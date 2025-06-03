The voters have spoken, the numbers are out, and Michael Mulgrew gets another three years as President. By a completely unrelated coincidence, on the very next business day, UFT announced a new member health plan.

After all, Unity just won the election, so they have carte blanche to do whatever. Why even pretend about their agenda? The sooner they do this, the more time they’ll have between now and the next election. Hopefully, everyone will just forget.

Too bad (for them) ABC is still around. In a few short months, with no infrastructure whatsoever, we organized a larger slate than anyone outside of Unity ever has. We also got the largest vote ever, of anyone who faced Unity. And while we lost on our first outing, we now have years to build better and come back stronger. We made mistakes, but we’re quick learners.

As for this new health plan, It will be great, says Unity. There will be more doctors, and no premiums. It will be absolutely fantastic! Somehow that story sounds familiar to me, as it will to a quarter million NYC Retirees.

Regardless, there were no details beyond that. My friend, Ibeth Mejia of ABC, is still on the UFT Executive Board, this week anyway, and she asked the following:

This current healthcare plan is suppose to guarantee the city a 10% savings of $1 billion. The only way to create $1 billion savings while building a bigger plan is cost transferred to all of us and prior authorization that will deny care. Thus, saving The City 10% and the vendor still making a profit margin. Self funded employer group plans are not regulated by the state. They are regulated by the employer. What insurance do we have that there won’t be a repeat of the mistakes that were made with the Medicare advantage plan by removing the state oversight of our newly negotiated health plan?? Are there prior authorizations on this plan and if so how are they adjudicated? And what’s the time frame for that process as to not delay us access to care? Is there tiered hospitals and providers? And what are the copays and deductibles?

Ibeth tells me Assistant Secretary Mike Sill interrupted her, saying, “Get to your question.” They don’t love hearing about these things, for some reason. Go figure. Ibeth refused to be distracted and soldiered on.

Leroy Barr said her questions would be answered in the DA and that they have a healthcare committee dealing with it. That’s comforting, isn’t it? There is a bright spot here, though. Alas, we’ve lost all our seats on the Executive Board this round. While we will no longer be able to ask questions at the Executive Board (and while asking one at the DA is a crapshoot at best), I was on the Executive Board for six years, and I’m here to testify they don’t answer real questions anyway.

That, of course, is why we aim to not only replace Unity, but also create an Executive Board that’s more than a rubber stamp.

We’re the members, and we deserve better. Given this deliberate lack of information, I can’t say what the details will be, but I read the letter from the Municipal Labor Committee. Call me contrary, but it’s hard for me to believe we’re saving Eric Frigging Adams a billion dollars a year with just rainbows and unicorns. This money will come out of someone’s pocket.

I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess it will be ours. Why?

Because if it were otherwise, you’d best believe LeRoy would be jumping up and down and singing it to the heavens. You know, like the big claim about things being premium free. Premium free means it will cost you nothing unless you get sick. I’ll come back to that, but the answer about the health committee is telling.

When RTC proposed we bring health decisions to the DA (not the membership, as ABC’s Dan Alicea originally proposed), Unity embraced this decision. Of course, the deal for this health plan was made years ago, well before the resolution, so we don’t know whether or not the DA will vote on it. Nonetheless, Unity added a permanent health care committee to the resolution. And make no mistake.

The UFT permanent health care committee is a Trojan Horse.

This committee is nothing but a rubber stamp. First of all, it’s dominated by Unity, every member of which has signed a loyalty oath. There is no way they will take a stand against Michael Mulgrew. It’s designed to lend the appearance of legitimacy to unilateral decisions by Mulgrew and his inner circle.

Unity can say, and certainly will say, the health committee agreed upon it. They will therefore contend it’s democratic. Imagine that:

We had a fair and free discussion among a Unity-selected group of us, all of whom swore in writing to never, ever have fair and free discussions, and this is what we determined.

And when one of the handful of members entitled to ask questions of leadership does so, she’s told, essentially, nothing whatsoever. The Executive Board, under Unity, is yet another rubber stamp for Michael Mulgrew.

Many of us recall Michael Mulgrew speaking of a Medicare Advantage plan as though it were the greatest innovation since the birth control pill, and I fully expect the same this time around. There will be long-winded praise of this plan, perhaps from Mulgrew, perhaps from the Mulgrew-selected committee, and we’ll hear of the magic and wonder of this plan.

Readers of this fine publication will also recall tiered care, specifically mentioned in an MLC letter. For some reason, it’s conspicuously omitted from sunny and upbeat emails by UFT and DC37. Availability is one thing. Cost and co-pays are another. Michael Mulgrew and Unity got us into this mess, and we shall see what happens as they struggle to get us out of it.

Many of us recall the 2018 contract, which appeared rather vanilla until we learned about Appendix B (after having voted up the contract) . Though Mulgrew presented it otherwise, it unceremoniously dumped all UFT retirees into a Medicare Advantage plan and drastically raised co-pays.

What surprises are in store for us this time?

When retirees defeated Unity in the RTC, after having claimed we were conspiracists spouting “fairy tales,” Mulgrew suddenly claimed to oppose Medicare Advantage for us. I recall LeRoy Barr placed it in a resolution or something.

However, Unity’s done absolutely nothing to put their money where Mulgrew’s mouth is. In fact, Unity is actively lobbying against bills that would protect us. As per usual, they take us for rubes. (But with Unity’s lowest vote total ever, there’s clear evidence we’re wising up.)

Mulgrew claims to have some plan if we lose Bentkowski, which would dump city retirees into an Advantage plan. However, he doesn’t deign to share it with us. Despite many accounts otherwise, I don’t believe in the Easter Bunny, and long experience tells me Michael Mulgrew is not to be trusted.

I recall seeing him on some YouTube video saying the New York Health Act would take control of our health care out of his hands. While NYHA could use a few tweaks, I’d be grateful to get my health care out of his well-compensated paws. His concept of selling out our health care for compensation increases that fail to meet the cost of living is ludicrous.

Someone should tell Mulgrew he works for us, not the city.

Of course, King Mulgrew doesn’t mix with the bootless and unhorsed, those of us who do the real work, and his patronage ducklings would never dare criticize him like that.

Very soon, rank and file will begin to see what retirees have been seeing for years. Mulgrew and Unity may believe three years will make them forget. ABC and I will not forget Unity’s betrayals, and we’ll make sure no one else forgets either.

No, I haven’t seen the details yet. But if they were positive, you’d best believe they’d all have been contained in yesterday’s email. Was LeRoy Barr correct that all details would be revealed in the DA?

All I can tell you is that Michael Mulgrew deliberately buried details as we voted on the 2018 contract, and went on to misrepresent Unity’s new and inferior retiree health plan over and over.

It took an independent org to dig deeply enough to teach me, and thousands of others, what the plan actually was. That was Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. It will take another to do the same for rank and file.

That will be ABC, and with apologies to my friend Leah Lin, “Our clock starts now.”