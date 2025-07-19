Union Matters

Karen S
1d

Maybe the active members will finally band together to make changes. Unfortunately, we can not get rid of Mulgrew until the next election, but we, the active and retired members, can hold him accountable. It is sad to see how bad things are and how awful the UFT has become!

Mea Ambrosio
1d

While chapter leaders battle to protect due process, Unity disregards it altogether.

That's correct. UFT is NOT our friend. They use our COPE $ to fight against retirees and inservice. STOP PAYING COPE!!!

Email: ycolon@uft.org

Full name

address

File # / Ref. #

WE CAN SHOW UFT THAT WE ARE NOT HAPPY WITH HOW THEY CHOOSE TO USE MEMBER COPE MONEY TO FIGHT THEIR ACTUAL MEMBERS & RETIREES.

Donate your COPE $ to our ORGANIZATION (Marianna Pizzitola - President. Every penny counts!

Thanks

mea

