Another day, another exercise in performative democracy. Why?

Mulgrew put much stock in the health committee, but he or his minions hand-picked it. No one from ABC was chosen, though several applied. It’s a rubber stamp, one of multiple flaws in the RTC resolution Bennett Fischer seemed so proud of. With the DA vote, we now have two rubber stamps.

The majority of us took Michael Mulgrew at his word, which he’s broken before. (I will be specific, a little later on.)

And what if we had voted no?

Mulgrew used an appeal to fear, saying Anthem would not wish to work with us and extend the contract. This was predictable, as it was also used in the “information session” I attended. Unity’s used them before. Mulgrew threatened in-service members with 1500 dollar premiums if they didn’t vote to screw retirees and cut their benefits. We all know he didn’t win that battle, and we all know no premiums ensued as a result, but he always goes there. What’s he saying?

He’s suggesting, in essence, you have a choice but you really don’t have a choice. And frankly, while I knew this would pass by a large margin, I don’t believe a no vote from us would have changed anything, Why?

The last time a chapter voted no, the OT/ PT chapter, Unity isolated them from every other part of their bargaining unit, handed them the same old contract, and told them take it or leave it. Union leadership like that is a boss’s wet dream.

In any case, to the surprise of no one, the UFT Delegate Assembly passed a resolution that we accept a health plan none of us have ever seen, based on the word and presentation of Unity’s paid propagandists. As educators, we’ve failed egregiously. We’ve not only failed to learn, but we’ve also failed to set an example. That’s tragic and shameful, because the beating heart of our job is acting as role models.

I vividly recall how, against my explicit advice, my daughter made an egregious error co-signing a car lease with a friend of hers. When the friendship waned, the friend got the car and my daughter was stuck paying insurance for the lease’s duration. Experience is harsh, yet a very effective teacher. I’d hoped to save her the trouble (but I doubt she’ll ever make that mistake again).

We, on the other hand, have experience. We are not relying on advice from our parents, but rather years of a hard fight, still ongoing, to which many of us have contributed thousands of dollars by now. I was part of two campaigns to defeat the leadership that sold us a bill of goods in the form of a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan we’ve so far managed to block.

And yet we’ve voted for a plan no one has ever seen. We’ve had it checked by no independent observer. UFT lawyers serve Michael Mulgrew and Unity, not us, and have no qualms about threatening those of us who question him. If they repped us rather than Unity, Mulgrew would fire them, just as he fired American Arbitration Association and employees who ran against him.

What we have, essentially, is the word of Unity that it’s the best thing ever, and that’s precisely what they said about the MA plan. We are teachers and we’ve set aside our hard experience. We’ve chosen to trust someone who lied to our faces.

In 2018, Mulgrew said he had a plan to save premium-free health insurance. He said there would be no troubling changes and no rise in co-pays. He lied. He pushed the MA plan, saying it was better than Medicare, and that all doctors would take it. He also said there would be no rise in co-pays.

We now know that was not true. Retirees went to their doctors, and were told in no uncertain terms they would not accept MA plans. Despite Mulgrew’s assurances, copays went up, and GHI users now pay a hundred bucks to visit urgent care. City Medicare recipients, for the first time ever, are forced to pay co-pays.

Despite the claim that MA was better, Unity initially offered real Medicare for a premium, starting around 2500 per person or 5K per couple. Not only did they do that, but they sent various retired VPs and hacks to court, along with a cancer patient, claiming they needed that option as the MA plan, the one Mulgrew claimed was better than Medicare, was not good enough for them.

I have news for those folks—we are union. If it’s not good enough for you, it’s not good enough for anyone. You need not be a Unity Big Shot to get cancer. They had some gall introducing premiums that would be unaffordable for all or most city retirees—on top of the premiums retirees already pay.

I hope Mulgrew is correct in saying that, if the city does not achieve its savings goal, the plan will not change. I hope he’s correct in everything he claims. I have to vote based on what I see and know, not on hoping for the best. I do, though, hope for the best. I’m not a fan of Ronald Reagan, but I believe it was he who said, “Trust, but verify.”

What’s in the actual contract? All I can tell you is we’re about to learn the hard way.

UFT Delegate Assembly notes—unedited

4:16—Mulgrew welcomes everyone. Says is special DA for health care. Only order of business. Not talking about Eric Adams. Will give a report.

Not going through things presented before. Giving a quick background. Process started in 2022. Actually began 16 years ago when de Blasio was mayor, had to try something different to contain costs. Millions will see 20% increases in premiums.

MLC bargains health care. Met this morning, vote taken to allow process to go to membership, we voted yes to keep process going, did not vote to approve, passed 13-2. What we decide today is what union will do at meeting.

Had to learn a lot about health care. Costs increasing. 14 years ago went to hospitals, said too many had procedures there. Started new program with more outpatient. Two years later, outpatient prices went up, started getting raped. Realized insurance and hospitals only interested in money.

