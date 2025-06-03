Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
5h

Well done Ibeth! I am optimistic in the long run 🏃‍♀️ But things may get worse before better ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margaret Negrelli's avatar
Margaret Negrelli
6h

Hi, Arthur. I am trying to get some clarity into what you have written. I had worked as a teacher out in Brentwood where I paid about $600 per month for health insurance - whether I was sick or not. "Premium free means it costs you nothing unless you get sick". I prefer that over the "insurance" aspect of paying no matter what. In December, the DA resolution states that there will be no changes to UFT members' healthcare without DA approval. Tiered construct, in the article you had previously written, is included as an OPTION (MLC - 4/28/25 memo). Where are the issues? Plus, if you look at the offerings for healthcare (speaking as a Medicare eligible retiree) there are many options to choose from. Where is it that we have no choice? I am truly trying to understand the urgency you present.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture