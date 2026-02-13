Union Matters

Kathy Napoli
5hEdited

During my years as an Administrative Assistant in the CUNY system, I was uniquely given the responsibilities of 7 different Chairs in the Department I worked in and took it on with a dedicated attitude and a quest to absorb knowledge as time went on. While it was a secret and any recognition I received was tantamount to signing an NDA, I still performed the tasks at hand without the Title nor the compensation. If asked to do it again. I most likely would, for the sake of the students and adjuncts I served. Adjuncts much like Paras and the Nurses are overlooked, taken advantage of, untenured and barely compensated for the amazing jobs they do in classrooms. Sure there is always a rotting apple in a barrel of two, as in all professions, but one good one reflects that good upon the whole. A calling , (such as Paras and Nurses in this case are), often become a scenario where they are disrespected, unnoticed and used by the systems, Their fight to be given the decency and gratitude they deserve is everyone’s fight. We need to support them because we recognize their worth. Thank you Arthur as always for bringing Union Matters to the forefront for all Employees and Union rank & file, not just in New York, but everywhere this injustice continues.

Patricia Dobosz
9hEdited

Arthur can’t agree with you more I’ve said it before, but will say it again: I could not have done my :job with out my paras. They spend more time with the students (at least in elementary school) than the classroom teachers do. Often times they know the children better and can get them to do things, calm down, focus etc better than the teachers. Yes they deserve all sorts of respect from our union. The OT/PTs do too. MM at the last DA was praising all these these positions. But what has the Union done for any of them but kick them around, disrespect them and certainly doesn’t pay them what they’re worth.