Never had more than a one year contract. Every year get different proposals. Got a 12% down to 6, but at end of year was up 15%. They upcoded people into a high risk category and charged us more.

Doctors tend not to be bad people, is industry itself. They said if we gave us all city workers they’d give a better rate. Used our volume, 750K in this plan. UFT has highest % in GHI. Wanted to trend rates, not pay for utilization. Wanted guarantees. Saw our networks shrinking. Wanted to expand.

Saw crisis in mental health, exploded since COVID. Had to stop lowering percentage increases, wanted to lock copays down, no more increases. Wanted to limit prior authorization. Doctors order procedure, can take weeks or be denied. Some were always approved so why did we need it? X rays, MRIs, cat scans almost always approved, wanted that gone, wanted one year plans gone.

Big beautiful bill gave massive tax break to billionaires, slashed millions in health care subsidies. Wanted 5 year plan because we don’t know what’s happening year to year. Volume is key, pushing for things they haven’t seen before. We can have transparency, need to know what you’re charging us.

Not easy negotiations, but fights. City was biggest fight at first, planned to get better rate and put premiums on city workers. Happened under this admin. Wasn’t mayor but OMB. Said rest of country pays premiums. We should have high quality premium free, fought with them first two years.

Received letter saying they would charge all workers premiums, they filed arbitration, and we fought all those things back. Said let us negotiate with providers. Everything is scorched earth here in NYC. Chose two companies, UHC for hospitals, but in area with Emblem. Says anyone with contract with Emblem will continue, unless they move.

Were many givebacks companies wanted, we said absolutely not. We had health care committee that met seven times. Thanks committee. Not simple stuff. Very technical. Most people don’t understand complex process. We achieved our goals, expanded network and mental health here and across US.

Pre-Medicare retirees outside NYC, and anyone traveling in US, this is a big deal. We have nationwide coverage. Locked all out of pocket expenses the same. More than half of prior authorizations won’t be needed. Don’t have to wait for MRI. Five year plan, so don’t have to worry year to year.

What happens, savings involved. No savings are guaranteed. Nothing in plan changes, like every other contract. We can’t change plan unless city and insurance companies and we agree. Have seen so much crap about this. Nothing changes without us saying yes. We were at the table in all negotiations.

We like doctors, not hospitals, they try to rip us off. We told them we need all the information. We will have our own independent company analyzing everything. Is it possible we may want to change something? Yes. We have an oversight committee, and we will be a factor, with the city and the two companies. Can take them to expedited arbitration.

People ask why now. I say why not now, been over three years. Fiscal year starts January 1. Have to plan for no disruption. Will now only be one card, one place to call. Will have cards before January 1. If doctors are under contract to GHI, will be in new plan. If you call a doctor and say are you in that plan, they’ll say no because plan doesn’t exist.

If we don’t vote, we don’t have a contract. These are last two days we have to approve this to make it happen on Jan 1. Contract void if we don’t approve. Everyone under affordable care getting 20% increase. All teachers in state except us have premiums.

NYC took different approach, Engaged, learned. Said we wouldn’t sit back and wait for industry to become benevolent. Health care important, have to fight for it. Yes, we want federal intervention, but not what we just got. Health care and housing are what drives affordability.

Have to keep care premium free. Do we want to monitor procedures? No but we have to. Have to manage health care. We’re going opposite national trend.

Part of contract was redacted because companies don’t want our rates public. We all have a responsibility. You’ve all been elected to take care of people who elected you. I didn’t think we could say we’ve achieved all of our goals and more. MLC vote is tomorrow, have to move forward.

Remember our health care committee was given the authority to put forth this plan, voted unanimously, and they’ve putting it before you all. Committee has distinct authority no other committee has.

Someone is passing out something. Mulgrew talks about cell phones, says we online have been sent something. (Whatever it is, I don’t have it.)

We wait for people to read whatever it is he passed out. Mulgrew announces, at 4:50, that we will wait one more minute. Says something about a phone and Staten Island.

Holly Fleisher—Resolved UFT will fight to enact fed legislation against diminishment of SS and Medicare, never put retirees in MA, and want Mulgrew to vote in favor at MLC. (I missed much. This is reso to approve new plan.)

Says she’s excited to move in favor, experience on health committee says use new PPO plan. Says leadership has been as transparent as possible, advocated for us. Praises leadership, transparency, inclusivity. Repeats Mulgrew’s claims, says she is proud and plan meets goals. Strongly supports reso.

Point of info—Christina Gavin, if MLC votes no, will ghi continue?

Mulgrew—We’d have to try and negotiate with Anthem. They are not very happy since were part of bidding process and not chosen.

Dr. Terraine Reed—Imperative to come together and vote yes. More than just vote, chance to face challenges. Our diverse coalition, both sides of aisle, came together, surpasses petty grievances, about us. Consider mental health care issues, suicides, hoping to find providers, people checked into facilities. Some took high premium plans to get access. Do we want those burdens?

