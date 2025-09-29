Union Matters

Keith Firestone
3h

I could not believe that Mulgrew boasted that he approves an outline for the CBA: who would admit that.

Did Mulgrew read the 2018 Agreement between the City and the MLC committing to 600 million dollars in annual savings forever?

And how is the MLC going to do that under this plan?

The devil is always in the details. I am glad that the UHC has a nationwide network but when the plan freezes reimbursement rates how many will drop out?

Not to worry, the RTC will provide oversight.

2h

Arther when the City and MLC freeze the provider rates how many providers outside of New York will stay in the network?

Without a metric on the participation in the UHC network : how meaningful is the network?

I point to the UFT dental plan.

Without a guarantee that the UHC provider network numbers will be maintained: how can you support it?

Short term: yes; Long term?

I must be missing something that smarter people know.

