should question me. Hence the law.

So listen, duespayers. It’s time for you to sit down and shut up. We value you, and we value your apathy. Without it, we’d never be able to control you and this frigging union. Without it, we’d have to go back to working in frigging classrooms, with New York City kids.

That’s your work. Ours is making sure no voices but our own are heard, and we’re on it.

Yes folks, this is parody. You’ll recognize it immediately, of course, if you have half a brain. UFT lawyers, despite those expensive degrees, and all the money we pay them, seem not to. And here’s a quote for your consideration—”Everything is changing. People are taking the comedians seriously and the politicians as a joke.” ~Will Rogers (1879-1935)