We can’t be manipulated by lies and fearmongering, self serving panic spreaders. I want to keep colleagues safe and healthy. Keeps existing protections, adds improvements. Maintains access, expands options. or let divisive distractions rob us of opportunity. Let’s rise above noise and vote yes for 750 members who will benefit.

Gail Lindenberg, RTC—Question—what if city does not save one billion?

Mulgrew—No contract on whether they save. Nothing changes for five years unless we agree. All three parties have to have approval.

Steve Sweicki—Against reso. Reservations. Members concerned. Known unknowns and unknown unknown. Don’t have info. Health care committee didn’t see details. Wouldn’t sign mortgage or contract without details. History of membership not getting all info, like 2018 Appendix B.

Mulgrew—Things redacted were because of rates we were trying to achieve. Just adds on new. When we vote on our own contract, all we have are outlines. Members understand all benefits remain, more will be added on. Will have access to more providers. Don’t understand how people don’t understand. We now have five year lock in premium free.

Vinny Grumeta—Supports. On health care committee. GHI has been good to me. This is GHI and more. Wife is flight attendent. National coverage puts me at ease.

Katrina ?—Speaks in favor. As mom supports because premium free, expansion of mental health.

Nick Carbonaro—calls question.

Point of info—Fred Arcoleo—Understand you allow both sides, but on monumental issue—Mulgrew interrupts, says he’s debating, Arcoleo says no one interrupted five minute speech, Mulgrew asks for question, lectures about passionate people

Arcoleo—Why can’t we have a full discussion of matters before the body?

People screaming sit down.

Mulgrew—I know people don’t like when others have a right to voice their opinions. They have the right, it is a vote…

Point of info—Can we have one speaker for and against before we end debate?

Mulgrew—You want me to tell all these people they don’t have a choice. So no.

Vote on calling the question.

Online—y 986 n 680 Room—y 334 n 180

Does not pass.

Dana Ohlmeyer—I have expensive medical problems. Will it continue in Medicare?

Mulgrew—Will stay the same for you.

Herb Michael—Once bitten twice shy. Oppose this plan. Has been no discussion of potential multi-tiered system that will send people only to city system. I worked there, and saw city hospitals, equipments, skills, mechanisms, inferior. Vast mistake to try and close discussion early.

Mulgrew rules out of order.

Says we would be foolish to take your word. People screaming. Mulgrew says he’s putting mike back on.

Herb Michael says you condemn authoritarianism but practice it.

LeRoy Barr, I think, shouting about lollygagging and we don’t have time.

Herb still talking about authoritarianism, and that of Unity caucus.

Chris Zaminski—most transparent way to show new plan, supports.

Bennett Fisher—Happy to see room full, to debate plan, RTC said we’d resolve and get a month, have come close, have seen details, Zoom presentations, vast improvement, still thinks we don’t know and need to know. Only committee saw redacted contract. No delegates here have seen any part,. Not even union presidents have seen unredacted contract, How can we be sure there are no surprises if no one has seen it? Wants to believe. Listened more than ever before . Benefit details bear that out. Good reasons it is hard to vote for things we haven’t seen. Have been burned before. Mistrust and cynicism that caused raises skepticism, but not mine. I believe this will benefit our members in other states. Was shocked how poorly GHI worked and how they had to travel to NYC or buy plans on open market.

My focus was making sure our out of state people got increased coverage. As imperfect as nice plan may be, national network improves on almost zero. Will not tell retirees, sorry, you can’t have access. Must use watchdog provisions, be diligent, and use December reso to hold leadership to account. I am casting a yes vote.

Will swallow hard and vote yes.

Mulgrew, having interrupted Bennett multiple times, says this is all verified by all of our lawyers. Don’t mislead people. All verified by our lawyers, city lawyers, and insurance lawyers. We know every single thing in that contract.

Patricia Whitlock—Everything has been transparent, had almost a month, many meetings, read everything. People need to stop reflecting on redacted parts. Some people may have issues with union leaders and not the plan. Look at the plan. We saw whole chart, went through everything, redacted parts explained many times, leaders won’t screw themselves. Whatever prejudice you have, look at plan.

Janella Hinds—Ask you vote yes for all stated reasons. Been on GHI since 10. We grew up with it, are comfortable with it. Might be a little uncomfortable, but knowing the people who sat at table repping many unions—their families will be covered by it. Encourage you all to vote yes.

Rose Marie Milligan—Supports plan. Likes fewer pre-authorization, increased benefits. Will vote in favor.

Point of info—Mea Ambrosio…Spent a year going to DAs, first time I feel like I’m working with a union, , We need to…What if you have information people don’t know?

Mulgrew—Has to put it in debate.

Ambrosio—It’s history.

Mulgrew. Thank you.

Genie ?—Calls question.

Online—y 1269 n 339 Room—y 417 n 81 80% passes, question called, will proceed to vote.

Vote

Online—y 1416 n 421 Room—y 416 n 99 Passes 78%, UFT will vote affirmatively.

We are adjourned 5:45 PM